GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day
Election Day is one week away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection. Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle. Nevada SenateOn Tuesday, President Barakc Obama campaigned for Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto...
What not to wear to the polls on Election Day
As polling places prepare to welcome Americans casting their ballots on November 8, be aware that many states have regulations against wearing shirts, hats or buttons promoting a certain candidate or displaying their likeness.
EXPLAINER: What happens if Election Day gets disrupted?
It's Election Day, and you've decided you're going to vote in person. You get there and — choose your own adventure — maybe the power is out at the building or there aren't enough paper ballots or poll workers, or poll watchers somehow interfere with ballot casting. There...
WATCH: Voters react to Nancy Pelosi claiming Democrats will win midterm elections without Trump on the ballot
Voters responding to a recent statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not like what the Democratic leader had to say about her party's chances in the midterm elections when she appeared on CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" earlier this month. "I believe that we will hold the...
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.
Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
What the Polls Say Today: Red Alert for Patty Murray?
Eight days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
An Election Denier Could Oust A Democrat Running On The Future Of Democracy
RENO, Nevada — Should Democrats make the 2022 elections about the threat to democracy? Or should they focus instead on other issues like abortion and the economy? It’s a question of strategy that’s been hotly debated this year. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is one Democrat who hasn’t...
January 6th Committee Pushes Last TV Hearing Close to Mid Term Election Day – Here’s Why they Failed America | Opinion
It’s no surprise that Trump detractors have embraced the every word the House Select Committee has presented, but how credible is that testimony?. Of course, anti-Trump pundits have heralded the efforts of the House Select Committee and the opinionated testimony the committee’s carefully hand-picked witness list has provided. Quick they are to tout that most of the people who have offered testimony have been Republicans, and how sensational and shocking much of that testimony has been.
Karine Jean-Pierre says 'voter suppression' and 'high turnout' can take place 'at the same time'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday that "voter suppression" and "high turnout" can take place at the same time when asked about election turnout in Georgia. Jean-Pierre made the comments on Tuesday during the White House press briefing when a reporter asked her about President Biden's suggestion...
You might notice results change on election night. Here's why.
You might notice on election night that one candidate starts with a big lead, only to lose. How election officials count votes oftentimes can have a major impact on how the public views results. While some of former President Donald Trump’s supporters claimed that these changing numbers meant the election...
House races to watch in the 2022 midterm elections
There are just 5 days left until Election Day, with control of both houses of Congress at stake. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe takes a look at some races for the House of Representatives that could signal how the balance of power could shift.
House Democrat Superpac buys $250,000 in ads for Rep. Morelle ahead of Election Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In the race for Congress in the 25th District, there’s more evidence that Democrats are concerned about holding the seat. According to Politico, the House Democrat’s top Superpac is making a significant last-minute ad buy of $250,000 to support incumbent Joe Morelle. He is...
Does my vote really count? Understanding voting in elections
Republicans and Democrats are headed into a contentious midterm election where both parties lead each in various races by razor-thin margins. People across the nation are voting early.
