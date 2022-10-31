Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Rhea Ripley Messes With A Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s a different one. Fans are among the most important parts of any wrestling show as you need someone watching to make something matter. They can be at home or in the arena, but the latter gets a more special situation. Sometimes that is not as good as it might sound though, and that was the case for a fan at a recent live event, thanks to a certain WWE star.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
realitytitbit.com
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
SheKnows
Heartbreaking News From Young & Restless’ Rory Gibson: ‘I Lost a Part of Me This Week’
The actor’s co-stars rallied around him in an especially dark hour. On October 7, Rory Gibson took to Instagram to share sadder than sad news. “I lost a part of me this week,” he captioned a series of photos and videos of his adorable dog, Chet. “The only solace I can find is knowing that we gave you a good life.
ringsidenews.com
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
ringsidenews.com
Torrie Wilson Shares Things She Learned With Stunning Green Swimsuit Photo Drop
Women’s wrestling in modern-day WWE is far different from what it used to be back in the late 90s to the early 2000s. Currently, female WWE Superstars are treated with much more respect and are allowed to compete in longer matches. Torrie Wilson was one of the women who blazed a trail for those female Superstars today, and she also gave fans something else to be happy about recently.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Match Stopped Due To Knee Injury, Star Helped To The Back
Please don’t be bad. You never want to see someone get hurt in wrestling as it can be one of the most devastating things that can happen to any wrestler. An injury can come out of nowhere on what seems to be a spot that goes well, but other times you can see things going badly as they take place right in front of you. Unfortunately the latter was the reality this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On 'Emergency Contingencies In Place' For WWE Crown Jewel
As reported earlier, the Saudi Arabian government is warning that Iran is preparing an imminent attack within the kingdom, which has resulted in the Saudi military along with U.S. regional forces being put on an elevated alert level. The "Wall Street Journal" report stated that Iran was readying a potential attack in Saudi Arabia and Erbil, Iraq, where U.S. troops are based.
