Mesa, AZ

statepress.com

Opinion: ASU should not collectively charge residents in student housing for damages

ASU recently told Tooker House residents through email that it would charge “the whole building” for damages totaling around $10,000 if it cannot find the individual culprits. This is a gross example of ASU, which has historically neglected its dorm buildings, using its power to demand students pay for damages that pale in comparison to problems the University itself has neglected to fix.
statepress.com

ASU will have a student representative on the Arizona Board of Regents in 2023

The next student regent on the Arizona Board of Regents will come from ASU in 2023. Student regents are selected by their universities through nominations and then appointed by the governor's office to serve on the board for two years. They have voting rights on the board that passes general university policies for UA, ASU and NAU.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

ASU-led and student-led Indigenous groups disagree on University support

When Rainie Jones moved back to the Navajo Nation as the COVID-19 pandemic took off, she — and many others in the Indigenous community — struggled to get adequate Wi-Fi to do her schoolwork. "(American Indian Students Support Services) provided a hotspot because at the time I was...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

2 people injured after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

Tempe Papa John's Pizza, Chandler bakery among those hit with health code violations. A Tempe Papa John's Pizza was cited for keeping foods at unsafe temperatures and a Chandler bakery had cooked meat not cooling properly. Former President Barack Obama speaks at Phoenix rally. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Former...
MESA, AZ
statepress.com

ASU partners with Smithsonian to increase number of Latinx museum professionals

The Latino Museum Studies Program Undergraduate Internship is a new 10-week program at The Smithsonian Institute that provides opportunities for Latinx students to find a career within the museum industry, eight out of the 20 students selected to participate for this semester were ASU students. Though it initially started in...
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 6 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed

Each month, we say goodbye to restaurants throughout the Valley. Some close after just a few months, and others shut their doors for the last time after decades of serving the community. This fall, one restaurant has closed due to a fire, another shut down in order to make room...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water

PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona schools once again facing ‘massive cuts’ because of spending limit

PHOENIX — Arizona schools are once again at risk of having to slash their budgets because of a decades-long spending cap. The Arizona Department of Education sent a letter to state lawmakers on Tuesday, notifying them that K-12 public schools across the state will have to cut their current spending by $1.38 billion this spring.
PHOENIX, AZ
Builder

The Howard Hughes Corp. Breaks Ground on 37,000-Acre Master Plan in Phoenix

In Phoenix’s West Valley, The Howard Hughes Corp. has broken ground on a 37,000-acre mixed-use master-planned community, Teravalis. Projected to include 100,000 homes and 55 million square feet of commercial development, the community previously known as Douglas Ranch will address the housing demand in the rapidly growing metro area.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Facts to know about rezoning golf courses for residential use

Arizona has long been known as a sunny, tourist destination perfect for a round of golf. The Valley boasts nearly 200 well-manicured courses, according to Visit Phoenix, and is home to “The Greatest Show on Grass” — the Waste Management Phoenix Open. But what happens if a developer wants to look into rezoning golf courses for residential use.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Tempers flare during Council NDO debates

A feisty Chandler City Council on Oct. 24 began hammering out what a non-discrimination ordinance (NDO) would look like and the heated discussion led to confrontations, accusations, some shouting and pleas to follow decorum. “I’m desperately trying to get through this meeting and you are desperately getting in the way...
CHANDLER, AZ
statepress.com

Olympic sports roundup: Men's golf ends the fall season in second place at the East Lake Cup

Sun Devil hockey is on a three-game winning streak after defeating No. 6/7 North Dakota 3-2 in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Sun Devils fell behind 2-0 early into the first period but rallied behind goals from junior forward Matthew Kopperud and junior forward Lukas Sillinger to tie the game heading into the final period.
TEMPE, AZ

