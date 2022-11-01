ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC New York

Before Dropping a Medicare Advantage Plan Altogether During Open Enrollment, Compare These Key Costs

There are deductibles, copays and coinsurance — and no out-of-pocket maximum — in basic Medicare (Part A hospital coverage and Part B outpatient services coverage). A so-called Medigap policy — which comes with a premium that varies from plan to plan — could help pick up some of those costs, although you may be subject to medical underwriting (and possible denial of coverage).
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance: When Will You Get Your November Check?

Whether you're new to receiving Social Security Disability Insurance or you've been receiving it for years, you're likely wondering when you'll get your November payment. It depends on a couple of factors, such as your date of birth and when exactly you first started receiving the SSDI money. It follows...
Raleigh News & Observer

Medicare Advantage? Medicare Disadvantage would be a better name.

Along with leaves changing color and the omnipresence of pumpkin spice comes the avalanche of ads, commercials and telephone calls, entreating us to believe that Medicare Advantage is the best thing since the invention of the Internet. With open enrollment season upon us, it’s critical to examine that claim.
CNET

Medicare Premiums and Deductibles in 2023: Here's How Much They'll Cost

If you receive Medicare Part B (or you're planning to enroll), there's good news: The cost of premiums and deductibles will be cheaper in 2023. However, if you receive Medicare Part A, you can expect an increase in prices. Medicare Part D enrollees could see an income-related monthly adjustment. Each...
Healthline

Dental, Vision, and Hearing Coverage with Medicare Advantage: Know the Facts

Wellness checkups and health screening are all part of preventing serious health problems. With aging comes a higher chance of developing chronic conditions, which may require additional medical support. In the United States, people often get health insurance through their employers. But what happens when you retire? If you’re over...
YAHOO!

Here are the biggest changes to Medicare next year

Next year, seniors will see three key changes to Medicare that could save them money. Premiums and deductibles on Medicare Part B are going down, while co-sharing costs for adult vaccines are going away. Insulin copays will also be capped starting in 2023. These changes could affect if seniors choose...
CNET

Medicare Price Changes for 2023: How Much Cheaper Will Part B Premiums Be?

Every year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act. In 2023, the premiums for the required Medicare Part B plan are going down, while premiums and deductibles for Part A are going up slightly.
CNET

Do You Have to Enroll in Medicare at 65? How It Works

Medicare, the federal government's health insurance program for older adults and people with special health qualifications, is available to all Americans 65 and older. While most Medicare members enroll when they hit age 65, it's not an absolute requirement. You don't necessarily have to enroll in Medicare at 65, particularly...
wealthinsidermag.com

7 Ways Medicare Coverage Will Change in 2023

Like many other health insurance plans, Medicare is subject to change each year. Beneficiaries might see different premiums, deductibles and coverage levels each January. However, there will be more changes than usual in 2023, thanks to the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The federal law included a significant overhaul of some Medicare provisions.
Axios

ACA sign-ups begin with millions likely to duck big premium hikes

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act coverage begins today, with enhanced subsidies that Congress renewed through 2025 expected to cushion the blow of premium increases for millions of Americans. The big picture: Health costs are steadily climbing due to inflation and a post-pandemic surge of demand for medical services. But...
MONTCO.Today

When to Join, Switch, or Drop Medicare Part D

Medicare Education Services, Pottstown, advises seniors on federal prescription drug programs.Image via iStock. Medicare drug plans (Part D) add coverage for pharmaceuticals to original Medicare, whose prescription plans can vary in cost and coverage.
Investopedia

Medicare Insurance Review Methodology

Our editors independently research and recommend the best products and services. You can learn more about our independent review process and partners in our advertiser disclosure. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Medicare Advantage (MA) plans are an attractive alternative to Original Medicare, and often...
Managed Healthcare Executive

41% of Americans With Insurance Avoided Medical Care For Fear it Wouldn't Cover Costs

Thirty-seven percent of insured Americans whose annual income is $80,000 or more even said they avoided care because of cost concerns. Today, more Americans have health insurance since the the Affordable Care Act began, however, cost remains an obstacle for many when it comes to getting the care they need.

