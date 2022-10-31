Read full article on original website
verywellmind.com
The Benefits of Crying for Mental Health
As far as scientists know, humans are the only species that engages in emotional crying. Evidence suggests that other animals do experience emotions and many can produce tears. But those tears don’t appear to be triggered by emotions. They are simply part of a physiological process for lubricating the eyes.
Mental Health Matters: Yes, depression is a 'real illness'
Did you know that six in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic illness? The CDC reports chronic diseases are the leading causes of death and disability in the U.S. and the leading driver of healthcare costs. On that list of illnesses is depression, which might surprise some. A...
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
EatingWell
How Poor Gut Health Can Increase Anxiety and Depression Risk & What to Eat to Help
Even in grade school, you probably knew that there was some link between your stomach and your brain. Remember those butterflies you felt when you saw your crush? Or the stomach-in-knots feeling that flared up when you were in trouble?. "Stress can play a major role in tummy troubles, even...
Is There a Connection Between ADHD and Addiction
By Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu. Most people associate attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with the image of a busy six-year-old who struggles to stay on task at school. What isn’t so widely known is that ADHD is also prevalent among adults.
How Discrimination Affects Your Mental And Physical Health
For members of marginalized communities, discrimination is not only unjust but physically and mentally harmful.
psychologytoday.com
Narcissists and Danger: What You Must Learn
Narcissism and aggression are strongly linked. Narcissism may lead to dangerous situations. Seek professional treatment if you are challenged by the narcissist in your life. Many of us are painfully aware of how difficult it can be to interact with narcissists. These individuals who present as full of themselves may expect special consideration in an attempt to maintain their inflated sense of self. And those in any sort of relationship with a narcissist understand the trail of wreckage that they can leave behind. Being the child of a narcissist involves representing this parent well while both coddling and admiring this non-empathic person. Having a narcissistic friend is also tremendously difficult. Listening to someone speak endlessly about their greatness is insufferable and tiring. Speak to someone who has dated a narcissist and they are likely to share how they fell off their pedestal in a matter of moments after unintentionally letting their partner down. Finally, if you really want to understand narcissism and its cousin aggression, then speak to the former partner of a narcissistic individual.
verywellmind.com
How Does Caffeine Affect Anxiety?
Coffee, tea, soda, and other foods and beverages containing caffeine are consumed by many adults each and every day, so it is perhaps not surprising to learn that caffeine is the most commonly used drug in the world. Because caffeine is so intertwined in our daily diets, it is often easy to forget that it is a drug that, while legal, still has psychoactive effects.
sixtyandme.com
Feeling Stressed Out? 6 Ways Mindfulness Can Help
Today we are overworked, overstressed and overwhelmed. The pace of life is faster than ever. The economic, social and political stresses are all creating internal and external turmoil. How do these problems affect us? We feel continuously rushed and our lifestyles are out of balance. Many of us have a...
MedicalXpress
The language of loneliness and depression, revealed in social media
Loneliness is a risk factor for depression, but it can also be a symptom. Mental health professionals who treat patients experiencing both must navigate the complex relationship between the two conditions, yet also understand and treat them individually. To shed light on this, a multidisciplinary collaboration between Penn, Purdue, Stanford, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) combined traditional psychological assessments with linguistic methods and machine-learning analysis of Facebook posts.
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
simplestepsforlivinglife.com
Why You Need to Make Your Mental Health a Priority
This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify all medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of...
agingparents.com
Aging Parents’ Fear: Being Put In A Care Home Against Their Will
In our work at AgingParents.com, we often hear from adult children that the elder in their lives absolutely doesn’t want to be “put in a home”. By that they typically mean that they fear giving up their own living situation and being forced to go elsewhere for some form of care. They extract promises from their loved ones that they’ll never do that. There are times when family can’t take care of the aging parent at home and a living situation with caregivers in place is a solution. But for some with ruthless adult children, the nightmare comes true. Here is a real-life example.
newsymom.com
How to Identify Substance Abuse
As a parent or family member, you may wonder when substance use gets to a point where it is a medical disorder. Is it the amount or how frequently alcohol and other substances are consumed? The answer may surprise you. What is substance use disorder?. Substance use disorder, which has...
You Are Enough
So many of us spend so much of our time believing in so many lies. We are burdened by the world we have created. Everyday, countless souls wake up feeling bad about themselves due to the unhealthy, and often realistic expectations that are put on them. Right from childhood, we’re conditioned to strive to be “better” than others, and if we’re not, we’re made to feel bad about ourselves.
MedicalXpress
Pandemic challenges compounded work-related stress for parents of children with special needs
Though they're members of the same scientific field, Virginia Tech psychologists Charles Calderwood and Rosanna Breaux usually feel worlds apart in what they study. Breaux is a clinical child psychologist who works with children with ADHD, while Calderwood is an industrial organizational psychologist who focuses on work stress. But as the COVID-19 pandemic continued into the fall of 2020, their worlds collided: working parents of children with special needs had to navigate new environments of teleworking and virtual schooling at the same time.
Medical News Today
What to know about endogenous depression
Medical professionals used to diagnose a person with endogenous depression if they had depression that was unassociated with any external factors. Today, this is not an official diagnosis, and endogenous depression symptoms often fall under the diagnosis of major depressive disorder (MDD). MDD is a severe mood disorder that can...
psychologytoday.com
The Unaddressed Moral Dimensions of Trauma
The current models for psychological trauma ignore the essential moral dimensions of experiencing trauma. When a traumatized person feels the injustice or violation of a trauma, it is not sufficient to help them find ways to relax or forget. Often, victims of trauma feel a moral responsibility to respond to...
wdfxfox34.com
5 Benefits of False Teeth
Originally Posted On: https://www.trendingus.com/5-benefits-of-false-teeth/. False teeth have been around since the 7th century and were the alternative to dentures. Life without teeth is not only uncomfortable, but it’s also difficult to eat and speak properly. Your smile will decrease, and your self-confidence will decrease too. More reasons to invest...
psychologytoday.com
Why Relationships Fail
Relationships often fail, frequently with unhealthy consequences to our emotional and physical health. Poor personal need management can explain relationship failure. "Need Management Therapy" offers a new treatment approach to good personal need management. Without question, the intimate relationship is complex, difficult, and challenging, so not surprisingly, it often fails.
