stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Special Committee Investigation Wraps, WWE Remains Worried Vince McMahon’s Departure May Hurt Them Creatively, Backstage Talk on Vince’s Future, More
The Special Committee investigation into allegations of misconduct against former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis is now complete. WWE says the Special Committee investigation “could result in a material adverse effect on our financial performance,” and that McMahon’s resignation “could adversely...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
PWMania
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Gives His Thoughts On Sami Zayn
Even though his days in the ring are long since over, Bret Hart still holds respect for many wrestlers in the business, other than Goldberg at least, and one guy Hart is a big fan of is WWE superstar and fellow Canadian Sami Zayn. Even now that Zayn is reaching...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
PWMania
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Ribs Fan While Selling Outside WWE Ring
It appears that The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley has a sense of humor. On Tuesday, a fan posted a video on Twitter of Ripley slyly untying a fan's shoe while she was "selling outside of the ring" at a WWE live event. WWE also shared the video on its official...
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Injured on Tonight’s WWE NXT
Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a knee injury during tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Truth was wrestling Grayson Waller when Truth nailed a big dive from the ring to Waller on the floor. It looked as if the landing was botched a bit, with Waller not catching all of Truth, and the show went to commercial with Truth clutching his knee.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment
AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Makes Cameo Appearance On Monday Night RAW
WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner was spotted on last night’s episode of RAW, marking his first appearance on the red brand. Wagner, the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly, joined WWE as part of NXT 2.0 in September 2021. On RAW, Wagner was seen as part of the crowd...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype Halloween RAW, Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley Backstage Clips
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns looked back at his last RAW appearance in Dallas, and said tonight will be the last RAW before he embarrasses Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. He tagged the rest of The Bloodline in the post.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Andre Chase Reacts to Bodhi Hayward’s WWE NXT Release
Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the WWE NXT release of Bodhi Hayward. As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today, including former Chase University member Hayward. You can click here for details on the departures. In an update, Chase tweeted thanks to Hayward, and said...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/4/2022
The November 4 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
