Williamsville, IL

Herald & Review

Augusta Southeastern's convoy passes Hartsburg-Emden 2-1

Augusta Southeastern had its hands full but finally brushed off Hartsburg-Emden 2-1 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
AUGUSTA, IL
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Illinois: Types & Where They Live

Illinois is known for Chicago, which is not the state’s capital but rather its greatest metropolis. Some people may be astonished to find that Illinois has any significant fauna. Even so, there are natural areas close to Chicago. The abundance of wild animals in Illinois is made possible by the state’s many wildlife refuges. However, when it comes to wild cats, only one native species roams around the state today. Are these wild cats bobcats?
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
wgel.com

Saturday’s High School Football Playoffs Games

Highland and Breese Central play in the second round of the Illinois High School Association football playoffs this Saturday. The 9 and 1 Highland Bulldogs will be at home, taking on Mascoutah at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Indians have a 7-3 record. The Central Cougars, 8 and 2, play at...
ILLINOIS STATE
thechampaignroom.com

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
arthurgraphic.com

Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area

Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
ARTHUR, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire

CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

No. 16 Illinois earns spot in CFP Rankings for first time in program history

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football was ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time in program history Tuesday when the committee put the Illini at No. 16. The Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are No. 14 in the AP Poll and No. 13 in the USA Today Coaches poll. The CFP rankings started in the 2014 season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Applications open for Golden Apple teacher prep programs

CHICAGO — Applications for the Golden Apple Accelerators and Scholars programs are now open for working adults and college students who want to become teachers and will commit to working in high-need schools. The programs are meant to help address the teacher shortage in Illinois. The Accelerators program is...
ILLINOIS STATE
KMOV

Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
O'FALLON, IL
US 104.9

How Old Does a Kid Have to Be to Legally Be Home Alone in Illinois?

Do you remember the first time your parents left you alone? It's usually not a date that's burned in our memories. My parents would leave us alone and it was no big deal. They'd go to the store and we would sit & watch TV. They'd go to work while we sat at home on summer break. They'd go to bowling league every Tuesday and we went to sleep on our own.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Author, illustrator bring message of wonder to Lincoln students

LINCOLN — What do a sunrise, a Transformer and a dinosaur have in common?. All inspire a "full moon feeling" of wonder in the minds of students at Northwest Elementary in Lincoln, who helped a visiting professional author-illustrator duo create a new story Tuesday. Married author and illustrator Matthew...
LINCOLN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Carle Health to take over UnityPoint Health Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Carle Health has signed a strategic affiliation agreement with UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois and UnityPoint Health to replace UnityPoint Health as the parent organization of the Central Illinois hospital systems. UnityPoint Health – Central Illinois includes Methodist, Proctor, and Pekin hospitals, affiliated clinics,...
PEORIA, IL
wmay.com

McCarty Launches Bid For Springfield City Treasurer

The race for Springfield city treasurer is getting even more crowded. City budget director Bill McCarty says he is running for the seat in next spring’s local elections. McCarty becomes the third announced candidate for the seat that’s currently held by Misty Buscher, who is running for mayor next year against McCarty’s current boss, incumbent Jim Langfelder. Deputy treasurer Colleen Redpath Feger and Springfield Park Board member Lisa Badger are also in the race.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
EVANSVILLE, IN

