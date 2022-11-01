ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

The most important midterm elections to watch ahead of Election Day

Election Day is one week away and the 2022 midterm races are entering their final sprint.Republicans hope that Americans’ frustration with inflation and the economy, as well as rising crime, will obfuscate their concerns about the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v Jackson Women's Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade. Conversely, Democrats hope to make abortion a centrepiece of the election, but also hope to point “MAGA Republicans” as threats to democracy and highlight the January 6 insurrection. Here are the most important elections to watch this cycle. Nevada SenateOn Tuesday, President Barakc Obama campaigned for Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto...
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: What happens if Election Day gets disrupted?

It's Election Day, and you've decided you're going to vote in person. You get there and — choose your own adventure — maybe the power is out at the building or there aren't enough paper ballots or poll workers, or poll watchers somehow interfere with ballot casting. There...
WISCONSIN STATE
Matthew C. Woodruff

Democrats Surge Ahead in Record Breaking Early Voting.

Early Voters(via USA Today) States are reporting record breaking numbers of early voters. Already more than 7 million votes have been cast. Though not all states register voters by party, in those that do, Democrats have a strong lead over Republicans in votes cast. Democrats have cast 55% of early ballots so far, compared to 34.5% early ballots by GOP voters and 10.4% for unaffiliated voters.
AOL Corp

2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches

The new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats’ long-standing lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were...
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Red Alert for Patty Murray?

Eight days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
The Veracity Report

January 6th Committee Pushes Last TV Hearing Close to Mid Term Election Day – Here’s Why they Failed America | Opinion

It’s no surprise that Trump detractors have embraced the every word the House Select Committee has presented, but how credible is that testimony?. Of course, anti-Trump pundits have heralded the efforts of the House Select Committee and the opinionated testimony the committee’s carefully hand-picked witness list has provided. Quick they are to tout that most of the people who have offered testimony have been Republicans, and how sensational and shocking much of that testimony has been.
newsnet5

You might notice results change on election night. Here's why.

You might notice on election night that one candidate starts with a big lead, only to lose. How election officials count votes oftentimes can have a major impact on how the public views results. While some of former President Donald Trump’s supporters claimed that these changing numbers meant the election...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

House races to watch in the 2022 midterm elections

There are just 5 days left until Election Day, with control of both houses of Congress at stake. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe takes a look at some races for the House of Representatives that could signal how the balance of power could shift.

