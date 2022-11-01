ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YAHOO!

Here are the biggest changes to Medicare next year

Next year, seniors will see three key changes to Medicare that could save them money. Premiums and deductibles on Medicare Part B are going down, while co-sharing costs for adult vaccines are going away. Insulin copays will also be capped starting in 2023. These changes could affect if seniors choose...
CNET

Medicare Price Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?

Every year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. In 2023, the premiums for the required Medicare Part B plan are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
Healthline

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts

Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
WacoTrib.com

Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know

The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
CBS New York

Social Security 2023 COLA: Here's when you'll get the payment

Every fall, the Social Security Administration makes an announcement that has a major impact on the 66 million people who receive benefit checks. The annual inflation adjustment is aimed at keeping seniors from losing purchasing power.The agency this year is expected to announce its 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, on Thursday, October 13. The Social Security Administration bases its COLA on the inflation rate during the third quarter, or July through September — with the government also releasing its September inflation report on October 13.Based on inflation data so far, it's likely that seniors will receive a COLA of 8.7%,...
The Flint Journal

Food stamp benefits just jumped 12.5%: New monthly amounts

Food stamp recipients saw a boost in benefits this month. Starting Oct. 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the official name for food stamps, increased monthly allotments by 12.5%. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, the federal agency that oversees the program, said the increase was due to soaring inflation that’s taken a toll on grocery budgets.
CNET

Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost

If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
Raleigh News & Observer

Medicare Advantage? Medicare Disadvantage would be a better name.

Along with leaves changing color and the omnipresence of pumpkin spice comes the avalanche of ads, commercials and telephone calls, entreating us to believe that Medicare Advantage is the best thing since the invention of the Internet. With open enrollment season upon us, it’s critical to examine that claim.
GOBankingRates

Food Stamps: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps as they are more commonly known, are monthly cash benefits paid out to low-income individuals and families who meet certain income...
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Monthly $841 Supplemental Security Income payment to be sent today

Beneficiaries of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their regular $841 monthly payments today. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their monthly payments of $1,261 on Nov. 1, with essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, set to receive their payments of $421 at the beginning of next month as well.
CNET

Do You Have to Enroll in Medicare at 65? How It Works

Medicare, the federal government's health insurance program for older adults and people with special health qualifications, is available to all Americans 65 and older. While most Medicare members enroll when they hit age 65, it's not an absolute requirement. You don't necessarily have to enroll in Medicare at 65, particularly...
Herald & Review

Don't Get Used to Lower Medicare Part B Premiums -- Here's Why

Many retirees are probably counting down the days until their monthly Social Security check increases. And there's even more financial help on the way. Seniors on Medicare recently received some really good news. Medicare Part B premiums will be lower in 2023 than they are in 2022. The Social Security...

