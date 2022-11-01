Read full article on original website
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: Circa 1922, Wrightsville Foodie Events, and Dia de los Muertos
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello again my Cape Fear Foodies, I must apologize for the lack of content over the last few weeks. Between prepping for a wedding that I officiated back in West Virginia, and planning and executing a Halloween party (where I regretfully offered to make all of the food) my opportunities to search out new restaurants and old favorites have been few and far between.
foxwilmington.com
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WECT
Brunswick County encourages residents and businesses to shine green lights in support of veterans
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office hosting supply drive to assist Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a supply drive to assist those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. Country star Dillion Carmichael to headline benefit concert for local paramedic. Updated:...
foxwilmington.com
Opportunities in southeastern North Carolina to honor, celebrate Veterans Day
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Organizations in southeastern North Carolina have announced a wide variety of events to help members of the community honor and celebrate Veterans Day. The 13th annual “Veterans Day 5K & 1 Mile Fun Walk” will take place on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. at the...
foxwilmington.com
Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey. “We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.
The State Port Pilot
Fishing: More cool mornings are slipping in on us
As we ease into November, there have been a few chilly mornings and more days are starting out cool. Sure, there have been a few mornings that approached cold, but the days warmed quickly and we’ve enjoyed a nice fall so far. It should stay nice, but we have to remember we live on the N.C. coast and things can change quickly.
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Sunset Beach, NC
Sunset Beach is a small town in North Carolina’s Brunswick County along the Atlantic Coast. The town's very small population makes it a great destination for a relaxed and quiet family vacation. It’s also a great stopover if you’re visiting the major cities of North Carolina; you get access...
whqr.org
CoastLine: Alicia Inshiradu on her twenty-plus-year passion project about 1898 and why Wilmington needs a catharsis to heal
What The River Knows is a passion project. After more than two decades of work, it’s coming alive on a Wilmington, North Carolina stage for writer Alicia Inshiradu. Since the late 1990s, this fictionalized story of the city’s coup d'état has taken the form of a feature-length screenplay, a short film, and two previous attempts to bring the story to a live theater audience. The third time, more than 20 years after the first, seems to be the charm.
wccbcharlotte.com
Sharks Spotted Off Carolina Coast
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s a good thing beach season is over, because scientists have spotted a big shark off the Carolina coast. On Halloween, a nine-foot great white shark pinged off Carolina Beach in North Carolina. Another surfaced two days earlier near Southport. The two sharks are among...
WECT
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Willie Wallide “Waddell” Davis has lived in Bladenboro for decades and has been a fixture in the community for just as long. His neighbors know him as a friendly face from his time working at local businesses and, more recently, riding his bike around town.
foxwilmington.com
Construction begins on Hanover Pines Nature Park in New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Construction has begun on the 40-acre Hanover Pines Nature Park. Referred to as a “passive park,” the space will focus on activities that don’t require special facilities. These include trails for hiking, biking, walking and outdoor classrooms. “Passive recreation is typically unorganized,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two November Hurricanes in Atlantic for third time in history
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Weather history is being made in the Atlantic Ocean. The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Lisa and Hurricane Martin, making two active November hurricanes for the first time since 2001 and the third time on record. Hurricane Lisa has winds of 80 mph and...
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
whqr.org
'Black Lives Do Matter' mural to relocate following change to land-use code
In September, council held a heated debate on the mural, and ultimately voted to remove it from its current location by the end of the year. Installed in the wake of the George Floyd protests in 2020, the mural was originally intended to stand for a year, but was given a one-year extension in 2021.
WITN
Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
WECT
22nd annual ‘St. Stan’s Polish Festival’ to be held this weekend, offering authentic Polish cuisine and festivities
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - St. Stanislaus Catholic Church will host the 22nd annual “St. Stan’s Polish Festival” on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will take place on the church’s grounds at 4849 Castle Hayne Road in Castle Hayne. Per...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Explosion, house fire reported in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening. A 911 call was placed just after 7:00 p.m. reporting an explosion and house on fire. The fire department arrived to find a house on Monticello Court in Northchase on...
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the...
myhorrynews.com
Family owned cannabis dispensary now open in North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach locals and visitors can now find cannabis products as CANNABETTER.FARM has opened a second location in Horry County. The CANNABETTER.FARM store, which is owned by Myrtle Beach area native Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., a combat veteran also born in the area, opened on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and is located at the Gator Hole Plaza near the WalMart and Home Depot, according to a release.
