Colorado State

kiowacountypress.net

Colorado ballot measure committees have raised $41.45 million

As of October 28, Ballotpedia identified $1.01 billion in contributions to support or oppose statewide measures on ballots in 2022. Colorado was among the top five states with the most ballot measure campaign contributions. According to campaign finance reports due on October 31, which covered information through October 26, 15...
coloradopolitics.com

Polis, Ganahl release tax return documents showing both candidates topped seven figures last year

Tax return documents released by Colorado's two major party gubernatorial candidates show that Jared Polis, the Democratic incumbent, and Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, and their respective spouses both reported seven-figure revenue last year. Polis released a portion of his 2021 tax returns on Saturday, several days after Ganahl posted...
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat

Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
KXRM

Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy

(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
coloradonewsline.com

Gov. Polis presents Colorado budget proposal with high reserves in case of economic downturn

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year Tuesday, aiming to provide investments for things like public education, wildfire mitigation and public safety while considering a potential near-future economic downturn. In light of that uncertainty, the budget proposal protects 15% reserves and restrains operating growth...
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
kiowacountypress.net

Governor Polis introduces $42.7B budget proposal for next fiscal year

(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis Tuesday submitted his $42.7 billion proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year to the group of lawmakers who oversee the state's budget process. The governor's budget proposal, sent to the General Assembly's Joint Budget Committee, highlights increased funding for education, wildfire mitigation,...
