What The River Knows is a passion project. After more than two decades of work, it’s coming alive on a Wilmington, North Carolina stage for writer Alicia Inshiradu. Since the late 1990s, this fictionalized story of the city’s coup d'état has taken the form of a feature-length screenplay, a short film, and two previous attempts to bring the story to a live theater audience. The third time, more than 20 years after the first, seems to be the charm.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO