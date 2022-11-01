Read full article on original website
Cobb County weather Thursday November 3
The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, November 3, with a high near 73, and patchy morning fog. Tonight will also see overnight patchy fog after 1 a.m. but otherwise mostly clear skies and a low of around 51. What does the extended...
Convicted serial robber sentenced to life without parole for eight 2018 robberies in Cobb County compared at the time to “Bonnie and Clyde”
Lashumbia D. Session was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Childs after Session was convicted of eight counts of armed robbery. The robberies took place in Austell, Marietta and Powder Springs, and at the time of the robberies Session and accomplice...
Opinion: County Commissioners Side with Developers Again to Building More Rental Apartments
[This opinion article was submitted by the board of the Bells Ferry Civic Association]. A multi-family 5-story 240-unit apartment complex will be built in what is commonly called “apartment city”, a packed concrete jungle not far from residential homes in District 3. Reality is quite different than the...
A local Cobb County audiologist cautions about over-the-counter hearing aids
On October 17, over-the-counter hearing aids became available from retailers. The availability was due to a change in rules from the Federal Trade Commission. Among the retailers who plan to sell the devices are Walmart, Walgreen’s, CVS and Best Buy. The Courier spoke with Dr. Erin Rellinger, an audiologist...
