Laney College COVID-19 Update
On Thursday the 27th and Friday the 28th, the College learned that of one and then two more individuals who were on the Laney campus in a common area – upper A Building in the Student Services portion - who have tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC and ACPHD guidelines, all three individuals will remain off campus for at least five days from the date of the positive test result and may return once they are no longer symptomatic. Additionally, as the positive results were from individuals normally occupying this space, the area has been identified for immediate cleaning and sanitization by Facilities and Campus Operations, with all individuals working and studying remotely all of next week and that portion of campus closed from October 31 – November 7. As this is not a general-public, high traffic portion of campus, the College will be able to contact all possible staff, students and visitors to the area. If you have questions, please contact your supervisor. Additionally, information about these positive tests has been/will be forwarded to the County.
College of Alameda Aviation Outreach at Hayward Executive Airport
CoA Aviation Maintenance Training program was invited to participate in Hayward Executive Airport’s Open House Salute To Veterans & First Responders on September 11th. Esther Cheng, AMT facility supervisor, along with 14 student volunteers of the aviation maintenance program tabled on this special day for the outreach opportunity. Students were excited to share their AMT experiences with all who were interested. In addition, student volunteers took turns walking around the event with a large aviation flag answering questions and directing individuals to our booth so that Esther can give more details about our college.
Laney College Dia De Los Muertos Celebration, Nov. 1st, 3-6pm
Join Laney College for Dia De Los Muertos Celebration on Nov. 1st, from 3-6pm. In person, in the Latinx Cultural Center. There will be food, alter building and sugar skull workshop. Brought to you by the Latinx Student club. Bring pictures and or flowers if you’d like to add your...
November 2022 Peralta TV Highlights
Peralta TV continues to bring you exciting new programming throughout November as this month's selection highlights stories of forgiveness & understanding, resilience, and the importance of keeping cultural traditions. NOVEMBER 2022 PROGRAM HIGHLIGHT. Peralta TV can be seen on. Channel 27: Alameda, Berkeley. Channel 28: Emeryville, Piedmont, Oakland. AT&T U-Verse...
Optional Wearing of Masks Placed in Abeyance (On Hold)
Please be advised that the recently announced change to the masking policy making the wearing of masks optional is being placed in abeyance as a result of a notice from the Peralta Federation of Teachers (PFT), that the union would file an unfair labor practice charge unless the District placed the change on hold until after the PFT and the District meet and negotiate the effects of the change. This means that the wearing of face masks is required on all Peralta property until further notice.
