The second largest Republican mega-donor stands behind DeSantis for president, saying it's time to 'move on' from Trump, Politico reports
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said the US would be 'well-served' if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis became president over Trump.
BBC
US midterms: Pro- and anti-Trump Republicans' fates diverge in Colorado
In a state governed by Democrats, a far-right candidate is about to win another term to US Congress - while her moderate Republican colleague is set to lose his bid for Senate. The races in Colorado are a capsule of the rifts shaping national politics. A few hours' drive out...
BBC
US midterms: False and misleading claims about the vote go viral
A series of false and misleading claims have gone viral online days before the US midterm elections. Some of the claims cast doubt on the legitimacy of the voting process in key states, while others include manipulated content from across the political spectrum. The BBC has examined some of the...
BBC
Trump drops strong hint about 2024 White House run
Donald Trump has dropped his strongest hint yet that he may run again. The former US president told a crowd in Iowa that he would "very, very, very probably do it again" in 2024. Later, US media said a formal announcement may be made on 14 November. Mr Trump was...
