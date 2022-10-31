USC's Hillel will plant daffodils at a Remembrance Event at the Anne Frank Center to remember the Jewish children who lost their lives during the Holocaust. The daffodils are part of a larger initiative called “The Daffodil Project,” which seeks to plant 1.5 million daffodils across the world for the same purpose. Over 600,000 daffodils have been planted worldwide at over 230 locations. The daffodil itself serves as symbolism within the initiative, according to its website.

