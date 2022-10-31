Read full article on original website
hsusports.com
Volleyball Faces UAM in the Final Match of the Season
ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – Henderson State will hit the road for the final time this season on Thursday, Nov. 3 against the University of Arkansas-Monticello to conclude the 2022 season. The Reddies will take the court against the Blossoms at 6 p.m. Henderson State (9-18, 3-12) Henderson took down the...
fox16.com
Malvern vs. Arkadelphia for Class 4A-7 conference title
It all comes down to one more game to determine which team gets the top seeding in Conference 4A-7. Both Malvern and Arkadelphia are undefeated in conference play and are vying for the conference title. Malvern head coach JD Plumlee says there is a lot riding on this game as...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September
A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
arkadelphian.com
Between a Rock and Hard Place
Love it or hate it, an Arkadelphia landmark is here to stay. “The rock” in downtown has been plowed into by a reckless driver. It has been the brunt of many jokes. At one point the rock even had its own Facebook page created in its mockery. Through rain, blizzards, winds, car crashes and all the unprovoked criticism, the rock abides.
KSLA
64-year-old woman missing from Atlanta, Texas
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook concerning a missing woman, Kathleen Spanel. On Nov. 2, Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) posted a missing person poster of Kathleen Spanel, 64. Spanel is said to be weak and confused. She left home without medicine, money, her I.D., food, or water.
KTBS
Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center closing in November
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County’s Juvenile Detention Center is set for closing on Nov. 18. In July, Miller County voted to close The Lantz Lurry JDC. County Judge Cathy Harrison said the building could be used for county office space. Recently, the center has held eight to 10...
Rison man dies in crash near Pine Bluff Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Jefferson County early Sunday morning.
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
magnoliareporter.com
TexARKana pedestrian struck and killed on I-30
Craig D. Collier, 25, of TexARKana, died about 10:32 p.m. Monday when he was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer in the eastbound lane of Interstate 30 at the 0.5-mile marker. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Collier walked into the traffic lane and was hit by the...
Man accused of breaking into East Texas gaming machine, stealing money
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside. The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a […]
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Arkansas biker with gasoline-filled backpack engulfed in fireball after trooper uses Taser
An Arkansas motorcyclist carrying a gasoline-filled backpack was expected to survive after he was engulfed by a fireball when a state trooper used a Taser on him during a traffic stop, authorities said.
myarklamiss.com
Union County ballot error puts Shepherd, Barker on all ballots
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 28, 2022, the Union County Election Commission held an emergency meeting at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium to address a ballot error. The error, concerning State Rep. Sonia Barker (R- Smackover) and Rep. Matthew Shepherd (R- El Dorado), will not affect the outcome of the race.
myarklamiss.com
Mayoral candidates share ideas ahead of general elections in South Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Early voting is underway in the Natural State. Before heading to the polls to cast your vote, it’s important to know who you want to vote for. Our station set out to hear from the three candidates vying for the mayoral position for the City of El Dorado.
4 Arkansas men charged with Capital Murder in September 2022 Camden shooting
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officials confirmed that 18-year-old Keaton Arnold, 23-year-old Tyrese Henry, 22-year-old Carlton Henry, and 22-year-old Zykeial Gulley are each facing charges of 36 counts of Committing a Terroristic Act, Aggravated Residential Burglary, First-Degree Battery, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Capital Murder. The charges stem from a […]
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the...
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana man pleads guilty to filing false tax return
51-year-old Clarence Joles Sr. admitted in court to depositing his company’s receipts into nine bank accounts and intentionally withholding records from some of those accounts from his tax preparer. Joles was the owner and proprietor of Rock Hard Paving. He faces monetary penalties and restitution as well as the possibility of three years in prison for filing a false tax return.
5newsonline.com
Arkansas doctor found guilty of over-prescribing opioids to patients
TEXARKANA, Ark. — On November 1, 2022, U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes announced that Dr. Lonnie Joe Parker of southwest Texarkana was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Police Searching for Gaming Machine Bandit
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for this suspect in the theft of money from a gaming machine at a local convenience store. If you recognize him call 903.798.3116. Does he look familiar to you? Hopefully, he does to someone. He broke into one of the gaming machines at...
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, a federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor on Friday, Oct. 29. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
