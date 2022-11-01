Read full article on original website
2022 Ohio Soybean Performance Trials, All Yield Results Available
The purpose of the Ohio Soybean Performance Trials is to evaluate soybean varieties for yield and other agronomic characteristics. This evaluation gives soybean producers comparative information for selecting the best varieties for their unique production systems. A pdf copy of the trial can be downloaded here: https://stepupsoy.osu.edu/sites/hcs-soy/files/2022_OSPT_All%20Yield%20Data_for%20CORN%20newsletter.pdf. In the upcoming...
Bane-Welker hosting Toys for Tots drive
Bane-Welker Equipment is proudly supporting the 2022 toys for tots drive and will be collecting over toys at all Indiana and Ohio locations from now until Dec. 9, 2022. “We are proud to support this effort for a second consecutive year,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “Last year, everyone really got into the spirit of it, and we had customers and employees who used their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the children.”
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 4, 2022
Sunshine again today, but we will be looking for some moisture to come through tomorrow into Sunday. Clodus will start to increase late this afternoon ahead of our next frontal boundary arrival. Temperatures today will be well above normal once again. Rains start tomorrow mid morning and then continue to...
Clean Fuels hires Ohioan Jonathan Martin
Clean Fuels Alliance America has appointed Jonathan Martin of Ottawa Hills, Ohio, as its first Director of Economic and Market Analytics. Martin, most recently an economist with Marathon Petroleum Co., brings 10 years of experience in oil and gas corporate economics to this newly created role. He will be based in Ohio.
