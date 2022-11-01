In one week’s time, the three-plus year wait for God of War fans will finally be over as God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for its worldwide release on Nov. 9, 2022. While the question of “if you should buy God of War Ragnarök” is probably not something many God of War fans would need to ask, many have questions about how they should purchase the game. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War has many different options that each include its own set of extras for those that purchase each respective bundle, where the biggest of them all being the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition.

1 DAY AGO