Lewis County, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Salvation Army Regional Services Coordinator Samuel Reeder talks need for new Red Kettle committee members

LOWVILLE- Bell ringers are always needed for Lewis County's Red Kettle Campaign, but this year officials are reaching out with pleas to get some new committee members on-board. "We especially need some new kettle coordinators," Salvation Army Regional Services Coordinator Sam Reeder told us. "We have an all volunteer committee...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Small kitchen fire evacuates Watertown hotel Tuesday evening

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - First responders briefly evacuated a Watertown hotel because of a fire Tuesday evening. The Best Western on Washington Street was evacuated after officials say a small fire broke out at Savory Downtown. We’re told a piece of plywood behind electrical panel boxes caught fire in...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Your Turn: feedback on hazard pay, drug arrest & Chick-fil-A

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Ogdensburg stopped giving its firefighters hazard pay. According to the city manager, the city determined a section of the contract with the firefighter union is illegal:. The contract was negotiated and agreed upon by the city and the firemen. Case closed. Matt...
OGDENSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County: NYSP

LERAY- A North Country man is accused of shoplifting in Jefferson County, authorities say. Frederick W. Hans, 22, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. According to Troopers, the arrest stems...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown city firefighters battle Thursday morning blaze

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out Thursday morning at a two-unit home in Watertown. City fire crews were called to the home at Bronson and Central streets shortly after 8 a.m. The fire was reported by a passerby who saw black smoke pouring out the windows. Officials say...
WATERTOWN, NY
96.1 The Eagle

State of Art Playground With Never Before Seen Features Coming to CNY

A new state-of-the-art inclusive playground with never before seen features is coming to ot Central New York. ​The new playground is replacing old equipment at Proctor Park in Utica which is outdated and deteriorated. The family-friendly play area will be accessible and fun for all of Utica’s residents and features several unique play features that have not been seen in the Utica area.
UTICA, NY
wwnytv.com

Downtown eatery moving after eviction

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown business is being evicted from its Court Street location, but it’ll open up in a new spot. The Eatery’s owner, Christin Filippelli, says she was given 10-days notice to leave. She admits she’s behind on rent, but things have been...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg’s city manager recommends immediate layoffs of 12 workers

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Hours after Ogdensburg City Council tabled a proposed budget, City Manager Stephen Jellie emailed lawmakers to recommend the immediate layoffs of 12 city workers. Council voted 4 to 2 Tuesday night to take no action on the spending plan. The majority of lawmakers said they...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Smith appointed interim Ogdensburg city manager

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg lawmakers appointed an interim city manager Tuesday night. Councillors unanimously picked Andrea Smith to fill the role Stephen Jellie is vacating at the end of the week. Smith is currently the city’s director of planning and development. She’s an Ogdensburg native and has worked...
OGDENSBURG, NY
96.9 WOUR

This Upstate New York Classic Christmas Event Is Celebrating It’s 34th Anniversary

Are you ready for the holiday season yet? Upstate New York is ready to celebrate with one event that has been going strong for over 30 years. Rome New York's unofficial kickoff to the holiday season is the Rome Art and Community Center’s 34th annual Holiday House. For those that don't know, the Holiday House has all sorts of merchandise and crafts from over 35 artisans and local small businesses. The event is branded as "a great place to purchase gifts for family and friends for the holiday season."
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

RSV infections fill beds in Watertown hospital’s pediatric unit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beds at Samaritan Medical Center’s pediatric unit are nearly full of children sick with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. In the last seven days, 75 percent of pediatric admissions at Watertown’s hospital have been RSV-related. In fact, hospitals in Syracuse and Rochester are facing a similar reality.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Indian River bus goes into ditch

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Crews were called to help get a school bus out of a ditch Wednesday morning. Reports of a bus stuck in a ditch on Ansted Road in Evans Mills came in around 6:45 a.m. There were three students and two bus monitors on the...
EVANS MILLS, NY

