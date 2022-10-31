Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked. Narcissism may lead to dangerous situations. Seek professional treatment if you are challenged by the narcissist in your life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to interact with narcissists. These individuals who present as full of themselves may expect special consideration in an attempt to maintain their inflated sense of self. And those in any sort of relationship with a narcissist understand the trail of wreckage that they can leave behind. Being the child of a narcissist involves representing this parent well while both coddling and admiring this non-empathic person. Having a narcissistic friend is also tremendously difficult. Listening to someone speak endlessly about their greatness is insufferable and tiring. Speak to someone who has dated a narcissist and they are likely to share how they fell off their pedestal in a matter of moments after unintentionally letting their partner down. Finally, if you really want to understand narcissism and its cousin aggression, then speak to the former partner of a narcissistic individual.

3 DAYS AGO