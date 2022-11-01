Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Two Carjacking Offenses, Faces up to 22 Years in Prison. Louisiana – On November 22, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on October 25, 2022, Mervin Bailey, age 20, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to a three-count superseding bill of information. The charges include Count 1, carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1); Count 2, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924 (c)(1)(A)(ii); and Count 3, attempted carjacking in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2119(1).

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO