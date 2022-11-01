When a video of Jenna’s street brawl with another dog owner went viral, she became an instant celebrity. The creator’s estimated 7-figure TikTok earnings come from playing a dog. With over 1.3 million hearts, this video has gone viral on Tiktok. Phillips has become well-known among the many TikTok accounts that post cute animal videos. She plays the part of a puppy for the camera as she videos herself licking her chops, grasping at things, and catching frisbees. Benefield’s account of how a ballerina was falsely accused of killing her husband is featured prominently in The Black Swan Murder. On Saturday, June 4 at 10/9c on CBS and Paramount+, you may see the story that Jim Axelrod of 48 Hours covered.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO