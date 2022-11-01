Read full article on original website
SFist
24th Street Day of the Dead Decorations In Absolute Tatters, Will Not Be Replaced Before Wednesday’s Procession
The Dia de Los Muertos ‘papel picado’ that hang above 24th Street are in sad shape as their big day approaches, and SFist has learned they will not be replaced by Wednesday’s procession, though they may “eventually” be replaced with a more weather-proof, permanent version.
eastcountytoday.net
7th Annual Brentwood Winter Wine Walk & Tasting Tour
Join the Downtown Brentwood Coalition on November 26 for their 7th Annual Winter Wine Walk and Tasting Tour 2022. The event aims to share and celebrate local agriculture and local winegrowers together in historic Downtown Brentwood with local wineries participating. The event is presented by the Downtown Brentwood Coalition and the Contra Costa County Winegrowers Association.
Eater
This New Black-Owned Oakland Coffee Shop Hopes to Be a Gathering Place for the Community
“How do you maintain what Oakland was?” That’s a question attorney Creighton Davis, an Oakland native, has pondered as he’s seen his hometown change over the past few decades. He misses the days when he’d be out with his dad, who’d point someone out and say, “That’s our kinfolk.”
Bay Area Holiday Ice Skating Rinks Open In 2022
Holiday Ice rinks are coming back to the Bay Area!
KTVU FOX 2
Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
marinmommies.com
Visit a Museum for Free in November
Did you know you can visit most of the Bay Area's major museums and cultural attractions for free day every month? Just about all museums have one day a month set aside as a free day. They all aren't on the same day, too, so if you plan it right you can take in several museum outings without having to pay a thing.
7 Spots For Fantastic Garlic Noodles In SF
If we were to nominate a dish to represent SF in a nationwide food-themed Olympics, garlic noodles would be it. The simple yet umami-packed dish—which was reportedly invented at Thanh Long in the Sunset—is a staple on the menus at Vietnamese, Burmese, and soul food restaurants across town. So the next time a bowl of garlicky carbs calls to you, use this guide.
New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco
A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
sfstandard.com
Video: Best Costumes From SF’s ‘Great HauntWay’ Halloween Walk
Thousands of costumed parents, kids and dogs flooded the Great Highway Sunday for an afternoon of trick-or-treating by the Pacific Ocean. This year’s “Great Hauntway” trick-or-treating event along the Great Highway attracted thousands. What’s your favorite costume? #sf #sanfrancisco #sfhalloween #halloweekend #spookyseason #sfevents #community #costume #halloween #sfstandard 🎥: Evan Reinhardt.
KTVU FOX 2
Racist graffiti about Black students found at Oakland elementary school
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents and staff at an Oakland elementary school are calling on the district to address the racist graffiti found on campus. The graffiti, directed at Black students, was discovered on a bathroom stall at Thornhill Elementary last week. During a gathering of solidarity Tuesday night, parents told...
berkeleyside.org
One of Oakland’s most iconic cafes closes for good this week
8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., last day of business is Nov. 6. For 14 years, Aunt Mary’s Cafe has served hungry East Bay diners a quirky menu of Southern-meets-Sountwestern food, in a uniquely welcoming Temescal space. That ends on Nov. 6, owner Ngan-Ha “Nu” Ho said, when the business will shutter for good. “We’ve been doing this without a profit since the pandemic began,” Ho said. “I just want to get out before I collapse.”
KQED
Jada Imani: 'Good for the Soul'
The Sunday Music Drop is a weekly radio series hosted by the KQED weekend news team. In each segment, we feature a song from a local musician or band with an upcoming show and hear about what inspires their music. In this episode of The Sunday Music Drop, Oakland's Jada...
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
iheart.com
A Haunted House Experience In San Jose Returns Again This Year!
For the first time in over two years, the haunted house extravaganza returns! This magnificent love of Halloween attracts over ten thousand enthusiasts thrilled to be scared with fright fun. This tradition was established over ten years ago when a full city block is shut down to accommodate the throngs...
Richmond Fire and Police Holiday Program signups start Nov. 5
The annual Richmond Fire & Police Holiday Food and Toy Program aims to provide 500 families in need with food and toys for the holidays. The city’s first responders are inviting families needing support this holiday season to sign up online for the program. All signups will be done online on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. To sign up, click HERE for English and HERE for Spanish.
KTVU FOX 2
String of Oakland Lakeshore Avenue break-ins include kosher butcher, Chinese restaurant
OAKLAND, Calif. - Employees at Oakland Kosher Foods on Lakeshore Avenue walked into work on Wednesday morning to find the door busted, their shop ransacked and two cash registers full of money yanked away from the front counter. Owner Gali Atias said he normally has surveillance video inside the shop,...
Decades-old Bay Area Cattlemens could be demolished, replaced with Chick-fil-A
The Cattlemens steakhouse has been part of the community for five decades.
daytrippen.com
San Francisco Chinatown Day Trip
San Francisco’s Chinatown is the oldest in North America and the largest Chinese community outside Asia. The first residents began building the city in the 1840s, and since then, it has been highly influential in the history and culture of Chinese immigrants to the United States. Chinatown is traditionally...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
