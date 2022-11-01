Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer water tower’s successful GoFundMe gets matched by MTA
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Matanuska-Susitna Borough has come a long way in recovering from the unforgettable windstorm that kicked off the new year. The debris has been cleaned up and powerlines have been restored, but the Christmas lights on the Palmer water tower have yet to be replaced. In...
alaskasnewssource.com
Controversial demolition of 4th Avenue Theatre progressing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 4th Avenue Theatre is on the National Register of Historic Places, but soon will exist only in the memories of generations of Alaskans. Demolition of the building proceeded this week according to schedule, part of a larger plan to reimagine the heart of Downtown Anchorage by Peach Holdings LLC. The erasure of the theater from the downtown skyline generates a range of emotions due to the iconic status of the building. Some feel excited about the prospect of a new building, stores, offices, and economic changes coming to the city.
seniorvoicealaska.com
Assistance paying rent, utilities in Anchorage
Have you ever found yourself, a friend, or a family member in a situation that makes it difficult to pay the rent on time? Or maybe struggling with paying a utility bill?. Life happens. And sometimes not in a good way. Dealing with the unexpected such as a decrease in work hours or loss of income, an urgent medical need, an increase in expenses, providing financial help to a loved one, emergency travel – are all part of life, and can also threaten a family’s housing stability when the unexpected makes it difficult to pay the bills.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Geneva Financial To Expand To Alaska
The lender announced the opening of a new branch in Anchorage. Geneva says that the branch is to be headed by Branch Manager Lisa Makoni. The new branch will continue to offer Geneva's product offerings such as conventional, FHA, VA and more. Geneva Financial, a direct mortgage lender operating in...
alaskasnewssource.com
School closures, outsourcing sports, cuts to orchestra and band, immersion — ASD braces for dramatic cuts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Almost every program, elective or position is being considered for cuts as the Anchorage School District struggles with its budget deficit. “The challenge is every single one of these really is the reason that kids excited when they wake up in the day,” Chief Financial Officer for the district Jim Anderson said.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Federation of Natives Addresses Salmon Bycatch Worries
The Alaska Native Heritage Dancers opened the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage on October 20. The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage October 20-22 marked the return of an in-person gathering for the first time since 2019. From all over the state, Alaska Natives came together at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center, and the mood was upbeat and warm as friends and family greeted and hugged each other.
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer proclaims Nov. 1 Extra Mile Day
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - While trick-or-treaters are still counting and trading their Halloween hauls, the city of Palmer is getting into the season of giving by acknowledging those who are giving back. At the Oct. 25 regular city council meeting, Mayor Steve Carrington signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 1 as...
seniorvoicealaska.com
Fall health fairs wrap up this month
Alaska Health Fair is approaching the end of our fall event schedule with our final community events. Nov. 1 and 15, There are two Fairbanks Office Draw dates that are filling fast for Nov. 1 and 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., by appointment only. Nov. 5, Talkeetna Community...
alaskasnewssource.com
Ordinance aimed at helping nonprofits tabled by Wasilla city council
Your headlines for November 1, 2022 from Alaska's News Source. Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire. Man charged after Northeast Anchorage apartment complex fire. 907 Sports. Updated: 18 hours ago. Port of Alaska receives $68.7M federal grant to kick start 10-year rebuilding program. Updated: 20 hours ago. Port...
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskapublic.org
Here’s what Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates say they’ll do about the state housing shortage
Across Alaska, there’s a major housing shortage. In Dillingham, teachers slept in their school earlier this year. In Southeast Alaska, businesses have lost workers because those workers can’t find housing. In Seward, the high school principal had to sleep in an RV by the ocean when he didn’t commute from Anchorage. In Girdwood, Alyeska Resort is building employee housing while in Ketchikan, a former state ferry serves the same purpose.
alaskasnewssource.com
ACA health insurance open enrollment period now underway in Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can check out health insurance plans when checking out books at the Loussac Library in Midtown Anchorage. Today, the open enrollment period began for Americans to pick from an array of affordable, comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. In Alaska, the United Way offers cost-free, statewide assistance until the end of the enrollment period on Jan. 15 of 2023. In-person United Way plan navigators will work with language interpreters on an as-needed basis, accepting both walk-ins and appointments in Anchorage, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, Fairbanks and the Kenai Peninsula. Virtual consultations are also available to serve rural Alaskans across the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage who's cat was burned finally gets justice
Being an Alaska Election Day poll worker helps debunk fraud claims
During election season in 2018, I had the opportunity to fulfill the duties of a poll worker in a South Anchorage precinct. Sharing my experiences will show that fraudulent election claims so prevalent around the nation can be easily debunked and that this coming 2022 general election will be just as much fraud-free as countless […] The post Being an Alaska Election Day poll worker helps debunk fraud claims appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District administrators propose cuts to immersion programs and IGNITE
Anchorage School District leaders are considering how school buildings might be repurposed if six elementary schools close next year. At a work session Tuesday, consultant Shannon Bingham proposed allowing charter schools to use some of the spaces. According to his proposed plan, Birchwood ABC Elementary’s building would house Eagle Academy....
thealaska100.com
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
seniorvoicealaska.com
Electric vehicle was a good choice, says Alaskan
Richard Sewell came to Alaska in 1981 for a job at the Municipality of Anchorage as Regional Economist. He owned a couple of seafood businesses, and subsequently went to work in 2004 for the Dept. of Transportation Division of Statewide Aviation. Recently, he was hired as the Merrill Field Airport Manager in Anchorage.
thealaska100.com
PSLs forever: Go-to spots in Anchorage
There’s much to be thankful for this time of year in Alaska – including our favorite festively spiced hot beverage, the pumpkin spice latte. Below are four go-to spots in Anchorage where you can grab a tasty PSL with a local twist:. 1. The Kobuk: Bring home an...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
akbizmag.com
New Buses for People Mover Fleet
The People Mover bus fleet in Anchorage is getting its first new rolling stock since 2013, replacing some older buses that have been in service since the ‘90s. People Mover is receiving eleven new 40-foot diesel buses manufactured by New Flyer. The new buses have an improved suspension, smoother ride, and enhanced interior finishes. The seat frames are stainless steel and are padded with a silica material to make them easier to sanitize while still offering comfort during warm and cold seasons. New Flyer’s diesel drive train includes emissions controls for a virtually smoke-free engine and potentially lower operating costs.
