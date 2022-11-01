ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

MTG Gixian Puppeteer takes Black strategies to new level in Brothers’ War

Wizards of the Coast is continuing to pump up power levels within the Magic: The Gathering color Black through Gixian Puppeteer, a Brothers’ War spoiler that has big potential within the Standard format. The color Black is already one of the strongest MTG colors in Standard, and it will...
dotesports.com

MTG Powerstones fuel Goblin Blast-Runner in The Brothers’ War

Wizards of the Coast has leaned into more Magic: The Gathering sacrifice themes within The Brothers’ War, showcasing a goblin one-drop that can become a menace. Sacrifice themes have dominated the MTG meta within the colors Red and Black, from Standard to even Explorer at the Magic World Championship last weekend. The upcoming Standard-legal The Brothers’ War set will have the potential to fuel those strategies even more with the sacrificing of Powerstones. Revealed today during the BRO spoilers, Goblin Blast-Runner is a sneaky one-drop with a rarity of Common that has potential within Limited and Constructed formats.
dotesports.com

MTG Assembly-Worker theme emerges in The Brothers’ War

Artifacts are one of the main Magic: The Gathering themes in The Brothers’ War, with recent spoilers showcasing an emerging Assembly-Worker tribal theme. Scheduled to hit local game stores on Nov. 11 for the start of prerelease events, The Brothers’ War is packed with Artifacts and Artifact creatures. Recent BRO spoilers have featured Assembly-Worker Artifact creatures like Power Plant Worker, who has an ability that synergizes with two other creatures called Mine-Worker and Tower-Worker.
dotesports.com

Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun

Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dotesports.com

FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement

Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
ancientpages.com

Unexpected Discovery Of Two Viking Swords In Upright Position In Sweden

Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - It does not happen very often that archeologists find Viking swords. Swords were extremely important to ancient Vikings, but these weapons were expensive to produce, and only the richest warriors and chiefs could afford a sword. As previously explained on AncientPages.com, the loss of a...
Daily Mail

Drought in Missouri's Ozark region exposes lost sections of caves used in Civil War era as a hiding spot for spies - and Sunday meeting point for families

Explorers have mapped a further 1,100 feet of iconic caves in the Ozarks used by Civil War troops after severe droughts exposed lost sections of the network. Lost-long parts of the Smallin Civil War Cave system have cleared of water during an extremely dry period in Missouri and surrounding states in the Midwest.
MISSOURI STATE
dotesports.com

Is the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition worth it?

In one week’s time, the three-plus year wait for God of War fans will finally be over as God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for its worldwide release on Nov. 9, 2022. While the question of “if you should buy God of War Ragnarök” is probably not something many God of War fans would need to ask, many have questions about how they should purchase the game. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War has many different options that each include its own set of extras for those that purchase each respective bundle, where the biggest of them all being the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition.
Daily Mail

Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah 3,000 years ago are proven with a new tool that reconstructs the intensity of Earth's magnetic field recorded in burnt remains

Archaeologists have confirmed Biblical accounts of military campaigns against the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah by reconstructing the direction and/or intensity of the Earth's magnetic field recorded in burnt remnants found at 21 different sites across Israel. A team of researchers led by Tel-Aviv University used a collection of mud...
dotesports.com

All Marvel Snap card levels and their card upgrade cost

Marvel Snap is the latest deck builder to hit smartphones across the world, with players getting the best cards and fighting it out with their favorite Marvel characters. One of the appeals of growing your collection in Snap is leveling up the card through different levels to make the cosmetics stand out more. This requires two types of in-game currency, however.
dotesports.com

Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact

One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat. The Dendro character joined Teyvat...
dotesports.com

Surefour shows off with Ana grenade lob for the ages in Overwatch 2

Surefour might be retired from the Overwatch League, but the streamer showed last night that he certainly hasn’t lost a step. While he is known for his play on hitscan DPS heroes, Surefour was playing a little bit of support on Ana yesterday evening and produced a grenade that left the enemy team equally frustrated and confused.
dotesports.com

When does Dwarf Fortress release on Steam?

Dwarf Fortress is one of the longest-running games in development, if not the longest. With the Steam page also boasting it as “the deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that has ever been created,” it seems that the game is set for a monumental release when it’s finally put in the hands of fans. Some have been waiting 19 years to get their hands on a copy of Dwarf Fortress—and soon, they will.

Comments / 0

Community Policy