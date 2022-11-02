ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago mass shooting injures 14, including three children

By Mugo Odigwe, Dana Kozlov, Marissa Perlman, Tara Molina
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCwo4_0iu9mFJi00

10 still hospitalized after mass shooting in Lawndale 01:36

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKOM2_0iu9mFJi00
Police update: Up to 14 shot on West Side 09:55

A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said.

A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The others were adults ranging in age from 31 to 51, including seven women and four men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bwlcL_0iu9mFJi00
3 children among 14 shot in Lawndale mass shooting 02:05

Six victims went to Mount Sinai Hospital, four went to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, two went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and two went to Loyola University Medical Center.

As of Wednesday morning, 10 of the 15 victims remain in the hospital. Police are expected to provide an update an 10 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=032G2I_0iu9mFJi00
11 Lawndale mass shooting victim still hospitalized 01:42

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released the following statement:

"Last night, terror touched the lives of 14 individuals, including 3 children, in another tragic display of gun violence by cowards indiscriminately shooting into a crowd. The shooters had no concerns for the lives of the adults and children impacted, but I am calling on people of goodwill who have information, to come forward. None of us can be silent when faced with this kind of tragedy. Please contact the completely anonymous tip line at 833-408-0069.

"Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals. We must have a statewide ban and I urge the legislature to act.

"The Chicago Police Department has been hard at work through the night to bring the perpetrators to justice. I have been in constant communication with Superintendent Brown. Chicago Police Department detectives have identifying video, are talking with victims and witnesses, and have taken other investigative measures to track down those responsible.

"We are also coordinating with community organizations to support the victims and their families in their time of crisis. As we await answers, I am keeping the victims and the East Garfield Park community in my prayers and am heartbroken that loved ones and community members must confront this senseless trauma."

Brown said the incident was a drive-by shooting that began and ended in about three seconds. Two gunmen apparently fired randomly into a crowd, Brown said.

Police do not know anything about a motive for the shooting. There is not a history of conflicts on the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the motive remained unclear Tuesday. Police said they have not ruled out retaliation yet, but still aren't sure.

Some of the incident was captured on POD cameras, and detectives were on the ground Monday night. Police are hoping the victims will provide more information, Brown said.

Brown said at least two shooters were seen firing from the car in the POD video.

Police were not sharing images from that video Tuesday.

The crowd was gathered for a vigil and a balloon release for someone who had recently died of cancer.

"It's heartbreaking that people go out to memorialize someone and then become victims," Ervin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fZwG_0iu9mFJi00
14 people shot, 1 person hit by car during Lawndale mass shooting 01:39

There may also have been others gathered for various reasons, Brown said, calling the corner of Polk Street and California Avenue a common corner for people to gather.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with a family member who was on the way to that vigil to honor the life of another family member when she got the call about the shooting. She said the victims are all related, and all of them are expected to be okay.

SnapChat video from around 8 p.m. shows several large groups at the corner of Polk and California, a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. We're told family and friends were attending a memorial and balloon release in honor of a woman who recently passed away from cancer.

The drive-by happened about 90 minutes later.

CBS 2 spoke with a witness who heard gunshots ring out, and ran over to help. He was clutching his rosary as he explained how he helped take a little girl who was shot in the leg to the hospital.

"I did hear the gunshots. It was like eight or nine of them. It was like a popping type of gun, I don't know. And it was just a little black car racing down," Rick Dugan said. "Please pray for all these victims and for our city."

On Tuesday afternoon, Molina spoke with people in the area who were cleaning up the corner where the shooting happened. They said they had hosted a Halloween party for kids on the same corner just before the vigil started Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nb9fL_0iu9mFJi00
Motive remains unknown for West Side mass shooting 02:53

"There should be a curfew. There should be," said Pastor Diana Body-Pryor of the Westside Ministers Coalition. "SOT "this event took place at 9 o'clock, something like that, at night. You feel you're an adult; you shouldn't have to have a curfew. But the violence is making you have a curfew."

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there still had not been any updates from police on their search for the shooter.

Ervin said violence interrupters have been dispatched to the area.

Most of the victims remained hospitalized late Tuesday.

Comments / 502

jason
2d ago

But its Chicago guns are banned there it should be a safe city oh wait criminals and gang members don’t go by by the law.

Reply(46)
278
JustRick
2d ago

Hey Lightfoot ! how those strick gun laws working for you.?? and that bail-reform experiment looks like it's on fire. keep up the good work Leadhead.

Reply(10)
124
Donald Vogt
2d ago

this is Lightfoot and the governor that exacerbates the problem with guns in Chicago if Illinois would allow for people to conceal carry or open carry and able to defend themselves such as we have here in Utah you wouldn't have near the problems everybody know everybody would have a weapon go figure

Reply(10)
90
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Residents feeling helpless after mass shooting that wounded 14 people on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two nights after a mass shooting left 14 people wounded on the city's West Side, residents are angry, scared, and in some cases feeling helpless.They want to know – does anybody care? Do the police care? And how can something that seems so broken be fixed?As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, a vigil was held Wednesday night at Polk Street and California Avenue in Lawndale – where the shooting happened on Halloween night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown were all in attendance for the vigil – which was held in front of a mural...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's northwest side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side. Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunshot victim shows up to Chicago hospital critically wounded

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side. The 25-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center around 9 p.m., according to Chicago police. He was listed in critical condition, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 41, shot during attempted carjacking on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A woman was grazed by gunfire after three people tried to take her car by force Wednesday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 41-year-old was riding in a vehicle around 10:53 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Madison Street when a blue sedan approached and three males armed with guns got out, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Up to 14 people, including 3 children, wounded in Lawndale mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Up to 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side.The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, police Supt. David Brown said. Up to 14 people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said.There were no reports that anyone had died, Brown said.  A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 13-year-old were among those shot, Brown said. The others were...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Mass drive-by shooting on Chicago street corner leaves up to 14 wounded

As many as 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's West Side, CBS Chicago's Dana Kozlov reports. Two victims were listed in critical condition. Police Supt. David Brown said it was over in about three seconds.Two gunmen in a dark SUV fired randomly into a crowd gathered on a street corner before speeding off, police said. Victims' conditions ranged from non-life-threatening to critical, Brown said.A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among those shot, he noted. The others were adults in their 30s, 40s,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Community leaders gather to support victims of Lawndale drive-by shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – Faith and community leaders in the Lawndale community gathered following Monday night's mass shooting on Polk and California.This comes as the search for the shooters continues.CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports from Lawndale with what they had to say. Those who spoke Wednesday wanted to make it clear that they stand with the victims of the shooting and that trauma support is available.We've heard from Congressman Danny Davis, a representative with the Illinois Department of Human Services among others about the trauma shootings like this can have on a community and the services available to victims.Wednesday morning we've...
CHICAGO, IL
People

14 Shot, Including 3-Year-Old Boy, in Mass Halloween Shooting on Chicago Street

Chicago Police are still investigating the incident in which a dark-colored SUV fired shots at a group gathered for a vigil on the city's West Side Fourteen people were injured in a drive-by shooting incident in Chicago Monday night, according to authorities. Three children, including a 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy, were among those taken to area hospitals at about 9:30 p.m. added the police, per the Chicago Sun-Times. Other victims ranged in age from 31 to 56, the outlet added. A woman was also...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever."    The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aurora man pleads guilty to assault in Capitol riot

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A local member of the Proud Boys who bragged that he "bonked two cops" at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection has pleaded guilty to assault.Prosecutors said James Robert Elliott of Aurora swung a flagpole at officers, and then thrust it into a police line – making contact with an officer.Elliott faces a maximum of eight years in prison when he is sentenced in February.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Judge denies motion to review bond for man charged in shooting of CPD Officer Danny Golden

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden and his supporters are breathing a sigh of relief, after a Cook County judge denied a motion to review the bond for one of the men charged with shooting and paralyzing the officer from the waist down.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, at least 100 police officers from the Chicago Police Department and other departments came to court Thursday to show support for Golden.They were joined by countless civilians who say they will also be there every step of the way. The same group gathered outside the hospital when Officer Danny...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Closing arguments begin Thursday for CPD officer charged in 2020 CTA Red Line shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Closing arguments begin Thursday in the case of a CPD officer charged with shooting an unarmed man at a CTA Red Line stop.Video of the incident shows the struggle between officer Melvina Bogard and Ariel Roman.She faces charges of aggravated battery and official misconduct for the incident in February 2020 at the Grand Red Line stop.Bogard claims she shot Roman after he ignored commands from her and her partner when they tried to stop him for illegally moving between train cars.Roman has sued the city and officers for excessive use of force.CPD Supt. David Brown has said the officers should be fired but that final decision is up to the police board.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Beast

One Dead, 20 Wounded in Halloween Night Shootings in Chicago and Kansas City, Police Say

One person was killed and around 20 more were wounded in two separate shootings on Halloween in Kansas City and Chicago, according to police. A shooting at a house party of around 70-100 teenagers in Kansas City left one person dead and between five and seven others injured on Monday night, local police chief Karl Oakman said. He said guests unknown to the homeowner opened fire when they were asked to leave. Around 400 miles away in Chicago, 14 people were hit by a drive-by shooter on the same evening. Two children and a teenager were among the wounded in that shooting, which left seven people in either a serious or critical condition. Two gunmen in a dark SUV shot at a crowd at an intersection, with 13 people being hit by gunfire and another person being struck by a vehicle, police said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Chicago

Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff distributes free gun locks for families

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a small device that can save a life.On Wednesday, the Cook County Sheriff's Department announced it is partnering with four local children's hospitals to hand out free gun locks.Health officials said firearms are the leading cause of death for children in Illinois, and these locks can cut down on accidents by 85%."These simple steps can be life saving for the adolescent who reaches for a firearm in an impulsive gesture during a moment of crisis," said Dr. Samaa Kemal of Lurie Children's Hospital. "Or for a school-age child who thinks the firearm is a toy."The Sheriff's Department said the hospitals will screen families for guns in the home and give the locks to those they deem most vulnerable.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Police warn of scammer using popular rapper's name for donations

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker first told you about a scammer and his elaborate con in back in April, using a popular Chicago rapper's name and a community organization.Now, Chicago police are officially warning you to be on the lookout for the guy.In  April, you met the Cole sisters, who lost tens of thousands of dollars to a man they knew as Jeffrey Washington. They met him outside their banks on 83rd Street.He offered to pay their cell phone bill and mortgages in return for a cash donation to help CEDA, an organization that helps low income...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
126K+
Followers
29K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy