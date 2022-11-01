Read full article on original website
Related
Biden is threatening a windfall tax on energy companies, after he slammed them for 'war profiteering'
Biden criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits, while not boosting production enough to lower prices at the pump.
Exxon Mobil rides again as tech megacaps implode. Big Oil is going back to the future in the 2020s
With tech losses piling up, energy companies are stepping up to be the big earners this year. The good times may be ending for high-flying tech firms, judging by their recent weak earnings, but a global energy crisis has catapulted Big Oil into tech’s place. Shares in Amazon and...
invezz.com
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it
Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil tax companies if they don’t begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers. The president issued the warning just days before the Nov....
Biden threatens oil companies with ‘higher tax’ if they don’t increase production
President Biden on Monday warned that oil companies would face a “higher tax” on their excess profits if they don’t reinvest in increasing production to bring down prices at the pump. “They have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their...
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
rigzone.com
Oil Settled Up for the Week
Oil rallied as US fuel stockpiles dropped and exports rose to a record, signaling robust demand despite recent bearish economic trends. West Texas Intermediate futures settled near $88 a barrel after posting a 3.4% weekly gain. The US exported a record amount of fuel last week while East Coast diesel inventories dropped to precariously low levels, according to government data. Tight fuel inventories heading into winter bolstered crude markets even as Wall Street digested uneven corporate earnings.
Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks
It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday will raise the possibility of imposing a 'windfall tax' on energy companies if they don't boost domestic production, as his administration aims to combat high gas prices just days before the midterm elections. The White House said Biden will...
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.
Would Biden Windfall Tax on Excess Oil Profits Benefit Consumers in Any Way?
President Joe Biden threatened to impose a windfall profits tax on the nation's biggest oil and gas companies as a way to lower prices at the pump, but it's uncertain when or even if such a move will...
rigzone.com
Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors
Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts earned...
CNBC
Oil prices rise after Fed hikes rates as expected
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, gaining ground after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, though crude benchmarks ultimately settled within the day's trading range. The market was earlier supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the...
BP profits double due to soaring oil and gas prices
BP profits double due to rising oil and gas prices amid cost of living crisis. BP has revealed its profits have more than doubled over the past quarter as gas and oil prices continue to soar. The oil giant reported that underlying replacement cost profits - a measure preferred by...
Saudi Aramco profits soar 39% in the third quarter to $42 billion, fueled by higher global crude prices
Saudi Aramco posted a 39% jump in third-quarter profit to $42.4 billion in its earnings Tuesday. Higher oil prices driven by the Ukraine war and OPEC+ cuts have helped lift energy majors' profits. Saudi Aramco expects oil demand to keep growing for the rest of the decade, its CEO said.
