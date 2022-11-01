Read full article on original website
CNBC
63% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck — including nearly half of six-figure earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
Keeping Americans with disabilities from poverty must remain a priority
One of the most misunderstood and ignored anti-poverty programs in the United States, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), was designed specifically to help people with disabilities. This community continues to face disproportionately high poverty rates due to ableism and other structural barriers to employment and economic security. SSI provides people with disabilities monthly cash income to help pay for basic living expenses, but the 50-year-old program needs updating.
Economics In Brief: A New Era Of Pay Transparency Is Dawning
How New Laws Will Force Companies To Reveal Job Salaries. Vox’s Record breaks down how a spate of local and state laws will soon begin to force companies to divulge pay ranges for any open positions they advertise. One such law has already taken effect in Colorado, and similar state laws are soon to be implemented in New York, Washington and California.
Opinion: The Housing For Low-Income Americans Act
I have a solution for homelessness. Okay, so my plan may not end homelessness, but it could make a really big dent. I am the Director and founder of an eighteen-year-old homeless advocacy organization. In addition, I’ve been homeless off and on for many years. I’ve been to many shelters across the country and seen what works and what doesn’t. As I see it, the biggest problem with America’s homeless issue is the lack of cooperation and organization on a national basis. Imagine people attacking the issue from a million different directions. Now add the fact that many of the people in charge are clueless and only in it for the brownie points. I am here to offer a viable solution that I have tried championing for over a decade. I’ve sent copies of a bill proposal to media outlets, powerful moguls, and umpteen legislators. I’m saddened to report that none of our “caring” legislators were interested. My only course of action is public opinion and shaming them...which won’t be easy since most have no shame. First, some facts. According to Pewtrust.org, there is a shortage of 3.8 million affordable housing units in the US. Endhomelessness.org puts the number of homeless at about 580 thousand. There are currently 16 million vacant homes. More than 2.3 million low-income families are on the Housing Choice Voucher program. Most of those are renters (I don’t even want to guess how many are renting from slumlords). What if you could move a majority of renters into homes of their own that are currently sitting vacant? Those affordable units then become open to absorb the homeless. Wouldn’t that be a win-win?
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?
To qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, which were previously referred to as food stamps, you need to meet certain eligibility requirements, including the amount of...
Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says
(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check
The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's...
iheart.com
Millions Of Americans Can Get Stimulus Check Worth Over $10,000
As the COVID pandemic raged, the government gave out relief payments to Americans struggling financially. From April 2020 to December 2021, millions of people were sent their share of $931 billion that the federal government doled out. However, not everyone got everything they should have and, according to Uncle Sam, there could be 10 million individuals who are still eligible for payments. The good news is, they aren't too late to receive them... yet.
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
CNET
Social Security's Big COLA Increase for 2023: When You'll Get It
Social Security recipients will see an 8.7% increase in their benefits next year, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. That's the largest bump in more than 40 years. The cost of living adjustment, or COLA, has been automated annually since 1975. It's determined by changes in inflation in the third...
Hundreds of thousands of Americans can claim one-time $850 relief check – see who’s eligible
THOUSANDS could get $850 dollar relief checks – but swift action is needed. Maine residents must submit their 2021 tax return by the extended date of October 31st in order to claim the check. An estimated 858,000 Mainers are eligible for a piece of the $729.3 million relief package,...
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Good To Know: 6...
Social Security: Will Poor Credit Hurt Your Benefits?
If you’re like most Americans, you’re probably looking forward to a life of guaranteed income from Social Security after you retire. Every year, the Social Security Administration updates the estimated benefits you will receive so that by the time you retire, you can have a pretty good idea of just how much you’ll be getting.
Economics in Brief: These Big Banks Are Set To Assess Their Climate Risk
Fed Launches Pilot Program Exploring Climate Risk In Banking. Just as cities plan for climate resiliency, banks are now being asked to do the same — at least in a hypothetical sense. The Federal Reserve Board announced Sept. 27 that it would begin a climate risk assessment pilot with the nation’s six largest banks: Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo.
CNET
Social Security Announces Highest Cost of Living Increase in Over 40 Years
Social Security checks will increase by 8.7% next year for the more than 70 million Americans who receive benefits, the US Social Security Administration said Thursday. Reflecting ongoing inflation, the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be the biggest since 1981, when it was 11.2%. The 2022 COLA was 5.9%,...
WFMZ-TV Online
The Must-Read Biden Quote on Social Security
Social Security is a lifeline for many older Americans and is facing a serious problem: a cash shortage. Politicians have been debating how to solve this issue for years, and so far, they haven't been able to come to a consensus. Here's how President Joe Biden plans to protect the program.
Americans Still Have $1.7T in Savings as Recession Looms
Thanks in part to government intervention during the pandemic, Americans have banked about $1.7 trillion in savings, according to the Federal Reserve. And as the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted in a report Sunday (Oct. 30), this could make it more difficult for the Fed to deal with inflation. After two rate increases this year, another 0.75 percentage point rate hike is likely to arrive this week following a two-day policy meeting that ends Wednesday (Nov. 2), the report notes.
Washington Examiner
Americans are burned out because they traded faith and family for work
Almost half of American workers say they “feel burned out at work” in a recent poll from Slack, the workplace messaging company. An overwhelming majority of companies say they see an increase in worker burnout. Employers, academics, and journalists are looking for the root causes of this phenomenon....
The Making Of Co-op City, America’s Biggest Housing Co-op
An aerial view of the Harry S Truman High School campus and surrounding Co-Op City neighborhood in the Bronx. (Photo by David L Roush/CC BY-SA 3.0) This interview was first published in Shelterforce. To read more about affordable housing and housing justice, visit Shelterforce.org.. Affordable housing activists spend a lot...
