Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
I tried my old Hooters uniform to see my boyfriend’s reaction – including my revealing shorts
LONG after her time spent as a Hooters girl, one YouTube personality tried on her old uniform, tights and all. She wondered how her boyfriend would react to the throwback outfit, which she had been wearing on the day they met – but his nostalgia wasn't as strong as hers.
blavity.com
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'
Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher
Savannah Hensley stayed calm and collected throughout the phone call and even kept the dispatcher entertained.
thebrag.com
50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death
It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
The man who spent $15,000 to become his favorite dog.
In today's times, when people spend millions of dollars to look like superstars and look beautiful, a man chooses to invest his money in something that people love the most: dogs.
Mom Ruins Bride’s Wedding Dress Reveal in a Funny Tiktok Video: still not over this
Bride’s mum ‘ruins’ wedding dressPhaedrap / TikTok. A bride called out her mother for ruining the reveal of her wedding dress in a funny viral video. Her bridesmaids, artist, and TikToker @phaedrap planned a wedding dress reveal. But when the time was right, her mother completely usurped her. It was a huge scandal!
Serious news anchors goofing around during commercial break with special handshake will make your day
Although the YouTube video is more than a decade old, Robert Jordan and Jackie Bange continued with the adorable handshake up until Jordan's retirement.
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Photographer who shocked people with ant face pic shares more photos that stun: ‘Looking for unseen angle’
Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas shared his work and inspiration with Fox News Digital after his submission to Nikon's Small World microscopy contest of an ant's face went viral.
Man Teaching His Puppy How to 'Hug' Delights Internet as He Shares Regrets
A man and dog have become internet stars after his dog learns a unique trick. Most dogs learn how to heel, roll over, maybe fetch the newspaper, however Hugo the Malamute has developed a significant talent for tackling his owner Brian to the ground. In one video, which has over 3.3 million likes, Brian writes, "Teaching my puppy to hug thinking nothing could go wrong," alongside clips of Hugo the puppy standing on his hind legs and hugging his owner. The video then jumps to footage of a fully grown Hugo tackling Brian to the ground.
Woman horrified at seeing boyfriend's hidden tattoo
Getting a person’s name tattooed shows one’s lifelong commitment to the person and, is often, a romantic gesture. Moreover, tattooing a person’s name shows how significant they’re in one’s life.
Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'
Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.
Man Says Tinder Date Showed Him Her "Disgusting" Feet Pics During First Date
Dating is never easy. But thanks to apps like Tinder and Bumble, you're able to connect with others in your area whom you otherwise might have never met. Sometimes your date will be a winner and you'll want to see them again. Other times, they'll show you feet pics at the table and discuss the mental illnesses that run in their family.
Joe Rogan and Dr Phil push Halloween candy fentanyl story before producer says it could be fake
Dr Phil McGraw was fact-checked as he spoke about fentanyl being hidden in Halloween candy during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The TV personality was warning that children are getting hold of the pills through social media, with the conversation then moving on to rainbow-coloured fentanyl and the notion that it could appear to be Halloween candy. “What they’re doing now, Joe, is they’re putting them in these pastel colours,” the 72-year-old said. “They’re making them look like these candies that the kids get. And kids are gonna see these things around and pick them up...
The Sad Reason Denji Wears an Eyepatch at the Start of Chainsaw Man
At the start of Chainsaw Man, Denji was living a miserable life, deprived of love from family and friends. He only had Pochita to accompany him all the time. With such a dismal way of living, why was Denji wearing an eyepatch at the start of Chainsaw Man? Is it part of his character design, or is there another reason for it?
