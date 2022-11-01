Shinsuke Nakamura Talks “Real Forbidden Door” and How WWE Granted Permission for Match with The Great Muta

Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
itrwrestling.com
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
wrestlingrumors.net
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
itrwrestling.com
Brutus Beefcake Reveals The “Real Reason” Behind Hulk Hogan’s Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye
The main event of WrestleMania 9 has gone down in infamy among WWE fans. The bout saw Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble match, Yokozuna. Towards the end of the match, The Excellence of Execution was able to knock the mammoth challenger...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant
While Andre The Giant was well-known for his incredible feats inside the ring, he was just as notorious for some of the things he was able to do outside it, especially when it came to drinking. According to one of his greatest opponents, Hulk Hogan, the first member of the...
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE 'Missed The Boat' With Top AEW Star
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes a current AEW star could have become something more in WWE. "He [Claudio Castagnoli] should have been a five-time world champion before he left WWE," Angle said on "The Kurt Angle Show." "Not once did they give him the world title. I'm really surprised because that kid can do it all in the ring. He is the pound-for-pound strongest wrestler I've ever seen. The stuff he does in that ring is incredible ... He's Superman. He's the real-life Superman."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Gives His Thoughts On Sami Zayn
Even though his days in the ring are long since over, Bret Hart still holds respect for many wrestlers in the business, other than Goldberg at least, and one guy Hart is a big fan of is WWE superstar and fellow Canadian Sami Zayn. Even now that Zayn is reaching...
itrwrestling.com
Asuka & Alexa Bliss Return To WWE Raw, Capture Championship Gold
On the October 3rd episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair and Bayley signed a contract for their Raw Women’s Championship ladder match at Extreme Rules. Like most contract signings in WWE, the segment ended in a brawl – but not only did Bayley attack Belair in the ring, she’d dispatched Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to lay waste to Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage as well.
itrwrestling.com
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Stars Expected To Compete At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom will be a spiritual Forbidden Door, according to the Wrestling Observer. Previous Wrestle Kingdom events have followed the ‘outside invader’ angle that has been popular in NJPW for decades. Under this angle, multiple matches on the WK card feature wrestlers from other companies taking on NJPW’s best.
PWMania
Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman Hype WWE RAW, Backstage Clips of Nikki Cross and Bobby Lashley
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon to promote tonight’s Halloween edition of WWE RAW. Reigns reflected on his last RAW appearance in Dallas and stated that tonight will be his final RAW before embarrassing Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. In the post, he tagged the rest of The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Does Not Miss Previous Part Of His WWE Entrance
Sami Zayn has seen his character evolve dramatically throughout his WWE run, from happy-go-lucky babyface to conspiracy theorist heel. But while his current storyline as an official part of The Bloodline seems like it might be leading back toward babyface territory, there's one element of Zayn's old character that he thinks is best left in the past.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jeff Jarrett Thinks Logan Paul Dethroning Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel Could “Work In Every Kind Of Way”
On the latest edition of his My World podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett spoke about the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event, and why he thinks that Logan Paul defeating Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed Universal champion is not the worst idea. Check out Double-J’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
itrwrestling.com
Update On Potential Legal Action Against CM Punk & AEW
Given the nature of what happened following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Elite, and other involved parties, there was little All Elite Wrestling could do without the worry of legal action. An investigation was carried out, the results of which appear to indicate that CM Punk will be leaving the company, while The Elite will return imminently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
