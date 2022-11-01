Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Christina Applegate on the subtle signs that led to MS diagnosis: ‘I wish I had paid attention’
Christina Applegate is opening up about the early physical symptoms in her body that led to her being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During an interview with The New York Times published Nov. 1, Applegate, 50, revealed that she first noticed changes in her body several years ago while shooting the first season of the Netflix dark comedy "Dead To Me."
Opinion: To Begin Healing From Codependency Change These Four Behaviours
Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, and approval, from everywhere except within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
verywellmind.com
The Benefits of Crying for Mental Health
As far as scientists know, humans are the only species that engages in emotional crying. Evidence suggests that other animals do experience emotions and many can produce tears. But those tears don’t appear to be triggered by emotions. They are simply part of a physiological process for lubricating the eyes.
psychreg.org
Understanding and Overcoming Trauma Through Dialectical Behavioural Therapy
Trauma can be treated using regular therapy. However, is it possible for it to be done using dialectical behavioural therapy? This guide will go over what dialectical behavioural therapy is and how it can be used to overcome trauma. This kind of behavioural therapy may be unfamiliar to most. However,...
imom.com
4 Ways to Ease Co-Parenting Holiday Stress
Holidays in our blended family can be stressful. I spent the first few years of my marriage trying to maneuver holiday schedules that fit everyone’s life and demands. My husband’s ex-wife often fought my ideas for adjusting the shared time, even when it would benefit her. Our kids felt the stress between their father and mother despite my efforts to shield them from it.
worleygig.com
What Stress Can Do to the Body, and Tips on How You Can Relax
Stress is an awful thing, and it can do a lot of harm to someone’s body and mind, especially over the longer term. You will find that those who have very stressful lives or are put under a lot of stress very suddenly for a concentrated period of time often face health issues when they are older. You will need to learn how to relax in this world of fast living, high demand, and intense working.
outsidetheboxmom.com
The Importance Of Mental Health And How To Nurture It
Mental health is as important as the air we breathe. However, we take it for granted and do not talk a lot about it. Our feelings, thoughts, and behavior influence our well-being and quality of life. The only time we talk or hear about mental health is when someone is...
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
psychologytoday.com
Learning About Soul Medicine
The subconscious can help solve problems during sleep. The association of breath, spirit, and life is described by many cultures. Attaining a spiritual perspective is helpful for many patients. Soon after I started using hypnosis to help the patients in my pediatric pulmonology practice, I went to a lecture by...
Psych Centra
What is Forgiveness and How Can You Release Resentment?
Forgiveness is the conscious decision to let go of resentment after you feel you have been wronged. It’s natural to feel angry, betrayed, and disappointed after someone has hurt you. But forgiving them can benefit your mental health. What does forgiveness mean?. Forgiveness may mean different things to different...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Spirituality
1. In this study, individuals were found to experience peace at the end of life through acceptance, hope and living in the present. 2. Furthermore, making a sense of dying, living with dying, feeling connected and being reflective were themes relating to an individual’s experience of spirituality. Evidence Rating...
Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers Podcast Is Back, Check Out Upcoming Episodes
Mental health care company Numinus Wellness NUMIF is re-launching its "Psychedelic Therapy Frontiers" podcast series dedicated to exploring the psychedelics renaissance and cultivating mind, body and spiritual health with new hosts, expanded topics and fresh branding. The podcast is largely focused on the professional development of clinicians, but also welcomes...
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness and Therapeutic Breathing
Life engagement is the dynamic symmetry of overall well-being. Well-being is “lived” health, emotional stability, and social productivity. Engaged living is adaptive and resilient. There is a tool in the psychological toolbox that optimizes well-being and job performance: mindfulness. Satisfactory life engagement encompasses overall well-being, physical wellness, emotional...
geeksaroundglobe.com
The Psychology behind ASMR videos
ASMR is a sensation that brings in the sense of Goosebumps in response to specific audio or visual stimuli. ASMR is a sensory phenomenon that describes pleasurable tingling sensations on the scalp and neck in response to particular auditory and visual “triggers.”. Nick Davis. He found this concept in...
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Mindfulness When Thinking About Past Events
Individuals with a history of depression can find it difficult to manage their emotions when remembering personal past events. Online mindfulness practice may help those with a depression history manage emotions in response to memories of personal past events. With sufficient mindfulness practice, individuals with a history of depression may...
Comments / 0