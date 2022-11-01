Read full article on original website
Jacob Somers
8d ago
so he's gonna tax oil profits so the government makes a buck and what's left of the oil industry he's pro-actively smothering will just pass that tax down to consumers?
BBC
Donald Trump warns Ron DeSantis against 2024 presidential bid
Donald Trump has warned Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis against running for president in 2024, saying doing so would harm the Republican Party. He also threatened to release unflattering information about the 44-year-old, without providing details. Mr DeSantis won a landslide victory in Tuesday's midterms, underlining his popularity and further fuelling...
BBC
US presidential election 2024: Trump's top Republican challengers
The path to the 2024 US presidential election begins almost as soon as midterm elections end - and several candidates are already waiting in the wings. Former president Donald Trump is currently favoured to win the party's nominating contest and go on to face President Joe Biden in a rematch of their 2020 race.
How Abortion Saved Democrats at the State Level
Despite trepidations going back to early fall that abortion was fading as a top issue for voters, Democrats managed to both hold onto existing majorities and flip state legislatures by running on reproductive rights.They held the line by keeping majorities in both chambers in Colorado and Maine, as well as the New Mexico House, Minnesota House and Washington Senate. They flipped both chambers in Michigan along with the Minnesota Senate, largely meeting the ambitious goals set by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, the group charged with fundraising for state legislatures.“This midterm cycle managed to completely buck historic trends,” DLCC spokeswoman...
The Sedition Caucus Had No Problem Raising Big Money
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday.The group of 147 senators and representatives who objected to President Joe Biden’s victory, the so-called “sedition caucus,” faced immediate donor backlash after the Jan. 6 insurrection. But they still raised a staggering amount of money for the 2022 election cycle—nearly $200 million.To put that in perspective, it’s about $60 million more than former President Donald Trump’s Save America apparatus raised during the same period. The national fundraising arms for House and Senate Republicans raised $262 million and $234...
BBC
Four states voted to reject slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Democrats pick up Colo. seat as balance of power in House remains uncertain
The Democrats appeared to have picked up Colorado's newest congressional seat, as vote counting continued early Thursday to decide which political party would hold a majority in the House.
Republican J.D. Vance wins Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat
(Ohio Capital Journal) – Republican J.D. Vance has won the race to succeed Republican Rob Portman representing Ohio in the U.S. Senate. The open seat and the stakes of Senate control fueled a race that gained national attention. Election night Early in the evening in Columbus, Portman took the stage to pump up the crowd about the U.S. Senate race. ...
Kevin McCarthy’s Speakership Is in Trouble Before It Starts
After all the bad news for Republicans on Election Day, the GOP is just barely on track to meet its baseline goal of the midterms: recapturing control of the House of Representatives.For House Republicans, the sweetness of returning to the majority after four years may outweigh the sour feelings from a poorer-than-expected performance. But that may not be enough to make Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s ascension to the speakership a reality.The exact composition of a GOP majority could take weeks to determine, but it’s clear that whatever margin Republicans have, it won’t be a comfortable one.If Republicans hold a narrow majority,...
US estimates 200,000 military casualties on all sides in Ukraine war
America’s top general has estimated that 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, and that Kyiv’s armed forces have “probably” suffered a similar level of casualties in the war. Gen Mark Milley also suggested that as many as 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been...
BBC
Donald Trump and US midterms: How bad was his night?
He may have departed the White House but the figure of Donald Trump still looms large over US politics. With another presidential run in the pipeline, how did the midterm results affect him?. Standing before a crowd of adoring supporters in Ohio earlier this week, former President Donald Trump made...
BBC
Iranian protesters look to outside world for help
The anti-government protests sweeping Iran are now in their eighth week, with no sign of ending, despite a bloody crackdown. The rest of the world has watched with alarm, with some countries taking steps in support of the protests. What do Iranians want?. The protesters first want to be heard...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kyiv sceptical of Moscow’s retreat from Kherson; US general estimates 100,000 Russian military casualties
Zelenskiy and advisers cautious to claim victory in key southern city; Mark Milley says Ukraine’s forces ‘probably’ suffered similar level of casualties
BBC
Ukraine war: US confirms 'communications' with Kremlin
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has confirmed communication channels between Washington and Moscow remain open. It comes as the White House refuses to deny reports that Mr Sullivan has been leading talks with Russia to prevent a nuclear escalation in Ukraine. Speaking in New York, Mr Sullivan said it...
Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country's southeast, even as the nation's intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. Meanwhile, a top official in...
Global stocks decline ahead of US inflation update
BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets fell Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes as investors waited to see who will control Congress after this week's elections. London, Shanghai, Frankfurt and Tokyo declined. U.S. futures...
BBC
US midterm elections results: How the parties are doing in maps and charts
The Republicans have made some progress in the House of Representatives while the vote for the Senate is on a knife-edge. Here is what we know so far about the results. The Democrats are trying to hold on to control of the Senate, the upper chamber of Congress. Before Tuesday's...
BBC
Brittney Griner: Jailed US basketball star moved to Russian penal colony
Jailed US basketball star Brittney Griner is being moved from a Russian prison to a penal colony. She was arrested at an airport near Moscow in February when cannabis oil vapes were found in her bags. The double-Olympic winner was convicted of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil in August and...
BBC
Putin allies who criticise Russia's war machine
Russia's military command has come in for sharp criticism over the stalled offensive in Ukraine. Two voices have been especially vocal - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group. This is why they matter. An unlikely alliance. The two men do not formally...
