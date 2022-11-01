ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Powerball Jackpot Will Be Worth $1 Billion

Monday's (October 31) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $1 billion ($497.3 cash value) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $825 million drawing last Saturday (October 29) night. The upcoming Powerball jackpot will mark the second time the game has exceeded the $1 billion plateau and...
TODAY.com

Powerball jackpot now second-highest in history after reaching $1.5 billion

The Powerball jackpot has almost reached the biggest payout in history ahead of the next drawing on Saturday. No ticket matched the six numbers in the latest drawing on Nov. 2, pushing the jackpot to $1.5 billion. That figure is the second-highest in Powerball history after the $1.586 billion that was split between three winners from Tennessee, Florida and California in 2016 in the highest U.S. lottery payout in history.
