The Powerball jackpot has almost reached the biggest payout in history ahead of the next drawing on Saturday. No ticket matched the six numbers in the latest drawing on Nov. 2, pushing the jackpot to $1.5 billion. That figure is the second-highest in Powerball history after the $1.586 billion that was split between three winners from Tennessee, Florida and California in 2016 in the highest U.S. lottery payout in history.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO