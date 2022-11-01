ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Cyclone, absences threaten to dull Hong Kong finance meeting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qa2To_0iu8xS0f00

HONG KONG (AP) — A tropic storm and absences of VIP guests have cast a shadow over a financial conference meant to help Hong Kong restore its image as a financial hub and destination for business travel.

The first major conference since the city lifted COVID-19 quarantine restrictions was due to begin Wednesday. But at least four top executives from institutions including the CEOs of Citigroup and Barclays, who had been expected to attend the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, are dropping out.

The Hong Kong Observatory is forecasting that tropical storm Nalgae will likely bring torrential rains as it passes 200 kilometers (120 miles) to the southwest, in further bad news for organizers of the meeting.

At least four top finance executives initially slated to attend the conference this week have dropped out. They include Blackstone Inc. President Jonathan Gray and Citigroup Inc.’s CEO Jane Fraser, who will no longer attend the conference after contracting COVID-19. The CEO of Barclays, C.S. Venkatakrishnan, also has scrapped plans to go. Gray was slated to speak in a panel on global uncertainty, while Fraser was supposed to discuss sustainable finance.

On Tuesday, Capital Group Cos.’ CEO Timothy Armour became the latest chief executive to withdraw from the conference, for health reasons.

The city’s T3 strong wind signal was in force Tuesday, with the possibility a higher signal might be raised, depending on the storm. Typically, most businesses close and events are postponed if a T8 strong wind signal is raised.

The main events of the conference take place Wednesday.

Authorities have pulled out all the stops for the gathering, tailoring restrictions for participants such as allowing them to dine in at specific restaurants, even as most other inbound travelers are banned from doing so for three days after they arrive in the city.

Other restrictions include allowing attendees who test positive for COVID-19 to leave by chartered flights if they want to, instead of having to be isolated for at least seven days in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong leader John Lee said it was to be a “vibrant” week for Hong Kong.

When asked if the restrictions designed for conference participants constituted a “double standard,” Lee said different plans are formulated to ensure activities can go ahead.

“It’s on these principles that we put in place certain measures so that some major events can go ahead in Hong Kong,” he said.

Illustrating the impatience in Hong Kong for a reopening on the neighboring Chinese mainland, the city’s benchmark Hang Seng index jumped 5.2% on Tuesday following unconfirmed rumors that China may be beginning to plan to dismantle its stringent COVID-19 controls, which involve mass testing and sometimes lock-downs of entire neighborhoods or cities.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, told reporters he was “not aware of what you just mentioned” when asked about the rumor.

Some U.S. lawmakers have urged American companies not to participate in the meeting given tensions with China over trade and human rights. The U.S. has been vocal about a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong after the semi-autonomous territory implemented its National Security Law.

Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Jim McGovern, who chair the Congressional Executive Commission on China, urged financial executives to reconsider their decision to attend the Hong Kong event.

“Their presence only serves to legitimize the swift dismantling of Hong Kong’s autonomy, free press, and the rule of law by Hong Kong authorities acting along with the Chinese Communist Party,” they said in a statement.

After loosening its once strict pandemic precautions, Hong Kong is trying to get back on track as a destination for all kinds of tourism.

The former British colony is due to hold the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament from Nov. 4-6, for the first since the pandemic began. The city’s is also holding a five-day “FinTech Week,” with hundreds of exhibitors and speakers and an expected total turnout of thousands.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

With no word on visas, Canada's CBC closes China bureau

BEIJING (AP) — Canadian public broadcaster CBC says it is closing its China bureau after the Chinese government ignored requests to base a reporter in Beijing. CBC said its applications had been met “by monthslong silence from Chinese officials.” The broadcaster’s last correspondent left Beijing as China closed down amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The bureau, located in one of Beijing’s high-security diplomatic compounds, had remained open in anticipation of restaffing. On Thursday, a plaque identifying the bureau remained posted on the outside wall but no one responded to knocks or the doorbell. Calls to the bureau’s number published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry also went unanswered.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

German chancellor’s China visit sparks debate at home

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The timing of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s imminent trip to China and what signals he will give to Beijing have raised questions at home, a German member of the European Parliament said Thursday. Reinhard Butikofer of the Green Party, which is part of the...
The Associated Press

Germany's Scholz urges Xi to exert influence on Russia

BEIJING (AP) — In a much-scrutinized meeting Friday with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged China to exert its influence on Russia, while the Chinese leader repeated a call for talks between Moscow and Ukraine and warned against the conflict going nuclear. Scholz was in Beijing for a one-day visit that has drawn criticism over China’s tacit support for Russia, lingering controversies over economic ties and human rights issues, as well as the timing of the trip. It comes after Xi further cemented his authoritarian rule at a major Communist Party congress last month and as China continues to refuse to criticize Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Scholz’s visit reflects the importance of Germany’s trade ties with China, the world’s second-largest economy, particularly in the auto and manufacturing sectors. Mercedes Benz alone sold 758,863 cars in China last year, more than in any other country.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
The Associated Press

US offers up to $5 million for info on North Korean shipper

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about a Singapore-based businessman already accused by the Justice Department of facilitating fuel shipments to North Korea in violation of U.N. sanctions. Kwek Kee Seng, who directs a shipping agency and terminal operations company, was charged last year with arranging the deliveries, with prosecutors alleging that he used front companies and false documentation to hide the scheme. Officials say that business helps enable North Korea’s nuclear proliferation programs. The U.S. government seized a tanker ship that was used for the fuel deliveries, the 2,734-ton M/T Courageous, prosecutors have said. One exchange caught on satellite imagery showed the ship transferring more than $1.5 million worth of oil to a North Korea-flagged ship, the prosecutors said. Kwek remains at large despite a warrant that has been issued for his arrest.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

Top Russian generals frustrated by humiliating losses mused about nuking Ukraine — but US intelligence isn't sure what to make of it

Russian generals have reportedly deliberated using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine. But US officials aren't sure what to make of the intelligence analysis, according to CNN. Putin ultimately decides if Russia will use tactical nukes through a multi-step process that would take time. Frustrated by mounting battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,...
Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
The Associated Press

Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE

SINIYAH ISLAND, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday. The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years — long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry that led to a unified nation home to the high-rise towers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The two monasteries became lost to history in the sands of time as scholars believe Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region. Today, Christians remain a minority across the wider Middle East, though Pope Francis arrived in nearby Bahrain on Thursday to promote interfaith dialogue with Muslim leaders.
The Associated Press

S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials admitted responsibility and apologized on Tuesday for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crush Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility for the country’s worst disaster in years. National police chief Yoon Hee Keun said an initial investigation found there were many urgent calls from citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of the crowd gathering in Itaewon. He said police officers who received the calls failed to handle them effectively. “I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of the related government offices,” Yoon said in a televised news conference. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.”
The Associated Press

Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, a surge of panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed into a narrow alley in Itaewon. Toppled revelers were trapped for as long as 40 minutes, stacked on one another “like dominoes” in a chaotic crush so intense that clothes were ripped off. A stunned Seoul was just beginning on Monday to put together the huge scope of the crowd surge on Saturday night that killed at least 154, mostly people in their 20s and 30s, including foreign nationals. Officials said they expected more deaths because there were nearly 150 others injured, 33 of them in serious conditions. Witnesses described a nightmarish scene as people performed CPR on the dying and carried limp bodies to ambulances, while dance music pulsed from garish clubs lit in bright neon. Others tried desperately to pull out those trapped at the bottom of the crush of people, but often failed because there were too many of the fallen on top of them.
The Associated Press

Global statesmen: Only diplomacy can end Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Only dialogue and diplomacy can end the devastating war in Ukraine, with total victory on the battlefield impossible for either warring party, members of a group of prominent former world leaders founded by Nelson Mandela said Friday. The group, known as The Elders, delivered that message to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, telling him on a visit to Kyiv this summer that he must start considering a way out of the conflict, said group chairwoman Mary Robinson, former Irish president. “We need to encourage more thinking about how it will end in order to get the idea that this needs to end, as opposed to increasing the military arsenal on both sides and the devastation to the population in Ukraine,” said Robinson, who also served as U.N. high commissioner for human rights. The Elders have condemned Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine as “a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter and a reckless, unjustifiable act of aggression that threatens to destabilize world peace and security.” In late September, The Elders also condemned Russia’s illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions and defended Ukraine’s right to defend its territory and sovereignty.
The Associated Press

Rival Koreas scramble warplanes in extension of tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea scrambled about 80 military aircraft, including advanced F-35 fighter jets, on Friday after tracking about 180 flights by North Korean warplanes inside North Korean territory in what appeared to be a defiant show of strength. North Korea’s mobilization of warplanes came after...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
560K+
Post
581M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy