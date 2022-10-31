Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/3/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) An audit of Illinois public employee salaries and pensions found an alarming number of workers were in the six-figure club. The nonprofit government watchdog group OpenTheBook.com found school superintendents, city managers, bus drivers, teachers, and even barbers were pulling in more than $100,000 a year. The numbers show six-figure public employees in Illinois skyrocketed from 94,000 in 2018 to 132,188 last year, in 2021, most recently costing taxpayers around the state at least $17 billion.
1027superhits.com
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
Springfield officer recognized after 24 guns seized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department recently recognized one of its officers for his role in a gun bust that recovered dozens of guns and thousands of bullets. Officials said Sergeant Michael Egan was securing a truck and trailer when he saw a gun in plain view. After obtaining a search warrant for […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
Herald & Review
Decatur memorial party ended in murder, police say
DECATUR — A memorial party last year after the death of a Decatur street gang member erupted in violence and Antwane L. McClelland Jr. was cut down in a hail of bullets, a court heard last week. Kaylen M. Smith, 26, is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder...
wmay.com
Respiratory Illnesses Impact Area Hospitals
While local COVID hospitalizations are at their highest level in weeks, Central Illinois hospitals are also dealing with a surge in cases from other respiratory illnesses. In October, Memorial Health System had 13 hospitalizations for influenza across its hospitals… compared to a total of just four during the three previous Octobers combined. Memorial says many of those hospitalizations are in the Decatur area. Meanwhile, HSHS St. John’s Hospital says it’s not seeing a spike in flu cases, but has seen a sharp increase in another respiratory virus, RSV. Positive tests for the virus are five times higher than last year, and hospitalizations with RSV are four times higher.
newschannel20.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
WCIA
Decatur switches to electric buses
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur’s buses are going green. The city is switching from those that run on diesel to hybrid ones and eventually to electric vehicles. Decatur received more than $16 million in money from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make the switch. That means making changes to the public transit facility’s infrastructure.
wglt.org
28-year-old woman dies in Bloomington crash
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning in Bloomington. Officers were called to the Main Street overpass on Veterans Parkway around 8:45 a.m., according to a joint news release from Bloomington Police and McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder. Authorities said a 28-year-old woman was pronounced dead at...
Springfield yard waste drop-off, pickup begins
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People living in Springfield have a free opportunity to dispose of their fall yard waste thanks to a pair of city programs. The first program – a drop off option – started on Monday. This program allows people living in the corporate limits of Springfield to bring their waste to Evans […]
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
Central Illinois Proud
Village Skate seasonal ice rink to open in Morton
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A holiday wonderland will open up in downtown Morton the day after Thanksgiving, bringing holiday cheer while giving back to the community. The Hometown Holidays Village Skate, presented by the Hometown Morton Community Bank, will feature an outdoor synthetic ice skating rink along Main Street, holiday music, and food and drink vendors. It opens Friday, Nov. 25, and will run until Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Comments / 0