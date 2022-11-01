Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
tennisuptodate.com
"To be clear, I will not fight anymore to be No. 1" - Nadal not looking at specific goal on return at Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal doesn't have a specific goal in mind ahead of the Paris Masters wanting to just be competitive in every event he plays. Nadal never really hyped himself up opting for the more measured and humble approach which is in line with how he is off the court as well. He has a chance to snatch number one away from Alcaraz but admitted that it's not a goal of his:
Venus Causes Stir About Tennis Future With Cryptic IG Post
The seven-time Grand Slam winner last played alongside her sister Serena, who “evolved” away from the sport after the U.S. Open.
SkySports
Emma Raducanu: Billie Jean King says former US Open champion would benefit using sports psychotherapist
Tennis pioneer Billie Jean King says Emma Raducanu would benefit using a sports psychotherapist as she bids to regain the form that took her to last year's US Open title. The 19-year-old called an early halt to her WTA Tour season after a problem with her wrist last month in a year plagued by injuries.
tennisuptodate.com
"Domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed on tour " - Tennis fans slam Kyrgios following his reaction to not qualifying for ATP Finals singles event
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals doubles event, which will be held in Turin from November 13–20. The fact that they have won a Grand Slam and are between the eighth and 20th-ranked ATP Doubles Team following the Paris Masters guarantees them a spot in the competition, even though they are now seventh in the Race to Turin.
Simone Biles Teases Her Bridal Wardrobe Ahead of Nuptials with Jonathan Owens: 'On Bride Duty'
After she "said yes to the dress" in March, Simone Biles teased a look at her wedding dress while documenting every step to the altar for her 6.7 million Instagram followers Simone Biles is ready to say "I do." The Olympic gold medalist, 25, shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Monday with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with NFL player Jonathan Owens. "On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she...
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary
Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on October 19. Their wedding took place in Sa Fortaleza, a castle from the 17th century and was attended by the former King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, the Spanish tennis legend Carlos Moyá, and more....
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
tennisuptodate.com
"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court" - Wawrinka seething at Rune during post match handshake at Paris Masters
Stan Wawrinka could not hold back a few choice words after Holger Rune defeated him in round one of the Paris Masters. They started their match rather late and Rune was nervous all match long complaining frequently and being annoyed many times. The Danish player was also celebrating heavily every major point which is in line with his usual self as he is quite passionate and plays with a lot of emotion.
Simone Biles' Response To A Twitter Troll Is A Perfect 10
The U.S. Olympic gymnast great set the record straight when mocked over her record.
tennisuptodate.com
Caroline Garcia breezes past Coco Gauff in US Open rematch, notches opening win at WTA Finals
World No.6 Caroline Garcia was firing on all cylinders on Tuesday night, as she dispatched of Coco Gauff to secure her first win at the 2022 WTA Finals. Garcia looked as focused as she'd ever been, racing past the World No.4 in a 6-4 6-3 victory. Both ladies were meeting for the second time in as many months, with Garcia recording another victory after prevailing in their US Open quarterfinal encounter in September.
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
tennisuptodate.com
Wilander defends Swiatek criticism over hand gestures: "I think players and fans are looking at any break in the armour"
Mats Wilander spoke out in defence of Iga Swiatek and her hand-waving thing that was widely criticised in the tennis community. The Polish player did it twice this year and she apologized for it explaining that it's an involuntary reaction when under a lot of stress. Many consider it unsportsmanlike conduct, one that has no place at the highest level of tennis, and not from a player that is skilful enough to win points without tricks like that.
New dad Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank
PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
tennismajors.com
Rafael Nadal as a father: “A major change in my life, you need to adapt”
Rafael Nadal was able to spend three weeks at home with his newborn son before he left to play the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, his first tournament since becoming a father for the first time. Announcing himself “happy to be back on the Tour” and obviously “happy” to become a...
Simone Biles Quickly Reminded A Person To Put Some Respect On Her Name After They Trolled Her Olympic Journey
Sometimes it's best to just eat your food and keep your mouth shut.
tennisuptodate.com
"Two months to promote is not a lot" - Pam Shriver lists reasons for low crowd turnout at WTA Finals match between Pegula and Sakkari
American tennis star Jessica Pegula achieved her career-high singles ranking around a week ago when she rose to the third position after winning her maiden WTA 1000 tournament — Guadalajara Open. However, when she and World No.5 Maria Sakkari stepped on the court at the Dickies Arena in Fort...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
tennisuptodate.com
Madison Keys reflects on successful 2022 season - "The whole year has been really positive and I'm so proud of how hard I worked"
American tennis star Madison Keys recently revealed her favorite memory of her 2022 season through a Q&A session she hosted on Instagram through Thorne Health. The World No.11 cited winning Adelaide and reaching the Australian Open semifinals at the start of the year as special moments, adding that she was very proud of how hard she worked throughout the year.
NBC Sports
Jason Brown to return for U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Two-time Olympic figure skater Jason Brown will end his break from competition at January’s U.S. Championships. “Not finished quite yet… See you in San Jose,” Brown, 27, posted on social media Wednesday night. Brown’s coaches, Brian Orser and Tracy Wilson, also shared an image Wednesday of him...
Comments / 0