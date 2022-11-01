ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

invezz.com

Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it

Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
The Associated Press

Biden paints oil firms as war profiteers, talks windfall tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday accused oil companies of “war profiteering” as he raised the possibility of imposing a windfall tax on energy companies if they don’t boost domestic production. Biden in brief remarks criticized major oil companies for making record-setting profits while refusing to help lower prices at the pump for the American people. The president suggested he will look to Congress to levy tax penalties on oil tax companies if they don’t begin to invest some of their profits in lowering costs for American consumers. The president issued the warning just days before the Nov....
The Associated Press

Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, a 39% bump buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom’s coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm’s profits will help fund the kingdom’s assertive Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans for a futuristic city on the Red Sea coast, but also comes as the U.S. grows increasingly frustrated by higher prices at the pump chewing into American consumer’s wallets. Those tensions yet again have chilled relations between Riyadh and Washington before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. In a note to investors, the predominantly state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said its average barrel of crude sold for $101.70 in the third quarter — up from $72.80 at the same point last year. It’s Aramco’s second-largest quarterly profit in its history, just before its second-quarter results this year saw a profit of $48.4 billion.
The Associated Press

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more drawdowns are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
rigzone.com

Oil Settled Up for the Week

Oil rallied as US fuel stockpiles dropped and exports rose to a record, signaling robust demand despite recent bearish economic trends. West Texas Intermediate futures settled near $88 a barrel after posting a 3.4% weekly gain. The US exported a record amount of fuel last week while East Coast diesel inventories dropped to precariously low levels, according to government data. Tight fuel inventories heading into winter bolstered crude markets even as Wall Street digested uneven corporate earnings.
TheStreet

Rising Oil Prices Make BofA Bullish on These Stocks

It’s been an awesome 2022 for energy stocks, with the S&P 500 Energy index surging 63% so far this year amid soaring oil prices. Bank of America analysts see oil rising a bit further, with the European (Brent) oil price hitting $100 next year, up from $95 recently. Oil...
Reuters

BP joins rivals with bumper $8.2 billion profit

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BP more than doubled its third-quarter profit from a year earlier to $8.15 billion, lifted by strong natural gas trading, as it expanded its share buybacks by $2.5 billion amid rising calls to increase taxes on the energy sector.
rigzone.com

Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors

Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar amounts earned...
CNBC

Oil prices rise after Fed hikes rates as expected

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, gaining ground after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year, though crude benchmarks ultimately settled within the day's trading range. The market was earlier supported by another decline in U.S. oil inventories as refineries picked up activity ahead of the...
The Independent

BP profits double due to soaring oil and gas prices

BP profits double due to rising oil and gas prices amid cost of living crisis. BP has revealed its profits have more than doubled over the past quarter as gas and oil prices continue to soar. The oil giant reported that underlying replacement cost profits - a measure preferred by...

