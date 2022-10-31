ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

njspotlightnews.org

Newark PD credits community with helping save officers

A stronger bond between police and the community saved the lives of two officers who were shot in Newark Tuesday and led to the arrest of 30-year old Kendall Howard, according to the Newark Police Department. Someone tipped them off about the whereabouts of Howard. Officials and advocates have praised the actions of civilians who helped the injured officers, calling it a testament to antiviolence organizations like the Newark Community Street Team.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

Church members reflect on Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts' leadership

NEW YORK - Members of Abyssinian Baptist Church continue to share their memories of Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.Members remember Rev. Butts not as a larger-than-life leader, but as a mentor and a friend. His stature grew smaller as he battled cancer. Deacon Peter Westbrook recalls the foreboding message Butts delivered during his last appearance at service in September."It's just so sad to see somebody so great, and he's telling you, I might not be able to come back," said Westbrook.This Olympian fencer found new purpose under Rev. Butts' guidance, turning his fighting spirit towards helping others in his 17...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James Sues Fraudulent Brooklyn Property Owner for Cheating Immigrant Families

New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. (TCJ Construction) and 345 Ovington LLC for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and collecting fraudulent monthly “mortgage” payments and building fees totaling more than $5 million. Wu never provided the purchasers with deeds to the condos they bought from his company and used their deposits and monthly payments for his own personal expenses, rather than holding the funds in segregated escrow accounts as required by law. In the lawsuit filed today, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) seeks to recover all the money stolen from the families and permanently ban Wu, Yang, and his companies from conducting real estate business in New York state.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New York City

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nathaniel Booker said he was working in Baltimore when he got the call from his ex-girlfriend that their toddler daughter had an injury. “She said my daughter hurt her arm, and she didn’t take her to the hospital because she had an ‘open’ ACS case,” Booker recalled. ACS refers to the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
hobokengirl.com

Jersey City Ranked 5th in US for Having The Best Sandwiches

Whether you say sub or hoagie, pork roll or Taylor ham, we can all agree that we love our sandwiches here in New Jersey. And on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd), we’re especially excited to see a recent sandwich study that placed Jersey City at the top. In a study conducted by Apartmentguide, Jersey City ranked fifth on the list of best cities for sandwich lovers in the US. The study considered 700 cities and towns with a population over 50,000 people and looked at the number of sandwich shops as well as the quality of the sandwiches served. In the end, 50 cities made the list — and we’re thrilled to see Jersey City getting recognition for its awesome sandwiches, especially on National Sandwich Day. Read on to learn more about why Jersey City was ranked one of the best cities for sandwich lovers — along with some sandwich articles to check out to celebrate the holiday.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.

(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
bkreader.com

Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters

The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
BROOKLYN, NY

