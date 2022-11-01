After all the bad news for Republicans on Election Day, the GOP is just barely on track to meet its baseline goal of the midterms: recapturing control of the House of Representatives.For House Republicans, the sweetness of returning to the majority after four years may outweigh the sour feelings from a poorer-than-expected performance. But that may not be enough to make Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership a reality.The exact composition of a GOP majority could take weeks to determine, but it’s clear that whatever margin Republicans have, it won’t be a comfortable one.If Republicans hold a narrow majority,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO