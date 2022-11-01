Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Related
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
markerzone.com
PENGUINS HEAD COACH GETS HECKLED BY ROWDY SABRES FANS
During the Buffalo Sabres' 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, there was a bit of drama involving Pens' head coach Mike Sullivan. Two Sabres fans were banging on the glass behind Sullivan and the Penguins, and at some point he simply had enough. Sullivan engaged the fans and when security...
FOX Sports
Golden Knights visit the Capitals after shootout victory
Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (5-4-1, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -129, Capitals +108; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Washington Capitals after the Golden Knights defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 in overtime.
NHL
Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie Expand Partnership
Mindful Junkie to Launch Train the Trainer Course to Provide TBT L1 Certification. Arlington, VA - Garnet and Lindsay Hathaway's Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie announced today an expanded partnership to provide wellness benefits to first responders. Hath's Heroes will provide funding to develop and launch Train-the-Trainer, an 8-week course led by Mindful Junkie founder Gina Rollo White that provides Tactical Brain Training (TBT) L1 Certification. The program is designed to educate and certify in-house first responders as trauma and stress reduction instructors. Certification includes training on trauma awareness, as well as multiple approaches to offering tools and strategies to manage the stress and chaos associated with the first responder experience.
Thompson has 3 goals, 3 assists as Sabres beat Red Wings 8-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had three goals and three assists for a career-high six points to lead the Buffalo Sabres to an 8-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night. Rasmus Dahlin, Jack Quinn, Dylan Cozens, Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Asplund also scored for the...
NBC Sports
With injuries piling up, Caps fall to Vegas in OT
WASHINGTON — The Capitals have caught very few breaks in the injury department over their first three weeks of the season and Tuesday was no different. After winger Beck Malenstyn became the latest player to be forced out of a contest, they nearly pulled off an upset win over the first-place Vegas Golden Knights before falling 3-2 in overtime.
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer provides hope for Manitoba children with cancer
"I beat it the first time, I'll beat it the second time." At just 15 years old, Azen is battling cancer for the second time in his life. He was first diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) at the age of 8, and when he recently found out that his cancer had returned, he said to his mom, "I beat it the first time, I'll beat it the second time."
NHL
October 2022 Recap: Healthy Living Month
On October 7, the Sharks kicked off the season in Prague as part of the Global Series games against the Nashville Predators, then headed back to SAP Center for an exciting home opener on October 14. To kick off the 22-23 season, fans were welcomed to a Street Rally prior to the game featuring a live performance by Crash Adams. At the game, fans received an Opening Night fanny pack and the Sharks Foundation sold Mystery Pucks with a special design in honor of the Global Series games. The next evening the Sharks honored former general manager and previous Sharks Captain, Doug Wilson, with a pre-game ceremony celebrating his 19-year legacy with the team and raising a special Wilson tribute banner to the rafters. During warm-ups, players from both the Sharks and Blackhawks, Wilson's former team, wore #24 jerseys in recognition of the hockey legend. These jerseys were then auctioned off to raise more than $20,000 for the Sharks Foundation!
NHL
NHL Buzz: Chytil, Kravtsov out for Rangers against Flyers
Mrazek skates with Blackhawks; Hedman misses game for Lightning. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. New York Rangers. Filip Chytil (upper body) missed his fifth straight game and Vitali Kravtsov (upper body) his second in...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals to kick off 25th Anniversary Celebration
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings will begin their weekend-long 25th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday night, hosting the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (4-3-2; 10 points) and Washington (5-4-2; 12 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).
FOX Sports
Ottawa brings losing streak into matchup with Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights (9-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators take on the Vegas Golden Knights after losing three in a row. Ottawa went 33-42-7 overall and 15-22-4 in home games a season ago. The Senators had...
NHL
Blackhawks goalies rock special masks for Native American Heritage Month
Stalock, Mrazek commission Indigenous artists for custom helmets. Chicago Blackhawks goalies Alex Stalock and Petr Mrazek are celebrating Native American Heritage Month in a special way. Stalock and Mrazek will sport custom painted masks that honor Native American culture throughout the month of November. The masks were designed by Ojibwe...
NHL
Arizona Coyotes Foundation Celebrates Grant Recipients
Foundation awarded money to over 50 nonprofits that support underserved and under-resourced communities throughout Arizona. The Arizona Coyotes Foundation recently revamped its grant program to better serve the Arizona community, but its mission has never been more clear:. The Foundation exists to serve, and it starts at the top. With...
NHL
Coyotes Announce Goodwill as Official Helmet Sponsorship Partner For Home
The Goodwill Logo Will Be Displayed on Coyotes Helmets for All Home Games & Practices Throughout The Regular Season & Playoffs. SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes and Goodwill of Central and Northern Arizona announced today a multi-year partnership that will allow Goodwill to have their brand appear on the Coyotes home game helmets beginning with the 2022-23 NHL regular season and playoffs. This is one of the biggest helmet sponsorship deals in the entire NHL. The Goodwill logo will also be on the Coyotes players' helmets for all home practices. The Goodwill logo decal will be positioned on the top left and right sides of the helmet.
NHL
Sabres storm back against Penguins to win 3rd in a row
Alex Tuch walked into the Buffalo Sabres dressing room and saw the sweater hanging in his stall, yet another reminder of his fandom. While older fans identify with the crest featured on the Sabres' current home and away jerseys - the iconic charging buffalo and crossed swords - Tuch grew up adoring the "goathead" logo worn by Ryan Miller, Jason Pominville, Tim Connolly, and other stars of the early 2000s.
NHL
2022 NHL Global Series - Finland - Tracker
Latest content from the Avalanche's trip to Finland for their 2022 Global Series against Columbus. The Colorado Avalanche arrived in Helsinki, Finland on Oct. 31 and stayed in the city until Nov. 3, where the team then took a train to Tampere, the host city for their Global Series pair of games against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 4 and 5.
NHL
Flyers and Flyers Charities announce first-ever Casino Night on Jan. 12
The new upscale event will provide attendees with an intimate, one-of-a-kind experience with Flyers players, coaches and other team personalities with 100% of net proceeds benefitting Flyers Charities and its work throughout the Greater Philadelphia community. 1:57 PM. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers and Flyers Charities announced the team's first-ever Casino...
Comments / 0