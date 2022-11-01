Read full article on original website
2d ago
So many people won't go to shelters because they're more dangerous in some instances than staying on the streets. Mini houses are a good idea.
Lisa Laroche
2d ago
this is so sickening I'm tired of footing the bill for this crap through my taxes, it should be on as donation basis, it's hard enough to live during this time let alone pay for this crap,the gov should take it out of his own pocket for this
Two Displaced in Evening House Fire in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
High School Students Learn About Manufacturing Careers at Quinebaug Valley Community CollegeMelissa LamarKillingly, CT
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
rinewstoday.com
“This year is a game changer” – Hotels, a hospital, and a warehouse in mix to shelter homeless
The exact number of homeless individuals is estimated to be somewhere between 350 and 500 – to as many as “over 1,000”, depending on who and what agency you ask. The Governor has said “274 new housing units” are being made available. Josh Saal, Rhode Island’s “housing czar” has said, through his spokesperson, Chris Raia, of Duffy & Shanley, that this refers to a new program funding announced on September 30th – “The Governor was referring to the additional shelter beds that were funded a few weeks ago. The state is not currently directly funding any shelter space at hotel rooms in Cranston.” This list of new programs was given:
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee announces over $166 million in funding for affordable housing available
Governor Dan McKee today was joined by U.S. Senator Jack Reed, Housing Secretary Josh Saal, and RIHousing to announce the availability of more than $166 million in funding to support affordable housing efforts across the state. More from Governor McKee’s Office. Funding comes from a variety of sources, including...
ABC6.com
RIPTA to give out 600 bus passes to low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Hundreds of low-income and unhoused Rhode Islanders will be able to ride the bus for free for six months through new pilot program created by the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority. Recipients of this bus pass must have an income 200% under the poverty threshold...
ABC6.com
Reed announces $29.5M to help Rhode Islanders pay energy bills
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed on Wednesday announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is releasing $29.5 million to help Rhode Island prepare for the upcoming winter. “As temperatures begin to dip and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine forces worldwide energy price spikes, [the Low...
PhillyBite
The Best Thrift Shops in Rhode Island
- Thrift stores in Rhode Island are a great way to find unique items. You can also donate items to help the store. You can find their locations and open hours by following the links below. These shops have a wide variety of items for sale, so you can easily find what you're looking for.
rhodycigar.com
Sparking a Change: How legalizing marijuana affects URI
This past May, Rhode Island became the 19th state to legalize marijuana. Graphic By: Maddie Bataille | Photo Editor. On May 25, Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee signed a bill that would make Rhode Island the 19th state to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults come the new year. University...
Rhode Island home sells for $17.7 million
The 11,000-square-foot mansion sits on an acre of land and has 11 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, access to a beach, a heated saltwater pool and more.
McKee, Kalus trade attacks in last TV debate for RI governor
The contest has turned increasingly bitter as the two assail each other daily in TV ads, news releases and public appearances.
rinewstoday.com
Meet the 2022 Pawtucket Hall of Fame class
The 2022 Pawtucket Hall of Fame will be held Friday, November 4th at 6pm at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, 172 Exchange Street, Pawtucket. Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Anchor/Reporter, Alison Bologna from WJAR NBC10 with special guest, RI Radio & TV and 2017 Pawtucket Hall of Famer, Ron St. Pierre.
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
Coventry Wiccan church granted zoning permit
Earlier this year, the town's zoning board declined to approve the permit for The Horn and Cauldron Church of Earth, even though the church has been practicing here since 2009.
McKee, Kalus clash in radio debate
Two candidates for Rhode Island governor took part in a debate Monday hosted by WPRO Radio.
All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many...
Thirsty Beaver to open new location in North Kingstown
Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub will soon have another location in Rhode Island.
Surprise, This New England State is the #3 Best Wine Destination in the Country
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. When you think of wine in the United States, you think of California. That's not to say that we don't enjoy visiting our local vineyards for some tasting, or take pride in supporting our local and regional vintners. But honestly, with so many vineyards in the western part of the country, you'd think they rule the top 5 wine destinations in the country.
Uprise RI
Little Compton residents react to town-wide hate-filled mailer with love and solidarity
“I told [my boys] what had happened. I explained that people said that saying that Love Wins and that you can be who you are and love who you love – they said that it was poison,” said Jenna Magnuski, an organizer with Love Wins Coastal (formerly Love Wins Little Compton). “And that we needed to stand up and say as a community that was wrong.”
ABC6.com
Rocky Point license plates to be handed out Saturday
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — State legislators from Warwick will be handing out the first round of the Rocky Point license plate Saturday. House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey and state representatives Evan Shanley and Joe Solomon Jr. will be distributing 180 of the plates at the Edgewood Yacht Club in Cranston.
$90 million mixed-use development opens in Providence
City and state leaders celebrated the completion of a brand new mixed-use development in Providence Wednesday.
ABC6.com
Trader Joe’s set to open its doors in Providence Thursday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Trader Joe’s grocery store in Providence will welcome in customers for the first time Thursday, marking the second Trader Joe’s to open in Rhode Island. The 9,408-square-foot location will officially open at 8 a.m., moments after a ceremonial ribbon cutting scheduled...
WCVB
Gov. Baker signs new Massachusetts law on 'step therapy' practices
BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday signed a bill to restrict the practice in which some patients are made to try and fail on insurance-preferred treatments before their insurer will approve a more expensive option prescribed by a doctor. "On behalf of the dozens of patient groups who...
