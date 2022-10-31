Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Local doctor discusses Vitamin K shot that some parents opt against for newborn babies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Local health officials are sounding a renewed warning for parents of newborn babies. It’s one of the first major decisions that parents will have to make for their children, but some, doctors say, are taking an unnecessary risk. “The Vitamin K shot is not a vaccine, so you certainly wouldn’t want […]
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
More families are 'swapping' to save money on holiday shopping
COLUMBUS, Ohio — This holiday season, some central Ohio parents are trading in Black Friday shopping to save money and the planet by “swapping.”. Instead of buying all new things, moms Beritt Mann and Danielle Fritzes and members of their Facebook group “Moms Help Moms,” have collected gently-used items to help make sure every child has a merry Christmas.
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: New Plant Shop Finds a Home in Grove City
Signs from the universe, a game of Bunco, and a love for plants led Angie Dearwester to a historical home in Grove City for her next business venture. The house located at 3407 Grant Ave. was built in 1865 and is now home to The Wild Seed, a plant shop with home decor and curated gifts. Dearwester has held pop-up hours in the shop since September and hosted an official grand opening ceremony last Thursday.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Westerville renovation fundamentally changes house’s function and views
From August 2021 to this past March, Anthony Guglielmi, owner of Back to Basics Movement and Training in Westerville, and his family have been living through a massive remodeling project by Griffey Remodeling. Built by Guglielmi’s grandparents in the 1970s, the home had stayed largely the same for nearly 50...
Alene Candles grows in New Albany as business with Bath & Body Works scales up
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — That Bath & Body Works candle sitting in the living room or kitchen might seem like a simple creation, but don’t tell that to Brad Colclasure. “We’re not talking about crayons and string here,” said the chief commercial officer of Alene Candles in New Albany. “This is science.” […]
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
Items in short supply this Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving on a budget this year is more common than you might think. As people gather for the holiday, after years of missed family functions, 1 in 4 are trying to keep costs at $100, that’s according to a Personal Capital survey. The data shows...
WSYX ABC6
Final chance to run with the Cheetahs at the Columbus Zoo
Get ready to meet a spotted cat with a need for speed! This is your last chance of the season to run with the Cheetah's at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium! Emily Yunker joins Good Day Columbus to explain how to sign up and when the exhibit will reopen next year!
cityscenecolumbus.com
Bar Cicchetti by Fabio Viviani, Armageddon Time and Righteous Prey
Long-time fans of Top Chef may be excited by the opportunity to dine at celebrity chef Fabio Viviani’s Columbus restaurant and bar, Bar Cicchetti. Viviani, nominated as the fan-favorite contestant in the fifth season of Top Chef, has continued his success through Bar Cicchetti, which boasts a wide menu consisting of traditional yet creative Italian dishes. The restaurant also prides itself on its drink menu and specialty cocktails.
These dogs are worth the price
👋 Tyler here. Junkyard dogs are supposed to be ferocious and uninviting, but before I went on leave, I received a friendly welcome at Junkyard Dogs restaurant in the Linworth Crossing shopping plaza.What I ate: Two custom-built hot dogs ($7) topped with grilled peppers and onions, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and scallions, plus an order of seasoned fries ($5).My take: Solid dogs with fresh ingredients on top? Always a winning combination. A more-cooked bun would kick these up to elite status.But, but, but: Goodness gracious, these fries. They can fix a bad mood, tune up your car and solve America's inflation crisis. Get 'em with the garlic aioli. Trust me. The bottom line: Junkyard Dogs feels a bit like Five Guys — a tad pricey, but you do get a ton of food for your buck. If you go: 2245 W. Dublin-Granville Road, Worthington, 11am-9pm. Closed Sundays. The Linworth restaurant features all sorts of knick-knacks befitting its name.
columbusunderground.com
Columbus Urban League Receives $6.5 Million from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
The Columbus Urban League (CUL) announced today that it has recently received its largest individual donation in the 104-year history of the organization. A $6.5 million gift was made to the local nonprofit from Seattle-based philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. “We’re honored and grateful that Ms. Scott and her team recognized the...
columbusunderground.com
Three Columbus Kroger Locations Adding “Mix Food Hall” Concept
Kroger announced today that it is partnering with California-based Kitchen United to open three Mix Food Hall locations inside Columbus-area Kroger stores. Mix Food Hall will offer both takeout and delivery, operating as a “ghost kitchen” or “virtual kitchen” for multiple brands. “We are always looking...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Jewelry Show, Taste of the Market, and Bridal and Wedding Expo
Kasich Hall B, Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. This three-day jewelry show features a variety of exhibitors. With events that brings wholesalers, manufacturers and designers together for the weekend-long event. America's favorite direct-to-consumer jewelry show is back and gives jewelry lovers an easy avenue to purchase and explore.
iheart.com
Winter Season Starts for the Chillicothe Farmers Market
Don't look for the Chillicothe Farmers Market at the Ross County Service Center this Saturday. Their 4th annual winter season will be indoors...nearby. Kevin Coleman spoke to Mandy Way, one of the 14 market vendors, and also the market manager. Until May, the market will be inside Bennett Hall at...
Parents frustrated with lack of communication during lockdown at Columbus middle school
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dominion Middle School was placed on lockdown for more than an hour as police responded to a report of a suspicious person inside the building Wednesday morning. In an email sent to families, principal Dorothy Flanagan said a staff member saw what they believed was an...
cwcolumbus.com
Pre-school dealing with loss of 4-year-old struck and killed while trick-or-treating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Teachers at Better Choice Daycare and Learning Center said ironically they talked about Halloween safety in class Monday—the same day one of their students was killed while trick-or-treating. Kelly Spence, the center director said Catherine Rodriguez, 4, was so excited about Halloween. “It’s hard...
Upper Arlington mothers call for accountability after middle school guest speaker presents 'controversial topics'
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — Two Upper Arlington parents want accountability. “When [my son] shared to the extent that details were shared I was disgusted,” one mother said. 10TV is not identifying the parents, per their request, saying they don’t want any backlash for their children. On Oct....
Daylight saving time: When will clocks fall back in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour next week for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March […]
columbusunderground.com
Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality
Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
