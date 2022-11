Long-time fans of Top Chef may be excited by the opportunity to dine at celebrity chef Fabio Viviani’s Columbus restaurant and bar, Bar Cicchetti. Viviani, nominated as the fan-favorite contestant in the fifth season of Top Chef, has continued his success through Bar Cicchetti, which boasts a wide menu consisting of traditional yet creative Italian dishes. The restaurant also prides itself on its drink menu and specialty cocktails.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO