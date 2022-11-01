Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Augusta Southeastern's convoy passes Hartsburg-Emden 2-1
Augusta Southeastern had its hands full but finally brushed off Hartsburg-Emden 2-1 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Olney's Tatum David is back and the favorite at the 2A State Cross Country Meet on Saturday
OLNEY — It is easy to ponder how things would be different without the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic stopped Illinois high school sports competition for parts of 2020 and 2021, forcing some players to lose their senior season and other to change their plans entirely. It is likely that...
No. 16 Illinois earns spot in CFP Rankings for first time in program history
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football was ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time in program history Tuesday when the committee put the Illini at No. 16. The Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The CFP rankings started in the 2014 season.
UPDATE: Pana students available for pickup after lockdown
Pana High School students are available for pickup following a lockdown of the school earlier this afternoon. In an updated letter released to parents of Pana students, Superintendent Jason Bauer wrote that all high school students had been safely transported to designated safe locations as of approximately 1:38 p.m. this afternoon. The lockdown at Pana Jr. High has also officially been lifted.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Decatur, IL
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It will be a warm day in Decatur. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit herald-review.com.
Decatur man booked on gunrunning charges
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man is now jailed on preliminary charges of gunrunning. The 24-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after a handgun found at a crime scene was traced back to him, police said. Detective Todd Koester, a member of the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit...
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for November 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (10) updates to this series since Updated 37 min ago.
Decatur school board to release illegal closed session minutes, recordings
DECATUR — The Decatur Board of Education will release the closed session recordings on Friday from meetings in which members improperly discussed the plan to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. The action is in response to a Sept. 30 order from Attorney General Kwame Raoul after...
Decatur mom denies battering son with belt
DECATUR — A Decatur woman is denying battery charges after police said she punished her 4-year-old son with a severe beating with a belt because he tried to administer multiple oral doses of penicillin to his 9-month-old sister. Victoria T. Adams, 30, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
Decatur resident in stable condition after Tuesday night shooting
DECATUR — A 25-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot Tuesday night. According to Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll, officers responded to a call of shots being fired at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Wood Street. "As we were responding, a...
Busy 24 hours in a busy year for Harristown firefighters
HARRISTOWN — Life can get pretty heated in the Harristown Fire Protection District, but one recent stretch of calls in less than 24 hours pushed the volunteer department pretty hard, even by their hectic standards. The first alarm came Friday afternoon in the 800 block of U.S. 51 when...
Cyclist was armed with modified flare gun, Decatur police say
DECATUR — A man Decatur police accused of fleeing from them on a bicycle while armed with a flare gun modified and loaded to fire shotgun shells appeared in court Wednesday denying he was an armed habitual criminal. Joseph A. Brown, 31, also pleaded not guilty to battering a...
Decatur woman denies DUI charge involving baby injury
DECATUR — A Decatur mother is denying charges she drove drunk and crashed her car, inflicting a concussion on her 9-month-old baby who was tossed out of a child’s seat because he had not been properly secured. Jearniqua N. Cotton, 23, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court...
Extension sought for Clinton, Dresden nuclear power plants
CLINTON — The operator of the Clinton and Dresden nuclear power plants plans to ask the federal government to extend its license to operate the plants for another 20 years. If approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the extensions would allow Constellation to operate Clinton Power Station until 2047, Unit 2 of Dresden Generation Station until 2049 and Unit 3 of Dresden Generating Station until 2051, the company said Monday.
Decatur man rejects prospect of 12-15 year prison sentence
DECATUR — Albert E. Tillman, facing multiple charges that allege he was involved in shooting and weapons crime in Decatur, told a judge Tuesday he wasn’t interested in a plea deal that would send him to prison for a minimum of 12 years and a maximum of 15.
Decatur drunk driver doesn't steer clear of prison
DECATUR — A drunk Decatur driver who crashed into a building tried to steer clear of prison by getting his own alcohol evaluation and enrolling in a substance abuse treatment program. But his good works were not enough to save Latavia A. Enoch when he appeared before Macon County...
Decatur man arrested on voter fraud charge, sheriff's office says
DECATUR — A Decatur man has been arrested on charges of voter fraud, the Macon County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. The sheriff's office said David E. Badon, 47, of Decatur was arrested Wednesday afternoon for violating Illinois Election Code after an investigation revealed he voted twice in the 2022 Illinois primary election.
Court case hinges on whether Decatur man was attacker, defending self
DECATUR — Two alternate versions of Decatur man Jerry A. Walker are now awaiting the verdict of the justice system. On the one hand, according to the prosecution, he is a sadistic attacker who used a cigarette to burn his girlfriend all over her body. He is also accused of beating her with a wooden closet rod and breaking her nose and one of her fingers in an attack at their shared home at 4 a.m. October 6.
Lakewood man charged with rape and kidnapping
SHELBYVILLE — Prosecutors have charged a Lakewood man with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault and a charge of aggravated kidnapping. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said David Owens, 19, held a woman against her will and raped her three times at knife-point on Oct. 29.
