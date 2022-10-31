Read full article on original website
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Paterson Gangsters Acted As Middlemen In Gun Trafficking Ring That Brought Firearms To NJ: AG
Nine members of a Paterson gun trafficking ring were among 15 people indicted on various charges for their roles in bringing more than 120 firearms from South Carolina to New Jersey, state officials announced. The investigation dismantled the criminal enterprise, took 12 guns off the street — including an assault...
njspotlightnews.org
Newark PD credits community with helping save officers
A stronger bond between police and the community saved the lives of two officers who were shot in Newark Tuesday and led to the arrest of 30-year old Kendall Howard, according to the Newark Police Department. Someone tipped them off about the whereabouts of Howard. Officials and advocates have praised the actions of civilians who helped the injured officers, calling it a testament to antiviolence organizations like the Newark Community Street Team.
Church members reflect on Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts' leadership
NEW YORK - Members of Abyssinian Baptist Church continue to share their memories of Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.Members remember Rev. Butts not as a larger-than-life leader, but as a mentor and a friend. His stature grew smaller as he battled cancer. Deacon Peter Westbrook recalls the foreboding message Butts delivered during his last appearance at service in September."It's just so sad to see somebody so great, and he's telling you, I might not be able to come back," said Westbrook.This Olympian fencer found new purpose under Rev. Butts' guidance, turning his fighting spirit towards helping others in his 17...
A gunman at large and 2 wounded cops: Why didn’t officials send out any citywide alerts?
The first alert came in at 2:05 p.m. “PD setting up a perimeter, report shooter on a roof with long gun and large amount of rounds fired,” came the message from Breaking News Network, a service that monitors police scanner traffic. The story of a supposed rooftop gunman in...
NYPD: Teacher accused of forcibly touching 13-year-old student in Bronx school
Police say a 38-year-old New York City teacher is now facing charges for forcibly touching a 13-year-old student multiple times.
longisland.com
Attorney General James Sues Fraudulent Brooklyn Property Owner for Cheating Immigrant Families
New York Attorney General Letitia James today filed a lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, his ex-wife Xiao Rong Yang, and his companies TCJ Construction Inc. (TCJ Construction) and 345 Ovington LLC for taking advantage of at least 20 Chinese immigrants and their families by illegally selling them non-existent condominiums in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and collecting fraudulent monthly “mortgage” payments and building fees totaling more than $5 million. Wu never provided the purchasers with deeds to the condos they bought from his company and used their deposits and monthly payments for his own personal expenses, rather than holding the funds in segregated escrow accounts as required by law. In the lawsuit filed today, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) seeks to recover all the money stolen from the families and permanently ban Wu, Yang, and his companies from conducting real estate business in New York state.
Dads fight for custody of at-risk children in New York City
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nathaniel Booker said he was working in Baltimore when he got the call from his ex-girlfriend that their toddler daughter had an injury. “She said my daughter hurt her arm, and she didn’t take her to the hospital because she had an ‘open’ ACS case,” Booker recalled. ACS refers to the […]
Social media posts link 2 GOP congressional candidates in New York to Jan. 6 attendees
NEW YORK — The Republican candidates in two of New York’s most competitive congressional races have associated with people who participated in the raucous pro-Trump rally that devolved into a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a review of social media posts. Staten Island...
amny.com
Family of deceased inmate at Rikers Island sues the City for wrongful death
The family of Segundo Guallpa, a detained person at Rikers Island who died in City custody, have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of New York and several Department of Corrections (DOC) officers for $25 million. The Guallpa family has filed a federal lawsuit in the Southern District...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City Ranked 5th in US for Having The Best Sandwiches
Whether you say sub or hoagie, pork roll or Taylor ham, we can all agree that we love our sandwiches here in New Jersey. And on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd), we’re especially excited to see a recent sandwich study that placed Jersey City at the top. In a study conducted by Apartmentguide, Jersey City ranked fifth on the list of best cities for sandwich lovers in the US. The study considered 700 cities and towns with a population over 50,000 people and looked at the number of sandwich shops as well as the quality of the sandwiches served. In the end, 50 cities made the list — and we’re thrilled to see Jersey City getting recognition for its awesome sandwiches, especially on National Sandwich Day. Read on to learn more about why Jersey City was ranked one of the best cities for sandwich lovers — along with some sandwich articles to check out to celebrate the holiday.
paramuspost.com
Painting of Mural Celebrating Black Women Suffragists and Black Women Launches in Englewood. Reveal Scheduled for November 14.
(Hackensack, New Jersey; October 28, 2022)—The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's (NNJCF) ArtsBergen announces the launch of the painting of "The Black Women's Mural: Celebrating Black Suffragists and Black Women in Englewood" on the Women's Rights Information Center's building, located at 108 W. Palisade Avenue in downtown Englewood, New...
bkreader.com
Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters
The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
Couple steals $30K from woman, 70, who invited them into her Bronx apartment
The NYPD is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from in the Bronx over the weekend, authorities said.
Newark shooting victim identified as male child of unknown age
A victim in Newark’s shooting on Tuesday has been identified as a male child of unknown age.
6-year-old child, 2 adults shot in Newark
A 6-year-old child and two adults were shot in Newark on Tuesday.
Squad of heavily armored NYPD officers dispatched to crime-plagued precincts: memo
The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group and additional officers are being deployed to neighborhoods and precincts with high crime rates in four boroughs.
Rikers Island correction officer stabbed 15 times inside of jail
A Rikers Island correction officer was injured during a stabbing at the jail Monday afternoon, authorities said.
Officials investigate shooting death of man, 23, in NJ
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in New Jersey on Tuesday night, authorities said.
Man stabbed for defending Jersey City pizzeria employees from abusive customer: police
A man who was defending pizzeria employees from an abusive customer early Tuesday morning was stabbed in the abdomen, Jersey City police said. The incident occurred at Stella’s on Grove Street, near Jersey City City Hall, at 1:30 a.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 25-year was rushed to...
