Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable
Atlanta Medical Center closed just after midnight this morning and by early evening the signs were already being removed from the building. It’s an inglorious end to a crucial hospital that has been part of the city for a century, most of that time on Boulevard in Old Fourth Ward. Some of us are old […] The post Editor’s Note: The closure of Atlanta Medical Center is unconscionable appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
New Children’s Healthcare, Emory campuses spur development
Developers are targeting well-paid, well-educated hospital workers and medical researchers, pitching a lifestyle without a commute.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Piedmont Henry planning $3.5 million hospital expansion
Piedmont Henry is planning a $3.5 million expansion to create more space for patients who are hospitalized for less than...
One of Atlanta’s top hospitals, Atlanta Medical Center closes its doors for good
ATLANTA — Wellstar Health Systems said it would close Atlanta Medical Center at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, leaving Grady Memorial Hospital as the only Level 1 trauma center in the area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Chief...
Alpharetta plane crash victims ID’d as Dunwoody couple who owned dental practice
Family friends and publicly available records have confirmed the identities of two people killed when a small plane crashed near Alpharetta on Halloween afternoon.
Best Salad Restaurants In Atlanta
There are few menu items more healthy for you than a delicious green salad. If you’re in the mood for a health-conscious meal, Atlanta, Georgia restaurants have some great options. Let’s take a look at some of the best restaurants to order salad in Atlanta. The Best Places...
10 must-try donut shops in metro Atlanta
What’s not to love about donuts - they’re sweet and sugary delights in every bite. Donuts offer something for everyone, from traditional yeast-glazed and sprinkles to crazy toppings and flaky croissant-style bases. Whether you spell it donut or doughnut, we should all agree that the following donut spots in Atlanta are ones you “do nut” want to miss out on.
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
‘Adventurer and wanderer’ Emanuel Biggs died on the streets he embraced
Everyone up and down Moreland Avenue in Atlanta knew Emanuel Biggs. That was where Biggs, who was homeless, lived outdoors in the heat and cold, and that is where, on an early Monday morning, he was struck by a car and killed.
Kenneth ‘BabyFace’ Edmonds To Headline The Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball
Guests attending the 39th annual UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis must get ready to experience a night to remember. UNCF Atlanta is pleased to announce that Kenneth Edmonds, better known by his stage name “Babyface” is the...
Abrupt closure of rental assistance program frustrates housing advocates
LISTEN: Attorney Lindsey Siegel, Director of Housing Advocacy for Atlanta Legal Aid, speaks with GPB's Orlando Montoya about the abrupt closure of Georgia's federally funded rental assistance program. Housing advocates fear homelessness could be in the immediate future for Georgians no longer able to get rental assistance funded by a...
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
1 dead in head-on crash on Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett
An investigation into a fatal head-on collision closed part of Holcomb Bridge Road in Gwinnett County on Thursday morning.
Atlanta police investigating homeless camp near CNN Center after finding trail of blood
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the possibility of a person shot near CNN Center in downtown Atlanta after a pool of blood was found on Wednesday, officials say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Atlanta police, officers received a call...
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
Lizzo's TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she's also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it's no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta's vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell...
15 Best Restaurants In Marietta GA You Must Try
Are you ready to visit the best restaurants in Marietta, Georgia? There are so many excellent restaurants in this lovely Georgia city. Once listed as one of the best communities in the country, there are museums, theatres, and historical sites alongside the amazing eateries in the city. Marietta is one...
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
