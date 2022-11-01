On Thursday the 27th and Friday the 28th, the College learned that of one and then two more individuals who were on the Laney campus in a common area – upper A Building in the Student Services portion - who have tested positive for COVID-19. Per CDC and ACPHD guidelines, all three individuals will remain off campus for at least five days from the date of the positive test result and may return once they are no longer symptomatic. Additionally, as the positive results were from individuals normally occupying this space, the area has been identified for immediate cleaning and sanitization by Facilities and Campus Operations, with all individuals working and studying remotely all of next week and that portion of campus closed from October 31 – November 7. As this is not a general-public, high traffic portion of campus, the College will be able to contact all possible staff, students and visitors to the area. If you have questions, please contact your supervisor. Additionally, information about these positive tests has been/will be forwarded to the County.

