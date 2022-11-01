Read full article on original website
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Bridgeport homeless encampment under I-95 overpass to be taken down
The state Department of Transportation is shutting down the tent city under I-95 in the East End of Bridgeport, where dozens of homeless people live.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
News 12
Middletown man charged in weekend slaying
A Middletown man has been charged with murder in a fatal stabbing in Wallkill over the weekend. Authorities arrested 23-year-old Damante Stansberry Tuesday. He was arraigned in Wallkill Town Court Wednesday morning. Wallkill police say the Middletown man fatally stabbed 52-year-old Jeffrey Harris at the victim’s home on Brookline Avenue...
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
News 12
Newburgh store sells $1M Powerball second place winning ticket
While no one hit the big jackpot in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing, someone locally won a million dollars. A second place prize ticket worth $1 million was sold at Smokes 4 Less at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh. This is the same store that sold a $730,000 winning ticket...
6 firefighters injured responding to Bronx house fire
The FDNY is responding to a house fire in Parkchester early Thursday morning.
Homeowners: Walls of 1677 historic home came down during renovation work
News 12 has obtained exclusive video of what officials say was the illegal demolition of a historical home in Norwalk on Saturday.
News 12
Smoking materials blamed for Newburgh fire
Careless use of smoking materials is being blamed for a fire in Newburgh on Tuesday. City of Newburgh fire officials say they got a call just before 8 a.m. about flames at 225 Third St. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a vacant structure. Firefighters located the source...
Authorities: At least 8 cars stolen in Westchester County over the weekend
Police in Hastings, Tarrytown, Ardsley and Greenburgh are investigating individual incidents where cars were left unlocked or unattended and stolen.
Gun found near New Rochelle elementary school
A letter sent home to parents from the principal says the gun was found around 12:45 p.m. on a piece of property next to Webster Elementary's playground.
News 12
Police: Greenwich woman stole $1,780 from fund of child who died from brain cancer
A Greenwich woman stole nearly $2,000 in gift cards donated to a family of a 9-year-old boy who died of brain cancer, police say. Stephanie Fox, 37, of Greenwich, created a website to help facilitate donations for the family who recently lost their son. Police say Fox took the gift...
News 12
'I saw an orange blur' - Pumpkin shatters moving vehicle's windshield in Hauppauge
A pumpkin smashed a moving vehicle's windshield in Suffolk County early Sunday. The incident happened at around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Townline Road in Hauppauge when someone in a separate car going the opposite direction thew the pumpkin. "I saw an orange blur, glass shattered, I closed my eyes, flashed...
Authorities: 3 rescued from water in Mahopac Falls after boat overturns
The Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department was called to help three people in the area after their boat overturned.
Police: Man arrested for displaying handgun, 2 robberies in Riverhead
Matthew Pittman, 21, is facing more than a dozen charges.
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
“It’s truly a blessing” - Former South Bronx school now a sky-scraping affordable housing complex
The building was once a local school and is now the tallest building on the Grand Concourse after some needed improvements.
News 12
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of an unknown age. News 12 previously reported that the child was a 6-year-old girl after a statement given by the Newark public safety director. The boy was shot along with a man on East...
Officials: Former Bridgeport resident sentenced for illegal possession of firearm
Authorities say 52-year-old Albert Lopez was re-arrested for illegally possessing a firearm.
News 12
One officer injured in Newark shooting leaves hospital, other expected to be OK
One of the police officers who was shot in Newark has left the hospital, and the other is expected to be OK. Officer Jabril Paul left University Hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound in his leg. “Happy to be alive,” he said. The other officer, who the...
Newburgh man sentenced to 5 years for selling fentanyl, soliciting a minor
Malik Ellis was arrested in February after a two-month investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.
