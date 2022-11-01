Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple is freezing hiring, cutting budgets, claims new report
A report claiming to be based on multiple sources within Apple, says that the company is drastically cutting its budget for hiring staff, despite Tim Cook's denial. Apple has previously been rumored to be reducing recruitment, and is known to have cut some contract staff. But Tim Cook has said that Apple is not slowing hiring, it is just being "more deliberate" about recruitment.
IGN
Apple Reportedly Hires Playdeo Co-Founders With Plans of Developing VR Games and Headset
A new report claims that tech giants Apple might be pushing hard on its plans to develop mixed reality projects following recent hires. According to the sources of mobilegamer.biz, the Cupertino-based company has reportedly hired two out of the three co-founders of Playdeo in Jack Schulze and Timo Arnall. With...
Apple Insider
Apple had the best September quarter in laptop sales while other companies declined
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A new report claims that Apple sold 8.1 million Macs in its latest quarter, when it was the only company to post positive laptop results in 2022 and the rest of the industry declined.
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Breaking: PayPal Update Allows Company to Withdraw $2500 From User Accounts For Spreading Misinformation
The controversial business model change is trending, and causing consternation on behalf of patrons and analysts alike. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, BusinessofApps.com, DailyWire.com, and Google.com.
Mark Zuckerberg will be banned from being the ruler of his own metaverse, experts reveal
MARK Zuckerberg will be banned from being the ruler of his own metaverse, according to experts. The Meta founder and Facebook CEO has invested more than $10billion into creating the metaverse, a set of interconnected virtual worlds. Speaking Tuesday at a Global Counsel event, Ofcom Chief Executive Melanie Dawes revealed...
Facebook issues major texting warning for every iPhone owner as Mark Zuckerberg slams Apple
FACEBOOK boss Mark Zuckerberg has launched an attack on Apple's iMessage saying WhatsApp is better. The tech billionaire, 38, slammed the iPhone maker as his WhatsApp platform goes on a huge advertising spree aimed at highlighting key security benefits. Zuck posted a shot of one billboard on Facebook and Instagram,...
Why is Mark Zuckerberg so obsessed with building the metaverse? It has a lot to do with Apple.
The Facebook founder mentioned Apple several times while discussing third-quarter results and "fortifying" the business.
daystech.org
The slow death of the iPad is Apple’s own doing
Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which incorporates all the Apple information you missed this week in a helpful bite-sized roundup. We name it Apple Breakfast as a result of we expect it goes nice with a morning cup of espresso or tea, nevertheless it’s cool if you wish to give it a learn throughout lunch or dinner hours too.
WhatsApp is back online after a major two-hour outage
A global outage of WhatsApp on Tuesday morning left Meta engineers scurrying to pinpoint the cause of the problem and restore service. The outage lasted for around two hours in a number of different locations.
AOL Corp
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is betting on 'work in the metaverse'
Meta's (META) shares sank this week after its disappointing third-quarter earnings report and as the company's pivot to the metaverse draws increasingly negative sentiment. In the year since Facebook became Meta, the company has spent billions investing in its metaverse plans. That investment has yet to pay off. For one, the division that oversees the company's metaverse efforts, Reality Labs, has been losing money, clocking a loss of $3.7 billion last quarter alone.
The Verge
Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer
Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Apple Insider
Apple Towson union files labor complaint against Apple over withholding benefits
In October, IAM-CORE sent a letter to Tim Cook, stating that they were disappointed to learn that Apple withheld information about new health and education benefits that would be made available to non-union employees next year. The union has now filed an Unfair Labor Practice with the National Labor Relations...
Benzinga
Apple Juggernaut Rolls On: iPhone Maker Tops Combined Value Of Facebook, Google Parents And Amazon
Apple Inc. AAPL was a standout performer in the September quarter even as several of its tech peers struggled, and it is considered as a recession-proof name. What Happened: Apple’s fundamental performance has helped its stock perform relatively better than other big techs. Apple shares did pull back this year amid the macro uncertainties. The stock is down about 18% year-to-date compared to the nearly 33% slump each by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ.
Apple Insider
Former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million
Dhirendra Prasad was originally charged with fraud in March 2022, when it was alleged that he had obtained kickbacks, and made Apple pay for undelivered goods and services. Working in Apple's Global Service Supply Chain division, it was then claimed that he defrauded the company out of $10 million during his ten-year employment from 2008.
Apple Insider
Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for 2023 iPhone line
Apple will source its modems from Qualcomm for the upcoming iPhone line rather than using its custom 5G modem as initially expected. As analysts have predicted, Qualcomm will remain a supplier of modems to Apple -- at least through the next iPhone lineup. According to Bloomberg, Qualcomm has informed its...
Apple Insider
Musk taps over 50 Tesla employees to make Twitter changes
Since taking control of Twitter on October 28, Musk has made many moves to change the company. To help see his plans for the app come to fruition, he's apparently using a workforce that he trusts from his other companies. According to CNBC, Musk is using more than 50 employees...
Apple Insider
Europe coming after Apple's App Store with Digital Markets Act
The Digital Markets Act entered into force on November 1 and will be applicable on May 2, 2023. Its goal is to require companies such as Apple to offer alternatives to allow third-party app stores on its platforms and alternative payment systems. Gerard de Graaf, an EU official who helped...
Apple Insider
Apple confirms next iOS 16 beta will bring 5G to India
Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.
