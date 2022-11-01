Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
MTG Gixian Puppeteer takes Black strategies to new level in Brothers’ War
Wizards of the Coast is continuing to pump up power levels within the Magic: The Gathering color Black through Gixian Puppeteer, a Brothers’ War spoiler that has big potential within the Standard format. The color Black is already one of the strongest MTG colors in Standard, and it will...
dotesports.com
MTG Powerstones fuel Goblin Blast-Runner in The Brothers’ War
Wizards of the Coast has leaned into more Magic: The Gathering sacrifice themes within The Brothers’ War, showcasing a goblin one-drop that can become a menace. Sacrifice themes have dominated the MTG meta within the colors Red and Black, from Standard to even Explorer at the Magic World Championship last weekend. The upcoming Standard-legal The Brothers’ War set will have the potential to fuel those strategies even more with the sacrificing of Powerstones. Revealed today during the BRO spoilers, Goblin Blast-Runner is a sneaky one-drop with a rarity of Common that has potential within Limited and Constructed formats.
dotesports.com
MTG Assembly-Worker theme emerges in The Brothers’ War
Artifacts are one of the main Magic: The Gathering themes in The Brothers’ War, with recent spoilers showcasing an emerging Assembly-Worker tribal theme. Scheduled to hit local game stores on Nov. 11 for the start of prerelease events, The Brothers’ War is packed with Artifacts and Artifact creatures. Recent BRO spoilers have featured Assembly-Worker Artifact creatures like Power Plant Worker, who has an ability that synergizes with two other creatures called Mine-Worker and Tower-Worker.
These identical twins were separated at birth and led different lives. They reunited for the first time when they were 13 years old.
Isabella Solimene and Ha Nguyen were separated at birth. Solimene was adopted by an American family, and Nguyen was raised in Vietnam.
2 Viking swords buried upright might have connected the dead to Odin and Valhalla
Archaeologists in Sweden excavating a Viking grave field have uncovered two burials containing swords standing upright.
Archaeologists claim that King Solomon's mines had nothing to do with gold or silver
Image of a painting called King SolomonCredit: file upload: James Steakley; Public Domain Image. King Solomon is the biblical king who ruled over Israel and Judah around 970 to 931 BCE.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dotesports.com
FaZe Swagg slams Modern Warfare 2 movement
Call of Duty Warzone content creator and prominent FaZe Clan member Swagg has condemned Modern Warfare 2’s changes to the player movement system. The streamer claimed that changes made in the new title took away from what made the long-running FPS franchise unique. FaZe Swagg is one of the...
ancientpages.com
Unexpected Discovery Of Two Viking Swords In Upright Position In Sweden
Jan Bartek - AncientPages.com - It does not happen very often that archeologists find Viking swords. Swords were extremely important to ancient Vikings, but these weapons were expensive to produce, and only the richest warriors and chiefs could afford a sword. As previously explained on AncientPages.com, the loss of a...
dotesports.com
Vampire Survivors, Return to Monkey Island, and Football Manager 2023 headline Xbox Game Pass November additions
The ultimate subscription-based catalog of playable games is continuing to grow heading into the month of November 2022 with some classics and games from all genres due to be added. The latest yearly installment of Football Manager 2023 will arrive on Xbox Game Pass early this month. Football Manager 2023...
Drought in Missouri's Ozark region exposes lost sections of caves used in Civil War era as a hiding spot for spies - and Sunday meeting point for families
Explorers have mapped a further 1,100 feet of iconic caves in the Ozarks used by Civil War troops after severe droughts exposed lost sections of the network. Lost-long parts of the Smallin Civil War Cave system have cleared of water during an extremely dry period in Missouri and surrounding states in the Midwest.
dotesports.com
Is the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition worth it?
In one week’s time, the three-plus year wait for God of War fans will finally be over as God of War Ragnarök is scheduled for its worldwide release on Nov. 9, 2022. While the question of “if you should buy God of War Ragnarök” is probably not something many God of War fans would need to ask, many have questions about how they should purchase the game. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s God of War has many different options that each include its own set of extras for those that purchase each respective bundle, where the biggest of them all being the God of War Ragnarök Jötnar edition.
dotesports.com
Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, and DrLupo embrace the chaos of Modern Warfare 2’s infamous highway map
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s release hasn’t exactly been the smoothest, and one of the biggest points of contention for the game has been one of its multiplayer maps that is both literally and metaphorically a wreck. But Dr Disrespect and his buddies didn’t seem to mind...
Biblical stories of military campaigns against the kingdoms of Israel and Judah 3,000 years ago are proven with a new tool that reconstructs the intensity of Earth's magnetic field recorded in burnt remains
Archaeologists have confirmed Biblical accounts of military campaigns against the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah by reconstructing the direction and/or intensity of the Earth's magnetic field recorded in burnt remnants found at 21 different sites across Israel. A team of researchers led by Tel-Aviv University used a collection of mud...
dotesports.com
All Marvel Snap card levels and their card upgrade cost
Marvel Snap is the latest deck builder to hit smartphones across the world, with players getting the best cards and fighting it out with their favorite Marvel characters. One of the appeals of growing your collection in Snap is leveling up the card through different levels to make the cosmetics stand out more. This requires two types of in-game currency, however.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 just teased the reveal of the newest hero—and the wait won’t be long
Overwatch 2 players already knew that they’re going to get a new hero with the season two battle pass, which begins on Dec. 6. And soon, players will get a sneak peek into what kind of hero it will be. The new hero will be revealed during the Overwatch...
dotesports.com
Best Nahida teams in Genshin Impact
One of Genshin Impact’s most powerful and versatile characters yet is Nahida, a five-star Dendro Catalyst character that made her grand debut in the Version 3.2 update. Nahida is the Dendro Archon of Sumeru, which means that she is essentially a god of Teyvat. The Dendro character joined Teyvat...
dotesports.com
Surefour shows off with Ana grenade lob for the ages in Overwatch 2
Surefour might be retired from the Overwatch League, but the streamer showed last night that he certainly hasn’t lost a step. While he is known for his play on hitscan DPS heroes, Surefour was playing a little bit of support on Ana yesterday evening and produced a grenade that left the enemy team equally frustrated and confused.
dotesports.com
Astonishing Ax1Le falling headshot propels Cloud9 past GamerLegion and into Legends Stage of IEM Rio Major
With everything on the line, GamerLegion and Cloud9 faced off in round five of the Challengers Stage at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major today. A close series was eventually decided by one of the most unreal highlights in Major history. The two teams entered their match on completely opposite courses....
dotesports.com
When does Dwarf Fortress release on Steam?
Dwarf Fortress is one of the longest-running games in development, if not the longest. With the Steam page also boasting it as “the deepest, most intricate simulation of a world that has ever been created,” it seems that the game is set for a monumental release when it’s finally put in the hands of fans. Some have been waiting 19 years to get their hands on a copy of Dwarf Fortress—and soon, they will.
Comments / 0