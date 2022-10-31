Read full article on original website
‘Devastating’: Bird flu forces farmer to cull 10,000 Christmas turkeys
A farmer has told of his devastation at being forced to cull his entire flock of 10,000 turkeys destined for UK Christmas dinner tables amid the worst-ever bird flu outbreak.Steve Childerhouse, 51, who rears the birds on his 35-acre farm, said producers had been “absolutely hammered” by the UK’s worst-ever outbreak of avian flu this year.And he told families they may struggle to get hold of turkeys and geese this winter as the usual stock levels are “just not going to be there”.He said: “We are a traditional fresh farm, but even the big people are getting absolutely hammered by...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months get keys to house
A couple who said they had no alternative but to live in their car for about seven months have been handed the keys to a council house. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, had been promised a house by Norwich City Council in March, but it was not yet ready.
Farmer places Pumpkin in Chicken Coop for Them to “Carve” and the Results are Amazing
Chickens can do more than just lay an egg
BBC
Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
Turkey farmers scared about effect bird flu could have on Christmas supplies
Farmers have warned about the potential impact on the supply of turkeys this Christmas due to the UK’s largest outbreak of bird flu.They have reportedly described the current situation as “unbelievably bad” and “the foot and mouth of the poultry industry”.From November 7, birdkeepers in England will be legally required to house their poultry indoors in a bid to tackle the spread of avian influenza.The move is an extension of measures already in force in Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Essex from early October.Our entire business depends on the Christmas market. If we were to get bird flu we would...
BBC
Halloween warning of threat pumpkins pose to hedgehogs
A Lincolnshire-based charity is urging people not to dump pumpkins in the countryside after Halloween. The Woodland Trust, based in Grantham, says some people believe they will provide wildlife with food, or turn to compost and help trees. However, the charity has warned pumpkins can be fatal to hedgehogs. Paul...
tinyhousetalk.com
DIY Tiny on Veggie & Mushroom Farm
Some years ago, David was inspired to build his own tiny house - and he did! He moved it across the country, met Erin, and the couple moved it back across the country to start their own market farm operation selling organic vegetables and mushrooms. The initial cost of the...
Legal requirement for birdkeepers to keep birds indoors extended across England
Legal requirements for birdkeepers to house the creatures indoors are to be extended to all areas of England amid the UK’s largest ever outbreak of avian influenza.The mandatory housing measures for all poultry and captive birds are to be introduced across England from midnight on November 7.There have been more than 200 cases of avian influenza – also known as bird flu – confirmed in the UK since late October 2021.Housing measures to protect poultry & captive birds from #AvianInfluenza are being extended & will be in force across England from 00:01 07 Nov 2022. This means that from this...
BBC
Deer to be culled at Attingham Park as bovine TB confirmed
A section of a deer herd in Shropshire is to be culled after cases of bovine tuberculosis were confirmed. The National Trust said the deer park at its Attingham site, near Shrewsbury, would for now be shut during mornings. Park staff have been working with the Animal and Plant Health...
BBC
Historic norths' alignment over Scotland in 2026
True, magnetic and grid north have aligned for the first time in UK map-making history, according to Ordnance Survey. Map experts said Scotland would become the focus of the triple alignment in coming years. They said the converged line's 'last stop' on the UK landmass would be Fraserburgh.
