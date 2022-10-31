The Speak Your Peace Civility Project continues in November with “Care for Others.” The yearlong program, which kicked off in January by the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce is designed to help people navigate social media effectively while reminding people to be respectful when using social media platforms. In October, we featured our topic “Respect Others.” Respecting others embodies the entire person, which means we must respect others’ decisions, opinions, time, and space. Respecting others is in a sense allowing space for others to live, function, and grow. During the month of November, we are reminded of Thanksgiving and it also leads us into the Holiday season. In November the program will continue to share from the category of “Be the Difference” with the topic of “Care for Others.” Then, in December, it will move on to “Think the Best.” The Chamber plans to post interactive reminders each week to its Facebook page. “We encourage people to visit our page for tutorials, open discussion, and success stories,” Executive Director Cecilia Murray said. “The program is a great way for parents and families to discuss proper social media etiquette with their children.” For Speak Your Peace updates, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/WaynesvilleStRobertChamber/ #SpeakYourPeace #ChoosingCivility #BetheDifference #CareforOthers.

2 DAYS AGO