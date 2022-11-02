ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago mass shooting injures 14, including three children

By Tara Molina, Mugo Odigwe, Marissa Perlman, Dana Kozlov
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fourteen people – including three children – were shot during a mass shooting Monday night on the city's West Side.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale, Police Supt. David Brown said. Fourteen people were shot, and were in various conditions ranging from non-life-threatening to critical.

A person was also struck by a car at the scene, Brown said.

A 3-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, and a 13-year-old boy were among those shot, police said. The others were adults ranging in age from 31 to 51, including seven women and four men.

Six victims went to Mount Sinai Hospital, four went to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, two went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and two went to Loyola University Medical Center.

As of Wednesday morning, 10 of the 15 victims remain in the hospital. Police are expected to provide an update an 10 a.m.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot released the following statement:

"Last night, terror touched the lives of 14 individuals, including 3 children, in another tragic display of gun violence by cowards indiscriminately shooting into a crowd. The shooters had no concerns for the lives of the adults and children impacted, but I am calling on people of goodwill who have information, to come forward. None of us can be silent when faced with this kind of tragedy. Please contact the completely anonymous tip line at 833-408-0069.

"Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals. We must have a statewide ban and I urge the legislature to act.

"The Chicago Police Department has been hard at work through the night to bring the perpetrators to justice. I have been in constant communication with Superintendent Brown. Chicago Police Department detectives have identifying video, are talking with victims and witnesses, and have taken other investigative measures to track down those responsible.

"We are also coordinating with community organizations to support the victims and their families in their time of crisis. As we await answers, I am keeping the victims and the East Garfield Park community in my prayers and am heartbroken that loved ones and community members must confront this senseless trauma."

Brown said the incident was a drive-by shooting that began and ended in about three seconds. Two gunmen apparently fired randomly into a crowd, Brown said.

Police do not know anything about a motive for the shooting. There is not a history of conflicts on the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.

As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the motive remained unclear Tuesday. Police said they have not ruled out retaliation yet, but still aren't sure.

Some of the incident was captured on POD cameras, and detectives were on the ground Monday night. Police are hoping the victims will provide more information, Brown said.

Brown said at least two shooters were seen firing from the car in the POD video.

Police were not sharing images from that video Tuesday.

The crowd was gathered for a vigil and a balloon release for someone who had recently died of cancer.

"It's heartbreaking that people go out to memorialize someone and then become victims," Ervin said.

There may also have been others gathered for various reasons, Brown said, calling the corner of Polk Street and California Avenue a common corner for people to gather.

CBS 2's Marissa Perlman spoke with a family member who was on the way to that vigil to honor the life of another family member when she got the call about the shooting. She said the victims are all related, and all of them are expected to be okay.

SnapChat video from around 8 p.m. shows several large groups at the corner of Polk and California, a popular gathering spot in the neighborhood. We're told family and friends were attending a memorial and balloon release in honor of a woman who recently passed away from cancer.

The drive-by happened about 90 minutes later.

CBS 2 spoke with a witness who heard gunshots ring out, and ran over to help. He was clutching his rosary as he explained how he helped take a little girl who was shot in the leg to the hospital.

"I did hear the gunshots. It was like eight or nine of them. It was like a popping type of gun, I don't know. And it was just a little black car racing down," Rick Dugan said. "Please pray for all these victims and for our city."

On Tuesday afternoon, Molina spoke with people in the area who were cleaning up the corner where the shooting happened. They said they had hosted a Halloween party for kids on the same corner just before the vigil started Monday.

"There should be a curfew. There should be," said Pastor Diana Body-Pryor of the Westside Ministers Coalition. "SOT "this event took place at 9 o'clock, something like that, at night. You feel you're an adult; you shouldn't have to have a curfew. But the violence is making you have a curfew."

As of late Tuesday afternoon, there still had not been any updates from police on their search for the shooter.

Ervin said violence interrupters have been dispatched to the area.

Most of the victims remained hospitalized late Tuesday.

