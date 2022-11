(Mesa, AZ) The Park University Gilbert women’s basketball team (1-0) got off to a great start in its 2022-23 opener beating SAGU-AIC (0-3) 99-63 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa, Ariz. The Buccaneers jumped out to a fast start and never let up over four quarters posting its highest point total in a season opener and the highest point total they have scored against SAGU in their nine matchups.

MESA, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO