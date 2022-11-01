ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Parish, LA

Three-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims the Life of an 18-Year-Old

Three-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims the Life of an 18-Year-Old Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 3, 2022, that on November 2, 2022, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 428 (Behrman Highway) near Nova Street in Terrytown, Louisiana. M’Kya Arnold, 18, of Terrytown, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
TERRYTOWN, LA
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation

3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77

Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Carjacking Offenses, Faces up to 22 Years in Prison

Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Carjacking Offenses, Faces up to 22 Years in Prison. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on October 25, 2022, Mervin Bailey, age 20, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to a three-count superseding bill of information. The charges include Count 1, carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1); Count 2, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924 (c)(1)(A)(ii); and Count 3, attempted carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1).
LOUISIANA STATE
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large

Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
Man killed in Pike County crash

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. — A Louisiana man was killed over the weekend when his SUV crashed in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to Interstate 55, where a 2018 Mercedes SUV had run off the interstate. The Mercedes, driven by 29-year-old Ledarius Weary, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on the interstate when it crashed into a tree in the median, Cpl. Craig James said.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

