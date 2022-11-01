ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
blavity.com

Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'

Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Variety

CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov

Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
Newsweek

Man Teaching His Puppy How to 'Hug' Delights Internet as He Shares Regrets

A man and dog have become internet stars after his dog learns a unique trick. Most dogs learn how to heel, roll over, maybe fetch the newspaper, however Hugo the Malamute has developed a significant talent for tackling his owner Brian to the ground. In one video, which has over 3.3 million likes, Brian writes, "Teaching my puppy to hug thinking nothing could go wrong," alongside clips of Hugo the puppy standing on his hind legs and hugging his owner. The video then jumps to footage of a fully grown Hugo tackling Brian to the ground.
Maya Devi

Meet the most beautiful twin cats with 'multicolored eyes'

Meet Iriss and Abyss, beautiful twin cats with heterochromatic eyes, which means that their irises are of different colors. In other words, one of their eyes has a color different from the other eye. For instance, one eye is blue and the other can be green, yellow, or brown.
Distractify

Man Says Tinder Date Showed Him Her "Disgusting" Feet Pics During First Date

Dating is never easy. But thanks to apps like Tinder and Bumble, you're able to connect with others in your area whom you otherwise might have never met. Sometimes your date will be a winner and you'll want to see them again. Other times, they'll show you feet pics at the table and discuss the mental illnesses that run in their family.
The Independent

Joe Rogan and Dr Phil push Halloween candy fentanyl story before producer says it could be fake

Dr Phil McGraw was fact-checked as he spoke about fentanyl being hidden in Halloween candy during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The TV personality was warning that children are getting hold of the pills through social media, with the conversation then moving on to rainbow-coloured fentanyl and the notion that it could appear to be Halloween candy. “What they’re doing now, Joe, is they’re putting them in these pastel colours,” the 72-year-old said. “They’re making them look like these candies that the kids get. And kids are gonna see these things around and pick them up...
EpicStream

The Sad Reason Denji Wears an Eyepatch at the Start of Chainsaw Man

At the start of Chainsaw Man, Denji was living a miserable life, deprived of love from family and friends. He only had Pochita to accompany him all the time. With such a dismal way of living, why was Denji wearing an eyepatch at the start of Chainsaw Man? Is it part of his character design, or is there another reason for it?

