Apple Insider

Apple is freezing hiring, cutting budgets, claims new report

A report claiming to be based on multiple sources within Apple, says that the company is drastically cutting its budget for hiring staff, despite Tim Cook's denial. Apple has previously been rumored to be reducing recruitment, and is known to have cut some contract staff. But Tim Cook has said that Apple is not slowing hiring, it is just being "more deliberate" about recruitment.
daystech.org

The slow death of the iPad is Apple’s own doing

Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which incorporates all the Apple information you missed this week in a helpful bite-sized roundup. We name it Apple Breakfast as a result of we expect it goes nice with a morning cup of espresso or tea, nevertheless it’s cool if you wish to give it a learn throughout lunch or dinner hours too.
AOL Corp

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is betting on 'work in the metaverse'

Meta's (META) shares sank this week after its disappointing third-quarter earnings report and as the company's pivot to the metaverse draws increasingly negative sentiment. In the year since Facebook became Meta, the company has spent billions investing in its metaverse plans. That investment has yet to pay off. For one, the division that oversees the company's metaverse efforts, Reality Labs, has been losing money, clocking a loss of $3.7 billion last quarter alone.
The Verge

Microsoft’s PC Manager is like CCleaner for your computer

Microsoft is working on a PC Manager app that’s designed to boost your computer’s performance. Much like CCleaner, a beta version of Microsoft’s PC Manager includes storage management and the ability to end tasks quickly and control which apps start up with Windows. Much of this functionality...
Benzinga

Apple Juggernaut Rolls On: iPhone Maker Tops Combined Value Of Facebook, Google Parents And Amazon

Apple Inc. AAPL was a standout performer in the September quarter even as several of its tech peers struggled, and it is considered as a recession-proof name. What Happened: Apple’s fundamental performance has helped its stock perform relatively better than other big techs. Apple shares did pull back this year amid the macro uncertainties. The stock is down about 18% year-to-date compared to the nearly 33% slump each by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ.
Apple Insider

Former employee admits defrauding Apple of $17 million

Dhirendra Prasad was originally charged with fraud in March 2022, when it was alleged that he had obtained kickbacks, and made Apple pay for undelivered goods and services. Working in Apple's Global Service Supply Chain division, it was then claimed that he defrauded the company out of $10 million during his ten-year employment from 2008.
Apple Insider

Qualcomm will provide 5G modems for 2023 iPhone line

Apple will source its modems from Qualcomm for the upcoming iPhone line rather than using its custom 5G modem as initially expected. As analysts have predicted, Qualcomm will remain a supplier of modems to Apple -- at least through the next iPhone lineup. According to Bloomberg, Qualcomm has informed its...
Apple Insider

Musk taps over 50 Tesla employees to make Twitter changes

Since taking control of Twitter on October 28, Musk has made many moves to change the company. To help see his plans for the app come to fruition, he's apparently using a workforce that he trusts from his other companies. According to CNBC, Musk is using more than 50 employees...
Apple Insider

Europe coming after Apple's App Store with Digital Markets Act

The Digital Markets Act entered into force on November 1 and will be applicable on May 2, 2023. Its goal is to require companies such as Apple to offer alternatives to allow third-party app stores on its platforms and alternative payment systems. Gerard de Graaf, an EU official who helped...
Apple Insider

Apple confirms next iOS 16 beta will bring 5G to India

Users of 5G iPhones in India will begin to be able to use the faster cellular service shortly, as the company says the next iOS 16 software beta will enable it. While iPhones sold in India have the hardware capability of using 5G -- though not the fastest mmWave version -- the feature has previously been disabled through software. That was because India did not have the infrastructure for 5G -- and now it has.

