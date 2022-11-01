On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO