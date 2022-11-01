ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com

Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today

The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
itrwrestling.com

Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel

On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel

We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
tjrwrestling.net

WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance

Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
ringsidenews.com

Logan Paul Gives First Look At His Ring Gear Ahead Of WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul became one of the highlights of WWE television ever since his match against The Miz at SummerSlam. The Maverick continued to get a lot of praise after that match as well. Paul is preparing for his match against Roman Reigns, and he decided to show off his ring gear ahead of his big Crown Jewel event.
ringsidenews.com

Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break

Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
wrestlingheadlines.com

New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
wrestlingheadlines.com

R-Truth Injured on Tonight’s WWE NXT

Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a knee injury during tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Truth was wrestling Grayson Waller when Truth nailed a big dive from the ring to Waller on the floor. It looked as if the landing was botched a bit, with Waller not catching all of Truth, and the show went to commercial with Truth clutching his knee.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals What Match He Is Hyped For At WWE Crown Jewel

On the latest edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer, wrestling analyst, and Hollywood actor Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and how excited he is for the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley showdown. Prinze adds that he wishes he could have seen the two men have an MMA fight when they were in their prime. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Full Coverage of the WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Others

WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted a Third Quarter 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
itrwrestling.com

WWE Referee Aja Smith Will Make History At Crown Jewel

Like many of her WWE colleagues, Aja Smith is on her way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel. The event is set to take place on Saturday, November 5th and will feature some of the biggest names in the wrestling world. Prior to joining WWE, Smith, under the name Aja...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/4/2022

The November 4 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Daily Update: Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes

WWE star Becky Lynch to play Cyndi Lauper in 'Young Rock'. GCW's Brett Lauderdale: 'I don't think there's an AEW talent ban'. The new issue of the Observer is on the front page today. In hindsight, I think it's kind of a sad issue filled with many what ifs, but highlights include:
wrestlingheadlines.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 11/7/2022

The November 7 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Paul Wight and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dash did ring announcing. * Abadon defeated Amy Rose.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy