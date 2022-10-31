Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
muddyrivernews.com
Driver flees from vehicle Sunday night after crashing into tree at intersection of 22nd and Maine
QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is searching for the driver of vehicle that crashed into a tree and ran from the scene Sunday night. A report of a reckless driver on Maine Street was given to Quincy police around 9:15 p.m. An officer with the Quincy Police Department observed a black Chevy, heading east on Maine Street near the intersection of 12th Street, traveling at a high rate of speed at 9:36 p.m. The officer observed the vehicle from a distance and saw the vehicle turn left at 22nd Street. Upon arriving at the intersection of 22nd and Maine, the officer found the vehicle crashed into a tree.
muddyrivernews.com
One teen arrested in connection to shooting incident at Sixth and Chestnut; police looking for two more teens
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested Wednesday afternoon and is in the Adams County Jail in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the area of Sixth and Chestnut. Officers with the Quincy Police Department responded to the area of 6th and Chestnut at 1:49 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they checked for injuries but found none. Officers secured the scene, and detectives were called to assist with the investigation. Interviews were conducted, and numerous pieces of evidence were collected.
KBUR
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office: Holiday traffic enforcement
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the department will be conducting more traffic-related patrols and enforcement over the holiday months. According to a news release, these additional patrols are being conducted due to an increase in traffic crashes in the area. The leading causes of...
khqa.com
Police investigating multiple shots fired in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police officers have blocked off a little more than a block at 6th and Cherry streets as they investigate a shots fired incident. Neighbors who were on their porch at the time tell us two cars started shooting at each other on Tuesday afternoon while they were traveling down the street.
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
muddyrivernews.com
Trial for man charged in fatal Memorial Day crash set for January; public defender files motion of affirmative defense
QUINCY — The trial for a Quincy man charged in a fatal Memorial Day crash in Quincy was placed on the jury docket for Jan. 9. Wike, 21, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court Tuesday morning before Judge Amy Lannerd. He is represented by Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson.
khqa.com
Man cited after hitting QPS school bus
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy Public Schools bus was damaged Monday morning after it was hit by a car. The Adams County Sheriff says it happened just before 8 a.m. near North 24th Street and Weiss Lane. We're told a 2010 Dodge was traveling eastbound on Weiss Lane...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 31, 2022
Chase M Meyers (34) 607 Payson for Trespassing at 725 S 6th NTA 154. Charles P Friesen (43) Wright City,Mo for Disobey Traffic Control Sevice at 25th & Oak PTC 145. Jeffrey Laaker reported his garage was entered and a red & black Trek Domane bicycle was stolen on 10/23/22 104.
muddyrivernews.com
Law enforcement investigating three incidents of shots fired Saturday night in northwest section of Quincy
QUINCY — Law enforcement officials are investigating three incidents of shots fired on Saturday night. Officers with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sherriff’s Department and Illinois State Police responded at 6:29 p.m. to a report of a shooting that occured in the area of 10th and Chestnut. A 30-year-old female reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice.
khqa.com
Police investigating gunfire incidents in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Police are investigating several reports of gunfire that happened over few hours on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Quincy. The first call came in at 6:29 p.m. when a 30-year-old woman reported her vehicle was shot at and struck twice in the area of 10th and Chestnut, according to the Quincy Police Department.
wlds.com
ISP: IDHS Employee in Rushville Facility Hospitalized After Being Exposed to An Unknown Substance in Mail Room
The Illinois State Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to an Illinois Department of Human Services facility in Rushville. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 agents were contacted yesterday at 10:37AM by employees of the IDHS facility in Rushville after another employee was exposed to an unknown substance in the mail room.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
wlds.com
Substance In Rushville IDHS Facility Identified By Authorities, But Information Not Released
The substance that sent an Illinois Department of Human Services employee at Rushville to the hospital yesterday morning has been identified. WGEM says that the substance was identified by the Peoria Hazmat Team along with the Illinois State Police, but information about what exactly the “white powdery substance” was has not been released.
khqa.com
Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
khqa.com
Coroner identifies Quincy man killed in crash
The Adams County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a semi and a car on Thursday, Oct. 27 as John N. Frazine, of Quincy. The collision happened around 4:20 p.m. on Highway 57 and North 400th Avenue in the Fall Creek Township. Frazine was pronounced dead...
KOMU
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicles, knocking deputy unconscious
MID-MISSOURI - Law enforcement from multiple mid-Missouri counties are searching for a suspect who allegedly crashed into two sheriff's vehicles and knocked a deputy unconscious early Friday morning. The Audrain County Sheriff's Office says an arrest warrant has been issued for Michael J. Brooks for charges of first-degree assault on...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 26-29, 2022
On 10/26/2022 at 09:30 AM Hanna A. Thomas of Versailles struck a deer on Cr 550N. @ 1.5 Miles East Cr 200E. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 10/28/2022 at 06:57 AM Stephanie J. Smith of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on US...
977wmoi.com
Seven Sentenced During Operation Icy Road by Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit
McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas M. Petitgout and Macomb Police Chief Jerel Jones announce the federal sentencing of seven subjects during Operation Icy Road by the Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit. The Macomb/McDonough County Drug Unit has representation from the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office and Macomb Police Department. On October 28,...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
Comments / 0