News 12

Middletown man charged in weekend slaying

A Middletown man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Wallkill over the weekend. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Damante Stansberry Tuesday. He was arraigned in Wallkill Town Court Wednesday morning. Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News 12

Newburgh store sells $1M Powerball second place winning ticket

While no one hit the big jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, someone locally won a million dollars. A second place prize ticket worth $1 million was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh. This is the same store that sold a $730,000 winning ticket...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Smoking materials blamed for Newburgh fire

Careless use of smoking materials is being blamed for a fire in Newburgh on Tuesday. City of Newburgh fire officials say they got a call just before 8 a.m. about flames at 225 Third St. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a vacant structure. Firefighters located the source...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age

A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
NEWARK, NJ

