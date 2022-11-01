Read full article on original website
Related
Three-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims the Life of an 18-Year-Old
Three-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims the Life of an 18-Year-Old Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 3, 2022, that on November 2, 2022, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a fatal crash on LA 428 (Behrman Highway) near Nova Street in Terrytown, Louisiana. M’Kya Arnold, 18, of Terrytown, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road around 10:45 a.m. According to the authorities, the unidentified pedestrian was walking on the road with no streetlights when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
LSP asking for help in fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Tangipahoa Parish
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Tangipahoa Parish on Tuesday, Nov. 2. According to LSP, around 10:45 a.m. they were notified of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road.
Remains of missing man found in Mississippi
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The remains of a missing 25-year-old Fayette man were found in Smith County on Wednesday. According to the Smith County sheriff, the remains of Rasheem Ryelle Carter were found south of Taylorsville. The sheriff said a landowner had a game camera set up in the area. When the camera was […]
Mississippi police: Two people dead, three injured in Wednesday night shooting
Two people are dead and three others were injured in a shooting in Hattiesburg Wednesday night. Hattiesburg police officers responded to a shooting around 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Two of...
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana
Suspect Identified in Deadly October 30 Officer-Involved Shooting in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State State Police Police reported on November 1, 2022, that on October 30, 2022, investigators assigned to the LSP Bureau of Investigations were asked to investigate a shooting involving the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. The...
wbrz.com
Suspect spent months on the run after Louisiana killing, later arrested 1,500 miles away
BOGALUSA - A Texas man implicated in a deadly drive-by shooting in south Louisiana was arrested in another state Tuesday after spending over two months evading law enforcement. The Bogalusa Police Department said the suspect, 22-year-old Christian Myers, was one of at least three people involved in the Aug. 23...
Two drivers wanted for reckless stunt driving on Claiborne Ave., NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS — Arrest warrants are issued for Devin D. Curley, 33, and Jermaine Turner, 33, for allegedly doing burnouts and reckless stunt driving according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, October 30, at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Columbus...
Skeletal remains found Wednesday thought to be of Mississippi man missing since early October
Officials believe they have found the remains of a Mississippi man missing since early October. WLBT reports that skeletal remains were found Wednesday in a wooded area south of Taylorsville in Smith County. Coroner Samuel Houston Smith said officials believe the remains are of Rasheem Ryelle Carter, 25, of Fayette.
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation
3 Arrested and Multiple Fully Automatic Weapons, Drugs, and Stolen Goods Located in Louisiana Burglary Investigation. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on November 2, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Criminal Investigative Division New Orleans Field Office (CID-NFO) received information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division regarding several burglaries of storage and rental facilities in the New Orleans metro area from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division.
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77
Unrestrained Occupant Killed in Early Morning Crash in Louisiana on LA 77. Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that on October 29, 2022, shortly before 12:00 a.m., Troopers of LSP Troop A began investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash on LA 77 at Wheelock Lane in Iberville Parish, Louisiana. Courtney Terrel Davis, 44, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
WLBT
Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Carjacking Offenses, Faces up to 22 Years in Prison
Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Carjacking Offenses, Faces up to 22 Years in Prison. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on October 25, 2022, Mervin Bailey, age 20, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to a three-count superseding bill of information. The charges include Count 1, carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1); Count 2, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924 (c)(1)(A)(ii); and Count 3, attempted carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1).
Another carjacking after a crash in New Orleans
There have been some 250 carjackings in New Orleans already this year, and several recent cases happened with the carjackers running into the vehicle they want to take. The attackers then hold them at gunpoint and steal their vehicle…
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Harassment of Fishermen and Damaging a Vessel
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Harassment of Fishermen and Damaging a Vessel. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated that on October 26, two men were arrested for suspected harassment of anglers in Plaquemines Parish. After reportedly receiving complaints from...
Sixteen suspects arrested in early morning drug roundup by Mississippi agencies, others still at large
Wednesday morning deputies and investigators with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, the Mississippi Department of Corrections, the Picayune Police Department and the Fifteenth Circuit Intervention Court executed a 34-person round-up in Pearl River County. This is a once or...
WAPT
Man killed in Pike County crash
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. — A Louisiana man was killed over the weekend when his SUV crashed in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to Interstate 55, where a 2018 Mercedes SUV had run off the interstate. The Mercedes, driven by 29-year-old Ledarius Weary, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on the interstate when it crashed into a tree in the median, Cpl. Craig James said.
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
14K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0