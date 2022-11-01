Apple Inc. AAPL was a standout performer in the September quarter even as several of its tech peers struggled, and it is considered as a recession-proof name. What Happened: Apple’s fundamental performance has helped its stock perform relatively better than other big techs. Apple shares did pull back this year amid the macro uncertainties. The stock is down about 18% year-to-date compared to the nearly 33% slump each by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index and the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ.

