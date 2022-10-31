Read full article on original website
USC Gamecock
Column: USC should be more involved in off-campus housing safety
USC students living at local off-campus housing have experienced unsafe living conditions and feel that nothing is being done to protect them. Students are forced off-campus after their freshman year due to a lack of on-campus accommodations and it's time for the safety of students to be the university's top priority.
USC Gamecock
USC Hillel embraces second year of 'Daffodil Project', continues creation of dynamic Holocaust memorial
USC's Hillel will plant daffodils at a Remembrance Event at the Anne Frank Center to remember the Jewish children who lost their lives during the Holocaust. The daffodils are part of a larger initiative called “The Daffodil Project,” which seeks to plant 1.5 million daffodils across the world for the same purpose. Over 600,000 daffodils have been planted worldwide at over 230 locations. The daffodil itself serves as symbolism within the initiative, according to its website.
USC Gamecock
USC's Homecoming events unify Greek organizations, alumni
Students meandered around the convention hall on Oct. 26 as they got in last minute practice before the Spurs & Struts event began. As the lights powered on, music boomed and people cheered for their friends on the stage of the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. The frenzy of Spurs &...
