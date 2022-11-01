Read full article on original website
Related
coloradosun.com
Republican candidate for Colorado House falsely claims Planned Parenthood sells body parts, FBI instigated U.S. Capitol riot
A Republican candidate for a state House district in Colorado Springs falsely says Planned Parenthood sells the body parts of aborted fetuses and that the FBI instigated the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Pastor Scott Bottoms, who calls himself anti-establishment and part of the “far...
KKTV
WATCH: Republican candidate for governor of Colorado talks TABOR refunds, inflation, and first steps if elected
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl will face off against incumbent Gov. Jared Polis in the 2022 November elections. WATCH FULL INTERVIEW with Heidi Ganahl at the top of this article. Ganahl sat down with Digital Anchor Carel Lajara in the 11 Breaking News Center to...
KKTV
Voter turnout lagging slightly compared to 2018 midterms, Colorado secretary of state says
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than 800,000 Coloradans have turned in their ballots, but Colorado’s secretary of state says that’s still slightly behind what voter turnout was at this time leading up to the 2018 midterms. “It’s lagging slightly behind 2018 turnout at this time. There’s a...
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado ballot measure committees have raised $41.45 million
As of October 28, Ballotpedia identified $1.01 billion in contributions to support or oppose statewide measures on ballots in 2022. Colorado was among the top five states with the most ballot measure campaign contributions. According to campaign finance reports due on October 31, which covered information through October 26, 15...
coloradopolitics.com
ACLU of Colorado calls on local governments to let those with felony convictions run for office
The American Civil Liberties Union sent letters to 12 Colorado governments Wednesday, demanding they stop barring people with felony convictions from running for public office. This warning comes after the ACLU successfully sued Aurora last year for the city charter's prohibition of former felons from holding elected office. An Arapahoe...
coloradopolitics.com
Polis, Ganahl release tax return documents showing both candidates topped seven figures last year
Tax return documents released by Colorado's two major party gubernatorial candidates show that Jared Polis, the Democratic incumbent, and Heidi Ganahl, his Republican challenger, and their respective spouses both reported seven-figure revenue last year. Polis released a portion of his 2021 tax returns on Saturday, several days after Ganahl posted...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘These People Are Not Really Republicans:’ GOP Infighting May Cost GOP a State House Seat
Republicans in El Paso County’s House District 19 failed to select a replacement for former Rep. Tim Geitner (R-Monument) during an attempted vacancy committee meeting this Saturday in Colorado Springs. “Our elected representative from House District 19, Tim Geitner, resigned on Oct. 7,” explained Ryan Graham, the Republican chairman...
akronnewsreporter.com
Report: Republicans have cast 56% of early ballots in Northeastern Colorado compared to 14.7% Democratic
Just shy of 10,000 ballots have been cast thus far in the most northeastern six-county region of Colorado, a report from the Colorado secretary of state’s office reads as of Tuesday. Among those 9,999 ballots, 6,607 have been cast in Logan and Morgan Counties. Morgan County, where the county...
Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy
(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
coloradonewsline.com
Colorado TV stations urged to pull Kirkmeyer ad centered on ‘flat-out lie’
A progressive group on Monday called on Colorado TV stations to refuse to broadcast a “blatantly” false campaign ad from state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, the Republican nominee in the 8th Congressional District. In the ad, Kirkmeyer falsely claims — twice — that Colorado Democrats, including her opponent, state...
coloradonewsline.com
Gov. Polis presents Colorado budget proposal with high reserves in case of economic downturn
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year Tuesday, aiming to provide investments for things like public education, wildfire mitigation and public safety while considering a potential near-future economic downturn. In light of that uncertainty, the budget proposal protects 15% reserves and restrains operating growth...
Colorado Democrats urge Forest Service to create spending plan for $10B in funds
The U.S. Forest Service has a lot of money coming its way from recent legislation including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, but specifics on how to spend that money have yet to materialize. With that in mind, Sen. Michael Bennet, along with Sen. John...
Poll: Democracy threats near top of Coloradans’ concerns
Of the Colorado voters who took part in the poll, 18% said they are concerned about democracy in some form or fashion.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
coloradosun.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife boss announces retirement after his suspension for racist remark
Dan Prenzlow is retiring from Colorado Parks and Wildlife following his suspension after a Black employee complained about offensive remarks he made during a conference awards ceremony six months ago. Alease “Aloe” Lee was the organizer of CPW’s annual Partners in the Outdoors conference when Prenzlow tried to thank her...
kiowacountypress.net
Governor Polis introduces $42.7B budget proposal for next fiscal year
(The Center Square) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis Tuesday submitted his $42.7 billion proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year to the group of lawmakers who oversee the state's budget process. The governor's budget proposal, sent to the General Assembly's Joint Budget Committee, highlights increased funding for education, wildfire mitigation,...
coloradosun.com
How Colorado plans to cover 99% of the state with super-fast internet
An ambitious new plan by the state of Colorado seeks to end the state’s digital divide once and for all — and to do so using fiber, the gold standard for the fastest internet connections. Just ask Brandy Reitter, who became the executive director of the Colorado Broadband...
coloradopolitics.com
Sentinel Colorado: Vote ‘no’ on an affordable housing plan that needs to be rewritten
Few things threaten all of us in Colorado like the untenable cost of housing, but Proposition 123 isn’t the right solution. An exploding population of homeless people and those facing homelessness — as the cost of living and housing spiral far beyond meager salaries — jeopardizes all of Colorado.
kiowacountypress.net
Opponent says tax cut on ballot would cost Coloradans earning less than $91,000
(Colorado News Connection) Proponents of an initiative on the November ballot to lower the state income tax rate by less than 1 percent say the measure will allow Coloradans to keep more of their money. But Caroline Nutter, tax policy analyst with Colorado Fiscal Institute, said Proposition 121 will end...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife director retires following probe of racially offensive remark
COLORADO, USA — Dan Prenzlow, director of Colorado's Division of Parks and Wildlife since 2019, has retired following an investigation into a racially offensive remark he directed at a CPW employee during an April conference. The Department of Natural Resources in a statement indicated the probe — initiated after...
Comments / 1