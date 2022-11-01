Read full article on original website
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
ESPN
Lindholm's OT goal lifts Bruins over Penguins
PITTSBURGH -- — Hampus Lindholm scored at 3:37 of overtime and the Boston Bruins rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 on Tuesday night. Boston trailed 5-3 entering the third period before scoring the final three goals of the game. Lindholm scored the game-winner with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.
NHL
Sabres score five in third period, hand Penguins sixth straight loss
BUFFALO -- The Buffalo Sabres scored five goals in the third period and handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their sixth straight loss, 6-3 at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. Buffalo trailed 2-1 entering the third before Tage Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Alex Tuch each scored in a span of 7:13. Olofsson scored...
NHL
Kaprizov scores twice in Wild win against Canadiens
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for the Minnesota Wild in a 4-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday. Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Joel Eriksson Ek had two assists, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for the Wild (5-4-1), who have won two in a row and are 5-1-1 in their past seven games.
NHL
Islanders hold off Blackhawks in fourth straight win
CHICAGO -- Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist for the New York Islanders in their fourth straight win, 3-1 against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday. Anders Lee also scored, and Ilya Sorokin made 21 saves for the Islanders (6-4-0), who have allowed two goals or fewer in three of the four games during the streak.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
Bruins rally late, top Penguins in OT for sixth straight win
PITTSBURGH -- Hampus Lindholm scored with 1:23 remaining in overtime, and the Boston Bruins rallied after trailing by three goals to extend their winning streak to six games with a 6-5 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Lindholm shot from atop the left face-off circle...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Problems Go Well Beyond O’Reilly
After a five-game losing streak, the St. Louis Blues are left searching for answers, wondering how deep the problems in their organization go. But team captain Ryan O’Reilly quickly blamed himself for many of the team’s struggles. His comments aren’t without merit — the start to his season has been dreadful — but the team’s issues go well beyond the poor play of the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner.
NHL
5 Things: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-2) are in Ontario on Wednesday to play Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (4-4-2). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This...
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer provides hope for Manitoba children with cancer
"I beat it the first time, I'll beat it the second time." At just 15 years old, Azen is battling cancer for the second time in his life. He was first diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) at the age of 8, and when he recently found out that his cancer had returned, he said to his mom, "I beat it the first time, I'll beat it the second time."
NHL
Cizikas fined $5,000 for actions in Islanders game
NEW YORK - New York Islanders forward Casey Cizikas has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for interference against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock during NHL Game No. 152 in Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 1, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
Sully Says: We Can't Get Overwhelmed by the Circumstance
The Penguins allowed their opponent to come back for the second night in a row, falling 6-3 in Buffalo. It all started off so promising on Wednesday in Buffalo. The Penguins looked good, debuting their incredible Retro Reverse jerseys, and they felt good. When Jason Zucker opened the scoring in the first period, he celebrated with the iconic Jaromir Jagr salute, saying it was something that had been discussed with Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust.
NHL
Armstrong meets with team to discuss recent slide
Blues General Manager tells Blues that competitive level must rise in season's early stages. After the St. Louis Blues collected losses in five consecutive games for the first time under the tenure of Head Coach Craig Berube, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong held a closed-door meeting with his team. "(It...
NHL
Amerks Update | Facing changes on defense, Amerks host Syracuse tonight
The Rochester Americans return home tonight for two games this week at Blue Cross Arena. They'll take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tonight's matchup is the third in five games between the two teams and the eighth of 15 straight contests against North Division opponents to open the season. It is Rochester's longest stretch of the season against divisional foes.
NHL
Star Power | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Bratt being named a Star of the Week, Dano being honored, and keeping an injured Palat involved, Amanda Stein has you covered in 10 Takeaways. It's been a whirlwind of a week. Two massive wins won in two completely different ways. A 1-0 win against the Avalanche and the 7-1 win drubbing of the Blue Jackets, the Devils are passing all kinds of tests early in the season. In Vancouver yesterday, Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau called the Devils the scariest team in hockey right now and it had nothing to do with Halloween.
NHL
Third Period Push Falls Short as Nashville Falls to Edmonton, 7-4
Predators Five-Game Trip Continues with Contest Against Calgary Flames on Thursday. The Nashville Predators racked up four goals - including two on the power play - but ultimately could not overcome an offensive onslaught from Evander Kane and the Oilers Tuesday at Rogers Place in Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl put on...
NHL
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker
Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
‘They’ve got to dig in’: Craig Berube calls out top-end forwards after brutal loss to Kings extends Blues’ skid
St. Louis Blues head coach had seen enough. Following a disastrous 5-1 loss at home Monday at the hands of the Los Angeles Kings, Berube did not mince his words in calling out the lackadaisical effort from his team’s top forwards. Berube did not drop any names, but his message was direct and clear.
FOX Sports
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
