Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Ukrainian drivers racing on the world stage against the backdrop of war
Ordinarily, the passion Maria Kravchenko has for go-karting would be nothing more than a hobby with a dream. At just 15 years of age, guided and trained by her father Mykhailo, the goal for 2022 was to form an all-girls team ready to compete in Ukraine’s National Karting Championships. But for millions of Ukrainian school children whose lives are jeopardised every day, as explosions and smoke fill the air, this is no ordinary time.Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February, Maria’s ambitions have been put on ice. She resides less than 20 miles from the Amstor shopping mall in Kremenchuk, situated...
Russia-Ukraine war live news: Russia likely threatening to shoot retreating soldiers, says UK; 4.5 million Ukrainians without power
MoD says Russian forces have probably started deploying units threatening to shoot deserters; Volodymyr Zelenskiy accuses Kremlin of ‘energy terrorism’
Pope blasts ‘childlike’ wars at Bahrain interfaith summit
MANAMA, Bahrain (AP) — With Russia’s war in Ukraine raging, Pope Francis joined Muslim, Christian and Jewish leaders Friday in calling for the world’s great religions work together for peace, telling an interfaith summit that religion must never be used to justify violence and that faith leaders must counter the “childlike” whims of the powerful to make war.
UK immigration news - live: Philp insists Manston migrant centre is legally compliant
Policing minister Chris Philp has insisted Manston migrant centre is legally compliant just days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested the opposite.“I don’t accept the premise that it is not legally compliant today, a lot of change has been made even in the last few days since you spoke to Robert,” he told Sky News, contending that “significant improvements” have been set in motion.It comes after 11 asylum seekers were reportedly left “abandoned” in central London without accommodation or warm clothing after being taken from the Manston processing centre.Mr Philip told the broadcaster that the Home Office had assured...
Germany's leader and top CEOs have arrived in Beijing. They need China more than ever
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will arrive in China on Friday with a team of corporate leaders and a clear signal: it wants to keep doing business with the world's second largest economy.
Comments / 0